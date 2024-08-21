We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Helpful Hints
What's the Difference Between QNED and OLED TV?
Discover the key differences between LG's QNED and OLED TVs. Explore detailed comparisons of LG OLED G and C Series, and QNED86 vs. QNED91 models.
QNED vs OLED: Finding the TV that’s right for you
In the ever-evolving world of TV technology, where consumers are faced with a vast array of models, finding the right TV to suit your needs can be challenging.
Two of the top contenders in the premium market are OLED and QNED. Having a clear understanding of the key differences between QNED and OLED can help you make an informed choice when selecting the best TV for your home.
In this article, we will cover:
- What are OLED and QNED TVs?
- The distinctions between OLED and QNED TVs
- Comparison between different LG models
- LG OLED G Series vs. LG OLED C Series
- LG QNED86 vs. LG QNED91
Understanding OLED and QNED Technologies
What is OLED?
Unlike traditional LED-LCD backlitscreens, OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) panels are self-emissive, meaning each pixel produces its own light. This advanced display technology allows OLED TVs to deliver perfect blacks and an infinite contrast ratio, as individual pixels can be completely switched off.
OLED TV technology offers several key benefits:
Perfect Blacks and Infinite Contrast: With each pixel able to turn off independently, OLED screens deliver true blacks and stunning contrast.
Wide Viewing Angles: OLED displays maintain consistent picture quality, even from the side, making them ideal for family viewing.
Colour Accuracy: OLED panels produce vibrant colours and impressive colour accuracy, creating a lifelike viewing experience.
1ms Pixel Motion Response: Enjoy clear, smooth pictures with a blazingly fast 1ms response time. Every move you input on game controllers is displayed quickly on screen, giving you an edge over opponents.
What is QNED?
QNED is LG's premium LED technology designed to enhance colour accuracy and brightness. Some models feature MiniLED backlighting, delivering a more vibrant and detailed viewing experience.
QNED TVs offer several advantages:
Improved Brightness: The MiniLED backlighting in top QNED TVs allows for higher peak brightness, making them ideal for bright rooms.
Enhanced Colour Accuracy: QNED Colour Pro and QNED Colour technology solutions ensures rich, vibrant colours, enhancing the overall viewing experience.
Better Handling of Reflections: Increased brightness and colour performance help minimise reflections and glare in well-lit spaces.
What's the difference between QNED and OLED?
A common question among consumers is, 'Is QNED better than OLED?' While OLED offers the advanced picture quality with perfect blacks and exceptional contrast, there are also benefits to choosing QNED. Here are some key differences between QNED and OLED to help you decide which TV technology suits you best:
Brightness and Colour: OLEDs excel in deep black levels and motion sharpness, while QNEDs provide brightness in well-lit rooms. OLEDs are also getting brighter, with models like the G4 featuring Brightness Booster Max technology.
Size: For a similar price, you can choose between the superior picture quality of OLED or a larger QNED screen, available in sizes up to 98”.
Cost: OLEDs are generally more expensive due to their self-emissive technology, whereas QNEDs offer a more cost-effective alternative with excellent performance.
Finding the right LG OLED TV for you
LG OLED TV models are among the most premium options in the television market. Known for their innovative technology and sleek design, LG has developed the OLED G Series and C Series to deliver exceptional picture quality and truly immersive viewing experiences.
Our pick: LG OLED G4
- Design: The LG OLED G Series designed to be a work of art. Its ultra-thin profile and One Wall design make it ideal for wall mounting, creating a seamless, picture-frame appearance while leaving minimal gap between the TV and the wall.1 The build quality is top-notch, using premium materials to deliver a modern and sophisticated look.
- Picture Quality: Equipped with OLED evo technology, the G Series offers brighter images and more vibrant colours than early generation OLED TVs. The self-emissive pixels provide perfect blacks and an infinite contrast ratio, ensuring outstanding picture quality. Plus, the G Series maintains wide viewing angles, delivering consistent quality from any position.
- Audio Features: The G4 supports Dolby Atmos, delivering immersive, multi-dimensional audio.2 With AI Sound Pro, the TV automatically optimises sound settings based on content type and environment, creating a personalised audio experience that adapts to your needs.3
- Smart Features: Running on the webOS platform, the G4 offers a user-friendly interface with access to a wide range of apps and streaming services.4 You can stream directly from your smartphone with Apple AirPlay compatibility and Chromecast built-in.5 Gamers will appreciate features like HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, and up to 144Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth and responsive gaming.6
Our pick: LG OLED C4
- Design: The C Series features a versatile design that fits seamlessly into various setups, whether wall-mounted or placed on a stand. Its ultra-slim profile and sleek bezels make it a stylish addition to any room.
- Picture Quality: The C4 delivers outstanding picture quality with its OLED evo display, offering excellent colour accuracy and perfect blacks. Powered by the Alpha 9 Gen7 AI Processor, it enhances image quality using deep learning algorithms. The wide colour gamut ensures rich, lifelike colours, bringing every scene to life and transporting you into the heart of the action.
