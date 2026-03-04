About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Black Friday Sale is Live

Black Friday Sale is Live

March Madness Sale

Save up to 35% on 2025 TVs, select Home Appliances & Computer Products. LG’s March sale has deals across all categories. Grab your favourites today!1

March Madness Sale Shop Now
2025 TV Clearance SaleTV & Soundbar Bundle SaleMonitor & Laptop SaleWasher & Dryer Clearance Spend More & Save MoreTrade-In & Save up to $400Accessories Sale

LG Online Store Exclusive Offers

Want Extra perks when you shop with us?

Register as MyLG member to enjoy exclusive Savings

Save an Extra 10% when you buy 2 or more on select LG Products

Save an Extra 5%

When you spend $1,000 or above on eligible participating models in one transaction4

MyLG Member Exclusive Offer Trade-in

MyLG Member Exclusive Offer

Trade-In & Save $50 - $4005

$50 Welcome Coupon

$50 Welcome Coupon

Receive $50 towards your next purchase over $350 on LG.com2

Free Delivery

Free Delivery

Shop on the LG Online Store and take advantage of our free delivery!3

   

Clearance Sale

Save up to 35%

on LG 2025 TVs

Shop Now

T&Cs apply1

   

TV & Soundbar Bundle

Save even more

Enjoy extra savings on the sale price when you bundle a participating TV and sound bar for the ultimate home entertainment upgrade

Shop now

T&Cs apply4

  • Step 1

    Select an eligible TV

  • Step 2

    Select an eligible matching Soundbar

  • Step 3

    Go to your cart

    Discount will be automatically applied at checkout

   

March Madness Sale

Save up to 55%

on select Monitors & Laptops

Shop now

T&Cs apply1

   

   

Clearance Sale

Save Up to 30%

on select LG Home Appliances

Shop now

T&Cs apply1

   

   

   

Spend More & Save More

Extra 5% off

select Home Appliances

Shop now

T&Cs apply4

   

What is Trade-In?1

What is Trade-In?1

MyLG Member Online Store Exclusive

Trade-In & Save up to $400

Trade-In your old home appliances or TV and save up to $400 on select LG Home Appliances or TVs5

Trade-In & Save up to $400 Shop now

   

Buy More & Save More

Get 20% off Vacuum Accessory Bundles

When you bundle 2 or more partcipating models.Discount will apply automatically at the checkout

Shop now

T&Cs apply7

   

1Offer available from 12:00am (AEDT) 5 March to 11:59pm (AEDT) 31 March 2026 or while stocks last. Offer applies to eligible purchases of participating models made on the LG.com/au online store only. For a list of participating models visit LG March Sale Australia | Huge Discounts on TVs, Appliances & More. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

2 Welcome $50 Coupon: When you join, you receive a $50 discount coupon to redeem on the LG online store when you spend over $350, valid for the first 12 months. Purchases exclude accessories. One voucher issued for each new Member account registered on LG.com/au between 1 January and 31 December 2025 in accordance with our Terms and Conditions. Voucher only valid for products enabled for purchase online on LG.com/au (other than accessories available at LG.com/au/accessories) Voucher is valid for 1 year from the date of issue. Voucher code must be applied to cart to redeem offer. Offer may not be used in conjunction with any other offer.

3Free Delivery: Products can only be delivered to addresses within Australia to which LG’s third party delivery agent delivers. We are unable to deliver to certain parts of Australia and where this is the case you will not be able to process your order through the LG Online Store. Products cannot be delivered to a PO Box. For more info click Terms of Sale

