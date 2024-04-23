About Cookies on This Site

VRF

Serviços e Manutenção VRF LG : conheça os sistemas de Ar Condicionado LG para diversos segmentos e conte com as tecnologias mais avançadas e modernas para climatização de ambientes.

01_Hero Banner_1565070205395

VRF Serviços e Manutenção

A solução ideal para economia e eficiência energética.

Recursos Contato
Recursos

02_Cleaning Service_1565071237714

Serviço de Limpeza

É fundamental que a limpeza dos produtos VRF sejam realizadas periodicamente por um técnico especializado. A falta de limpeza e higenização podem prejudicar a eficiência dos sistemas assim como a qualidade do ar e a saúde dos usuários. A LG possui a solução completa de serviços especializados na eficiencia e qualidade do ar.

03_Customized-Package_BR_1565071282469

Pacote Personalizado

A LG possui pacotes de soluções personalizadas em manutenção, com visitas técnicas períodicas e serviços de reparos qualificados. Além disso, os clientes podem desfrutar de uma economia maior ao adquirir kit de peças sobressalentes para a rápida solução no reparo.

04_Energy Management_1565071335507

Gerenciamento de Energia

Diferente dos controles simples do tipo on/off existente, as avançadas tecnologias de gerenciamento de energia da LG nos permitem reduzir o consumo de energia em todos os aspectos. Além disso, a manutenção contínua mantém a condição otimizada dos sistemas VRF e nos leva a gerenciar a eficiência energética total.

05_Regular Inspection_1565071403453

Inspeção Regular

O serviço de inspeção periódica realizado por especialistas da LG conseguem identificar os problemas mesmo antes que eles aconteçam. Assim como recomenda possiveis ações e soluções que ajudam os clientes evitando sobrecarregamentos e horários de pico.

04_Energy Management_1565071335507

Relatório de Inspeção

A LG apresenta relatórios de inspeção periodicas, descrevendo a operacionalização de todos os sistemas VRF indicando a melhor performace dos produtos. Assim, é possível fazer com que os clientes consigam entender o desempenho que se espera dos produtos e as condições ideais dos sistemas VRF.

07_Remote Status Check-up & Analysis_1565071517767

Verificação e Análise do Estado Remoto

A LG auxilia seus clientes a monitorar ea operacionalização dos seus sistemas VRF. Com o envio de mensagens de alerta sobre possíveis problemas e suporte remoto. A integração das tecnologias da LG proporciona mais eficiência a redução de custos de energia e reparos rápidos, otimizando o tempo que o produto fica parado devido a falha.

06_Contact Point_1565075426518

Contato

Para atendimento dos nossos serviços, ligue para o número abaixo:

VRF/Chiller/GHP/Multi Inverter
LG Serviços
lg.servicos@lge.com | +55 011 2162-8125