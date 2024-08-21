Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Share this content.  You can share the items you like with your friends.

Helpful Hints

What's the Difference Between QNED and OLED TV?

Discover the key differences between LG's QNED and OLED TVs. Explore detailed comparisons of LG OLED G and C Series, and QNED86 vs. QNED91 models.   

QNED vs OLED: Finding the TV that’s right for you

web os

In the ever-evolving world of TV technology, where consumers are faced with a vast array of models, finding the right TV to suit your needs can be challenging.


Two of the top contenders in the premium market are OLED and QNED. Having a clear understanding of the key differences between QNED and OLED can help you make an informed choice when selecting the best TV for your home.


In this article, we will cover:

  • What are OLED and QNED TVs?
  • The distinctions between OLED and QNED TVs
  • Comparison between different LG models
    • LG OLED G Series vs. LG OLED C Series
    • LG QNED86 vs. LG QNED91

 

 

Understanding OLED and QNED Technologies

web os

What is OLED?

Unlike traditional LED-LCD backlitscreens,  OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) panels are self-emissive, meaning each pixel produces its own light. This advanced display technology allows OLED TVs to deliver perfect blacks and an infinite contrast ratio, as individual pixels can be completely switched off.

OLED TV technology offers several key benefits:

Perfect Blacks and Infinite Contrast: With each pixel able to turn off independently, OLED screens deliver true blacks and stunning contrast.

 

Wide Viewing Angles: OLED displays maintain consistent picture quality, even from the side, making them ideal for family viewing.

 

Colour Accuracy: OLED panels produce vibrant colours and impressive colour accuracy, creating a lifelike viewing experience.

 

1ms Pixel Motion Response: Enjoy clear, smooth pictures with a blazingly fast 1ms response time. Every move you input on game controllers is displayed quickly on screen, giving you an edge over opponents.

What is QNED?

QNED is LG's premium LED technology designed to enhance colour accuracy and brightness. Some models feature MiniLED backlighting, delivering a more vibrant and detailed viewing experience.

 

QNED TVs offer several advantages:

Improved Brightness: The MiniLED backlighting in top QNED TVs allows for higher peak brightness, making them ideal for bright rooms.

 

Enhanced Colour Accuracy: QNED Colour Pro and QNED Colour technology solutions ensures rich, vibrant colours, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

 

Better Handling of Reflections: Increased brightness and colour performance help minimise reflections and glare in well-lit spaces.

What's the difference between QNED and OLED?

web os

A common question among consumers is, 'Is QNED better than OLED?' While OLED offers the advanced picture quality with perfect blacks and exceptional contrast, there are also benefits to choosing QNED. Here are some key differences between QNED and OLED to help you decide which TV technology suits you best:

 

Brightness and Colour: OLEDs excel in deep black levels and motion sharpness, while QNEDs provide  brightness  in well-lit rooms. OLEDs are also getting brighter, with models like the G4 featuring Brightness Booster Max technology.

 

Size: For a similar price, you can choose between the superior picture quality of OLED or a larger QNED screen, available in sizes up to 98”.

 

Cost: OLEDs are generally more expensive due to their self-emissive technology, whereas QNEDs offer a more cost-effective alternative with excellent performance.

Finding the right LG OLED TV for you

LG OLED TV models are among the most premium options in the television market. Known for their innovative technology and sleek design, LG has developed the OLED G Series and C Series to deliver exceptional picture quality and truly immersive viewing experiences.

