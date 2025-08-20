Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
this is an image

this is an image

Grab a select TV, drop your honest review*

Your chance to Win a $200 Gift Card*

*Offer available to MyLG members only. T&Cs apply

Your LG purchase gets you Rewards. Let's hear from you.

Bought an eligible LG TV on or after August 21, 2025? Tell us how it’s made a difference in your day-to-day life. Submit a review of at least 50 words that covers one of the key features, and you could be selected as one of 150 top reviewers to receive a $200 gift card.

Your experience matters and it could be rewarding.

Already purchased and reviewed?

You're almost there, just one more step!

Thanks for sharing your LG TV experience! To complete your entry, please fill out the short confirmation form below.

 

If your review is selected as one of the top 150, you’ll receive a $200 gift card as our thank-you.

Confirm now

Haven't purchased yet?

Buy. Review. You could win a $200 Gift Card

Purchase a participating LG TV between August 21 and September 3, 2025 at LG.com/au, then leave a thoughtful review to enter the running to receive a $200 gift card.

 

The top 150 reviewers will be selected based on the quality and content of their reviews, so make it count! Your review must be at least 50 words and mention at least one product feature.

How to enter

Purchase & Review

1. Buy an eligible LG TV from LG.com/au between August 21 and September 3, 2025.

 

2. Try out your new TV and leave an honest review (positive or negative!) on LG.com/au.

 

3. Submit your entry by September 10, 2025, via the official Google Form. Include:

  • A screenshot of your review
  • Your full name
  • The email address used on LG.com/au
  • Your proof of purchase

How to structure your review to be eligible

150 top reviewers will be selected based on the quality and content of their reviews. To be eligible:

 

1. Write a review of at least 50 words that covers at least one of the following:

  • Picture Quality (e.g. Perfect Black, colour accuracy)
  • webOS Features (e.g. Magic Remote, voice control)
  • User Experience (e.g. watching sports, movies, gaming)
  • Comparison to another TV model

2. Include at least one original photo showing the product in use—how it fits your space or your viewing setup.

 

3. Reviews can be positive or negative. All eligible reviews will be judged equally based on quality.
See full terms and conditions for judging criteria and eligibility.

Win a $200 Gift Card

If your review is selected as one of the top 150, you’ll receive a $200 gift card via email on September 29, 2025.

*Offer available to MyLG members only. T&Cs apply

this is an image

Life’s good when you’re a MyLG member

Join us to unlock exclusive offers and benefits only available to LG members

Learn moreJoin us

Member exclusive welcome voucher

Receive $50 towards your next purchase over $350 on LG.com1

Member exclusive offers

As a valued member, gain access to our member only sales and offers.2

Free delivery

On all orders purchased on LG.com³

*Competition Period: 12:01am (AEST) 21 August 2025 to 11:59pm (AEST) 3 September 2025, or while stocks last, unless otherwise extended. Only MyLG Members are eligible to enter this competition. There are 150 Mastercard Gift Card prizes available, each valued at $200 (each, a Prize). To enter, log into your MyLG account, purchase an eligible LG TV (model nos. OLED83G5PSA, OLED77G5PSA, OLED65G5PSA, OLED55G5PSA, OLED83C5PSA, OLED77C5PSA, OLED65C5PSA, OLED55C5PSA, OLED65B5PSA, OLED55B5PSA, 85QNED93ASA, 75QNED93ASA, 65QNED93ASA, 100QNED86AS, 86QNED86ASA, 75QNED86ASA, 65QNED86ASA and 55QNED86ASA) (each, a Participating Model) from 12:01am (AEST) 21 August 2025 to 11:59pm (AEST) 3 September 2025 (Purchase Period) on the LG Online Store (www.lg.com/au) and, during the Competition Period, submit an eligible, honest review of your purchase on the LG Online Store and complete the application form. Corporate Partners, Education Hub members and LG employees, directors and officers (and their immediate family) are not eligible to enter this competition. Limit of one (1) entry per Participating Model purchased during the Purchase Period. Limit of one (1) Prize per eligible entrant. Winners will receive their Prize via the email address provided in the application form on 19 September 2025. Redemption of Prizes is subject to the terms and conditions of Mastercard. Personal information may be disclosed to third parties in Australia and overseas. The “Promoter” is LG Electronics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 98 064 531 264. Visit https://www.lg.com/au/promotions/2025/tv-mastercard-giftcard/ for the application form and full terms and conditions (including liability excluded by the Promoter arising from the Competition). Chance plays no part in determining the winner. Eligible reviews must represent your honest opinion, may be positive or negative and negative reviews may win.