- Audio Features: Like the C Series, the G4 supports Dolby Atmos for enhanced audio clarity and depth.2 The AI Acoustic Tuning feature adjusts audio settings based on room acoustics, ensuring optimal sound quality, regardless of the room’s size or acoustics.6
- Smart Features: Running on the webOS platform, the C4 offers an easy-to-navigate interface with extensive app support.4 You can stream directly from your smartphone with Apple AirPlay compatibility and Chromecast built-in.5 For gamers, it includes features like HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, and up to 144Hz refresh rate for smoother, more responsive gameplay.6
Key differences between the LG OLED G4 and C4:
Feature
LG OLED G4
LG OLED C4
Design
One Wall design with included bracket for wall mounting
Ultra Slim design
Picture Quality
OLED evo with Brightness Booster Max for the brightest LG OLED pictures – up to 150% higher peak brightness than non-evo B4 OLED OLED. Dolby Vision. 7
OLED evo with Brightness Booster – up to 30% brighter than non-evo B4 OLED, Dolby Vision. 8
Audio Features
Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro, AI Acoustic Tuning
Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro, AI Acoustic Tuning
Smart Features
ThinQ AI, Google Cast Built-in, Apple Airplay, and Hands-free Voice Commands
ThinQ AI, Google Cast Built-in, Apple Airplay, and Hands-free Voice Commands
Gaming Features
Gaming up to 144 Hz, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, AMD FreeSync, VRR support6
Gaming up to 144 Hz, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, AMD FreeSync, VRR support6
Finding the right LQNED TV for you
LG's QNED TV models showcase their dedication to innovation and excellence in LED-based television technology. Positioned as some of LG's most advanced LED offerings, the QNED86 and QNED91 models combine the latest advancements in QNED Colour and MiniLED technology.
Our pick: LG QNED86
- Design: The LG QNED86 features a sleek, slim design with minimal bezels, allowing it to blend seamlessly into any room, whether wall-mounted or on a stand.
- Picture Quality: The QNED86 is equipped with LG’s latest and unique wide colour gamut technology QNED Colour Solution which replaces quantum dots for enhanced colour reproduction delivering crisp colour accuracy, clarity and brightness.
- Audio Features: With AI Sound Pro, the QNED86 adapts audio settings to your environment, delivering clear dialogue and dynamic sound, enhancing every scene.3
- Smart Features: The intuitive webOS platform offers access to a range of apps.4 You can stream directly from your smartphone with Apple AirPlay compatibility and Google Cast built-in5, while gamers benefit from HDMI 2.1, ALLM, and VRR for smooth, responsive gameplay.
Our pick: LG QNED91
- Design: The LG QNED91 features a sleek design with thin bezels, giving it a premium, sophisticated look. Crafted with high-quality materials, it’s a stylish addition to any space, perfect for design-conscious viewers.
- Picture Quality: With QNED Colour Pro technology and advanced MiniLED backlighting, the QNED91 delivers exceptional picture quality, featuring sharp 4K resolution, vibrant colours, and deep blacks for an immersive viewing experience.
- Audio Features: Equipped with AI Sound Pro, the QNED91 adjusts audio settings automatically for clear, dynamic sound.3 Dolby Atmos support adds multi-dimensional audio, enhancing the overall experience.2
- Smart Features: Powered by LG’s webOS platform, the QNED91 offers a user-friendly interface with extensive app support.4 You can stream directly from your smartphone with Apple AirPlay compatibility and Google Cast built-in5, while HDMI 2.1, VRR, and ALLM provide smooth, responsive gaming performance.
Key differences between the LG QNED85 and QNED91
Feature
LG QNED86
LG QNED91
Design
Slim, stylish design
Premium design with thin bezels
Picture Quality
QNED Colour Technology Solution, 4K
QNED Colour Pro, MiniLED, 4K, Dolby Vision9
Audio Features
AI Sound Pro, Clear Voice Pro
AI Sound Pro, Clear Voice Pro, Dolby Atmos
Smart Features
ThinQ AI, Chromecast Built-in, Apple Airplay, and Hands-Free Voice Commands5
ThinQ AI, Chromecast Built-in, Apple Airplay, and Hands-Free Voice Commands5
Gaming Features
HDMI 2.1 gaming up to 120Hz, AMD FreeSync, VRR support7
HDMI 2.1 gaming up to 120Hz, AMD FreeSync, VRR support7
OLED and QNED technologies each offer distinct advantages. OLED TVs, like the LG OLED The G Series and C Series, provide superior contrast and colour accuracy, perfect for movie enthusiasts seeking a premium experience. Meanwhile, QNED TVs, such as the LG QNED86 and QNED91, excel in brightness, making them ideal for bright rooms.
1 The cable may be visible depending on installation environment. Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
2 Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect.
3 Sound quality dependent on source material.
4 Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.
5 Requires a Wi-Fi network. To view content in HD a reliable internet connection is required. A subscription service may be required. Services not available in all regions and are subject to change.
6 NVIDIA G-sync compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30, RTX 40 and GTX 16 series graphics cards. Older GPUs do not support G-SYNC compatibility. VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1. 144Hz gaming is compatible with PC-connected content. Does not apply to 97” G Series.
7 Supports up to 48Gbps bandwidth, allowing up to 4K 120Hz 4:4:4 @ 12 bits per component.
8 Compared to non LG OLED evo models and based on Full White Screen measurement. Does not apply to C4 42/48".
9 Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required.