Our pick: LG OLED G4

  • Design: The  LG OLED G Series designed to be a work of art. Its ultra-thin profile and One Wall design make it ideal for wall mounting, creating a seamless, picture-frame appearance while leaving minimal gap between the TV and the wall.1 The build quality is top-notch, using premium materials to deliver a modern and sophisticated look.
  • Picture Quality: Equipped with OLED evo technology, the G Series offers brighter images and more vibrant colours than early generation OLED TVs. The self-emissive pixels provide perfect blacks and an infinite contrast ratio, ensuring outstanding picture quality. Plus, the G Series maintains wide viewing angles, delivering consistent quality from any position.
  • Audio Features: The G4 supports Dolby Atmos, delivering immersive, multi-dimensional audio.2 With AI Sound Pro, the TV automatically optimises sound settings based on content type and environment, creating a personalised audio experience that adapts to your needs.3
  • Smart Features: Running on the webOS platform, the G4 offers a user-friendly interface with access to a wide range of apps and streaming services.4 You can stream directly from your smartphone with Apple AirPlay compatibility and Chromecast built-in.5 Gamers will appreciate features like HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, and up to 144Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth and responsive gaming.6

Our pick: LG OLED C4

  • Design: The C Series features a versatile design that fits seamlessly into various setups, whether wall-mounted or placed on a stand. Its ultra-slim profile and sleek bezels make it a stylish addition to any room.
  • Picture Quality: The C4 delivers outstanding picture quality with its OLED evo display, offering excellent colour accuracy and perfect blacks. Powered by the Alpha 9 Gen7 AI Processor, it enhances image quality using deep learning algorithms. The wide colour gamut ensures rich, lifelike colours, bringing every scene to life and transporting you into the heart of the action.
  • Audio Features: Like the C Series, the G4 supports Dolby Atmos for enhanced audio clarity and depth.2 The AI Acoustic Tuning feature adjusts audio settings based on room acoustics, ensuring optimal sound quality, regardless of the room’s size or acoustics.6
  • Smart Features: Running on the webOS platform, the C4 offers an easy-to-navigate interface with extensive app support.4 You can stream directly from your smartphone with Apple AirPlay compatibility and Chromecast built-in.5 For gamers, it includes features like HDMI 2.1, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, and up to 144Hz refresh rate for smoother, more responsive gameplay.6

Key differences between the LG OLED G4 and C4:

Feature

LG OLED G4

LG OLED C4

Design

One Wall design with included bracket for wall mounting

Ultra Slim design

Picture Quality

OLED evo with Brightness Booster Max for the brightest LG OLED pictures – up to 150% higher peak brightness than non-evo B4 OLED OLED. Dolby Vision. 7

OLED evo with Brightness Booster – up to 30% brighter than non-evo B4 OLED, Dolby Vision. 8

Audio Features

Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro, AI Acoustic Tuning

Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro, AI Acoustic Tuning

Smart Features

ThinQ AI, Google Cast Built-in, Apple Airplay, and Hands-free Voice Commands

ThinQ AI, Google Cast Built-in, Apple Airplay, and Hands-free Voice Commands

Gaming Features

Gaming up to 144 Hz, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, AMD FreeSync, VRR support6

Gaming up to 144 Hz, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, AMD FreeSync, VRR support6

Finding the right LQNED TV for you

web os

Finding the right LG OLED TV for you

LG OLED TV models are among the most premium options in the television market. Known for their innovative technology and sleek design, LG has developed the OLED G Series and C Series to deliver exceptional picture quality and truly immersive viewing experiences.

LG's QNED TV models showcase their dedication to innovation and excellence in LED-based television technology. Positioned as some of LG's most advanced LED offerings, the QNED86 and QNED91 models combine the latest advancements in QNED Colour and MiniLED technology. 

Our pick: LG QNED86

  • Design: The LG QNED86 features a sleek, slim design with minimal bezels, allowing it to blend seamlessly into any room, whether wall-mounted or on a stand.
  • Picture Quality: The QNED86 is equipped with LG’s latest and unique wide colour gamut technology QNED Colour Solution which replaces quantum dots for enhanced colour reproduction delivering crisp colour accuracy, clarity and brightness.
  • Audio Features: With AI Sound Pro, the QNED86 adapts audio settings to your environment, delivering clear dialogue and dynamic sound, enhancing every scene.3
  • Smart Features: The intuitive webOS platform offers access to a range of apps.4 You can stream directly from your smartphone with Apple AirPlay compatibility and Google Cast built-in5, while gamers benefit from HDMI 2.1, ALLM, and VRR for smooth, responsive gameplay.