4Offer available from 12:00am (AEDT 5 March to 11:59pm (AEDT) 25 March 2026, or while stocks last (Promotion Period). To receive $600 off your purchase, bundle a 2025 G Series OLED TV (55”+) (model nos. OLED55G5SET, OLED65G5SET, OLED77G5SET or OLED83G5SET) and matching Sound Bar (model nos. SG10TY or a S95TR) in one transaction and apply the coupon code TVSB600MS at checkout. To receive $400 off your purchase, bundle a 2025 C Series OLED TV (55”+) (model nos. OLED55C5PSA, OLED65C5PSA, OLED77C5PSA or OLED83C5PSA) and matching Sound Bar (model nos. SC9S or a S80TR) in one transaction and apply the coupon code TVSB400MS at checkout. To receive $200 off your purchase, bundle a 2025 QNED TV (55”+) (model nos. 55QNED81ASA, 65QNED81ASA, 75QNED81ASA, 86QNED81ASA, 55QNED86ASA, 75QNED86ASA, 86QNED86ASA, 100QNED86ASA, 65QNED93ASA, 75QNED93ASA or 85QNED93ASA) and matching Sound Bar (model nos. S70T or a S80TR) in one transaction and apply the coupon code TVSB200MS at checkout. The list of eligible bundles and participating models are displayed at lg.com/au/promotions. To redeem offer, add an eligible bundle of participating LG TV and LG Sound Bar models to your cart during the Promotion Period and apply the corresponding coupon code at the checkout. Offer applies to eligible purchases made on the LG Online Store only. This offer can be used in conjunction with promotion strikethrough pricing but may not be used in conjunction with any other offer, unless otherwise specified. Returns process is under clause 9 of the LG Online Store Terms & Conditions of Sale. LG employees are not eligible to redeem this offer..

5Offer available from 12:00am (AEDT) 5 March 2026 to 11.59pm (AEDT) 31 March 2026, or while stocks last (Promotion Period). Save 5%, when you spend $1,000 or above on participating LG products (Participating Models) in one transaction and apply the coupon code SAVEMORE5 at checkout. The list of Participating Models is displayed at https://www.lg.com/au/promotions/. To redeem offer, add one or more of the Participating Models to your cart in one transaction with a total order value of $1,000 or more during the Promotion Period and apply the coupon code SAVEMORE5 at the checkout. Offer applies to eligible purchases made on the LG Online Store only. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, unless otherwise specified. Offer excludes Corporate partner hub, Education hub and Government hub customers.

6Trade-in offer for new and existing MyLG Members: Offer available from 12:00am (AEST) 1 October 2025 and while stocks last. Offer applies to purchases of eligible LG home appliances and TV models made on the LG Online Store only for delivery to select metro postcodes only. Participating models are listed here. To redeem this offer, customer must be a registered MyLG member logged in to their MyLG account, the eligible home appliance or TV model must be added to the cart and the trade-in shipping method must be selected at checkout and the trade-in discount will be applied automatically at checkout. The trade-in discount is non-transferrable and cannot be exchanged for cash or credit. Trade-in products hold no monetary value, and if the purchased item is returned for a refund, customers won't receive compensation for the trade-in product or trade-in discount. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, promotion or discount, LG Terms and Conditions of Sale apply to this trade-in offer and all purchases made on the LG Online Store. The LG Trade-in Program incentivises the trade-in of old eligible home appliances and TVs by offering a trade-in discount when purchasing a like-for-like select LG refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, stylers and TV models. Customers must disconnect, unplug and remove from cavity or mounting the trade-in product ready for collection at the time of delivery of the new LG product. Failure to do so will result in a refusal to take back the old product and LG reserves the right to charge customers the equivalent to the trade-in discount.

7Offer available from 12:00am (AEDT) 13 February 2026 to 11:59pm (AEDT) 31 March 2026, or while stocks last (Promotion Period). The offer applies to eligible purchases of participating LG select Vacuum Accessories made on the LG Online Store only. For a list of participating models, visit https://www.lg.com/au/promotions/2026/Vacuum-accessories-bundle/. To redeem this offer, add 2 or more participating LG Vacuum Accessories to your cart during the Promotion Period and the 20% discount will be applied automatically at the checkout. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, unless otherwise specified. LG employees (and their immediate family) are not eligible to redeem this offer.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $4,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 