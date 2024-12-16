About Cookies on This Site

Ao redor dela há quatro dispositivos menores conectados, que representam diferentes componentes de um sistema HVAC. O plano de fundo é escuro com um padrão de grade.

AHU Kit

A LG AHU, operada com um Comm Kit controlando um EEV kit, traz uma atmosfera interna fresca e agradável, integrando-se às unidades externas da LG. Ela proporciona conforto, controlando o ar de retorno e de insuflamento.

Compatibilidade com a LG Economia de energia Várias opções de link Linha de produtos
Compatibilidade com a LG
Compatibilidade flexível com a solução LG HVAC

O sistema LG MULTI V integra-se à serpentina DX de uma Air Handling Unit, fornecendo ar fresco e condicionado e oferecendo várias opções de controle, permitindo uma comunicação suave por meio de sinais de contato.

Diagrama de um sistema LG HVAC com unidades externas, um EEV kit, uma AHU e uma unidade interna, conectados por tubos de líquido, tubos de gás, cabos de comunicação e tubos de fluido refrigerante.

1) Para produtos compatíveis com o sistema LG HVAC, entre em contato com seu escritório local.

Otimização da operação do controle de ar

A DX AHU é uma unidade de tratamento de ar com bomba de calor que integra as tecnologias AHU Comm kit, EEV kit e MULTI V, proporcionando resfriamento durante todo o ano para ambientes internos e externos.

O vídeo mostra operações sazonais de HVAC. O fluxo de ar passa pelos dutos em um escritório moderno, ilustrando como o ar fresco, de insuflamento, de retorno e de exaustão é gerenciado em todas as estações.

Opções de link de controle

A AHU pode ser conectada a vários links de controle, como controladores remotos individuais, o sistema de controle central da LG ou (executar) controle de contato por meio de contato direto com DDC e Modbus RTU.

A imagem ilustra as opções de controle para um sistema LG HVAC. Um central controller ou um controlador remoto pode gerenciar salas individuais, com conexões para AHU (Air Handling Unit) e unidades externas.

O diagrama mostra as conexões entre o controlador remoto, a sala, a AHU, a serpentina DX, o controlador da AHU e a unidade externa.

Um diagrama que mostra um sistema de automação predial com vários componentes conectados via Modbus. O sistema inclui um DDC local, um controlador AHU, uma unidade externa e um controlador remoto.

Linha de produtos

Comm. Kit (PAHCMR0000)

• Controlador de temperatura para ar de retorno

• Várias combinações de unidades internas LG VRF com uma ou várias AHU

• O LG Central Controller é compatível

Comm. Kit (PAHCMS0000)

Controlador de temperatura para ar de insuflamento (descarga)

• Controle de demanda (capacidade) para a temperatura do ar de insuflamento por meio de entrada de 0-10 V do DDC

• O LG Central Controller é compatível

EEV Kit

• Várias combinações de unidades internas LG VRF e kit de comunicação AHU

• Fabricado com chapa de aço galvanizado de cor cinza quente

• Controlado por um controlador remoto com fio (opcional)