Our pick: LG QNED91

  • Design: The LG QNED91 features a sleek design with thin bezels, giving it a premium, sophisticated look. Crafted with high-quality materials, it’s a stylish addition to any space, perfect for design-conscious viewers.
  • Picture Quality: With QNED Colour Pro technology and advanced MiniLED backlighting, the QNED91 delivers exceptional picture quality, featuring sharp 4K resolution, vibrant colours, and deep blacks for an immersive viewing experience.
  • Audio Features: Equipped with AI Sound Pro, the QNED91 adjusts audio settings automatically for clear, dynamic sound.3 Dolby Atmos support adds multi-dimensional audio, enhancing the overall experience.2
  • Smart Features: Powered by LG’s webOS platform, the QNED91 offers a user-friendly interface with extensive app support.4 You can stream directly from your smartphone with Apple AirPlay compatibility and Google Cast built-in5, while HDMI 2.1, VRR, and ALLM provide smooth, responsive gaming performance.

Key differences between the LG QNED85 and QNED91

Feature

LG QNED86

LG QNED91

Design

Slim, stylish design

Premium design with thin bezels

Picture Quality

QNED Colour Technology Solution, 4K

QNED Colour Pro, MiniLED, 4K, Dolby Vision9

Audio Features

AI Sound Pro, Clear Voice Pro

AI Sound Pro, Clear Voice Pro, Dolby Atmos

Smart Features

ThinQ AI, Chromecast Built-in, Apple Airplay, and Hands-Free Voice Commands5

ThinQ AI, Chromecast Built-in, Apple Airplay, and Hands-Free Voice Commands5

Gaming Features

HDMI 2.1 gaming up to 120Hz, AMD FreeSync, VRR support7

HDMI 2.1 gaming up to 120Hz, AMD FreeSync, VRR support7

OLED and QNED technologies each offer distinct advantages. OLED TVs, like the LG OLED The G Series and C Series, provide superior contrast and colour accuracy, perfect for movie enthusiasts seeking a premium experience. Meanwhile, QNED TVs, such as the LG QNED86 and QNED91, excel in brightness, making them ideal for bright rooms.

Lifes Good!

1 The cable may be visible depending on installation environment. Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.

2 Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect.

3 Sound quality dependent on source material.

4 Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.

5 Requires a Wi-Fi network. To view content in HD a reliable internet connection is required. A subscription service may be required. Services not available in all regions and are subject to change.

6 NVIDIA G-sync compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30, RTX 40 and GTX 16 series graphics cards. Older GPUs do not support G-SYNC compatibility. VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1. 144Hz gaming is compatible with PC-connected content. Does not apply to 97” G Series.

7 Supports up to 48Gbps bandwidth, allowing up to 4K 120Hz 4:4:4 @ 12 bits per component.

8 Compared to non LG OLED evo models and based on Full White Screen measurement. Does not apply to C4 42/48".

9 Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required.

Featured Products

LG OLED TV with soundbar displaying a vivid sunset. Offers great picture quality and sound, ideal for gaming and cinematic experiences.
Helpful Hints

Best LG TVs: which LG TV is right for you?

Discover the best LG TV for your needs. Explore options from OLED to QNED and innovative designs like StanbyME. 

Learn More
A modern desktop setup features a LG Curved Gaming Monitor with vibrant colours, a keyboard, a mouse, and an angled clock displaying the time. The setup is minimalistic and professional.
Helpful Hints

Why are Curved Monitors Better? Importance of a Curved Monitor for Full Immersion

Explore the benefits of a curved monitor for better productivity and immersion. Find out why curved monitors are good for both work and gaming.

Learn More
LG washing machine in a compact closet with neatly organised shelves holding towels and laundry supplies, highlighting an efficient use of space.
Helpful Hints

Debunking Slim Washers' Capacity Truths

Discover the truth about slim washers! Explore how LG's advanced laundry features provide powerful performance in compact designs.
 

Learn More
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 