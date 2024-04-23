About Cookies on This Site

Chiller

Serviços e Manutenção Chiller LG : conheça os sistemas de Ar Condicionado LG para diversos segmentos e conte com as tecnologias mais avançadas e modernas para climatização de ambientes.

01_Hero Banner_1565075090328

Serviços e Manutenção em Chiller

A melhor solução em durabilidade e desempenho do produto.

Recursos Contato
Recursos

02_Overhaul_1565075211716

Revisão

Recomenda-se que no compressor seja realizado uma revisão baseado em um período de 5 anos ou mais de 10.000 horas de uso, o que ocorrer primeiro. Isso é chamado de Overhaul e pode previnir acidentes secundários, desperdício e reduzir perdas e custos para o cliente.

03_Tube-Cleaning_re_1566537722636

Limpeza da Tubulação

O volume e o acúmulo de sujeira nas tubulações do trocador de calor atrapalham a transferência de calor do equipamento. Diminuem o diâmetro da tubulação e impedem o fluxo necessário, encurtando o tempo de vida útil e a eficiência do equipamento, por esta razão, é fundamental a limpeza periódica da tubulação interna.

04_Regular-Inspection_re_1566538086997

Inspeção Regular

Controle o uso dos dispositivos e o histórico de erros por meio do gerenciamento sistemático e eficiente dos Chillers. A análise de dados pode evitar riscos antecipadamente, por isso, recomenda-se checar mensalmente o chiller para evitar falhas e manter seu desempenho.

05_Preventive-Maintenance_re_1566537810006

Manutenção Preventiva e Corretiva

Chama-se de manutenção preventiva o serviço de substituição de peças regularmente visando manter o bom funcionamento do chiller e a prevenção de falhas. O serviço de manutenção preventiva garante a economia de energia e a estabilidade do produto.

06_Contact Point_1565075426518

Contato

Para atendimento dos nossos serviços, ligue para o número abaixo:

VRF/Chiller/GHP/Multi Inverter
LG Serviços
lg.servicos@lge.com | +55 011 2162-8125