Your chance to Win a $200 Gift Card*

*Competition Period: 12:01am (AEST) 21 August 2025 to 11:59pm (AEST) 3 September 2025, or while stocks last, unless otherwise extended. Only MyLG Members are eligible to enter this competition. There are 150 Mastercard Gift Card prizes available, each valued at $200 (each, a Prize). To enter, log into your MyLG account, purchase an eligible LG TV (model nos. OLED83G5PSA, OLED77G5PSA, OLED65G5PSA, OLED55G5PSA, OLED83C5PSA, OLED77C5PSA, OLED65C5PSA, OLED55C5PSA, OLED65B5PSA, OLED55B5PSA, 85QNED93ASA, 75QNED93ASA, 65QNED93ASA, 100QNED86AS, 86QNED86ASA, 75QNED86ASA, 65QNED86ASA and 55QNED86ASA) (each, a Participating Model) from 12:01am (AEST) 21 August 2025 to 11:59pm (AEST) 3 September 2025 (Purchase Period) on the LG Online Store (www.lg.com/au) and, during the Competition Period, submit an eligible, honest review of your purchase on the LG Online Store and complete the application form. Corporate Partners, Education Hub members and LG employees, directors and officers (and their immediate family) are not eligible to enter this competition. Limit of one (1) entry per Participating Model purchased during the Purchase Period. Limit of one (1) Prize per eligible entrant. Winners will receive their Prize via the email address provided in the application form on 19 September 2025. Redemption of Prizes is subject to the terms and conditions of Mastercard. Personal information may be disclosed to third parties in Australia and overseas. The “Promoter” is LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 98 064 531 264. Visit https://www.lg.com/au/promotions/2025/tv-mastercard-giftcard/ for the application form and full terms and conditions (including liability excluded by the Promoter arising from the Competition). Chance plays no part in determining the winner. Eligible reviews must represent your honest opinion, may be positive or negative and negative reviews may win.