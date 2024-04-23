About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Ar Condicionado LG Cassete Inverter 18.000 BTU/h 220V AT-W18GPLP1

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Suporte

Recurso

Procure um distribuidor

Ar Condicionado LG Cassete Inverter 18.000 BTU/h 220V AT-W18GPLP1

ATNW18GPLP1

Ar Condicionado LG Cassete Inverter 18.000 BTU/h 220V AT-W18GPLP1

ATNW18GPLP1

Design Compacto

Design Compacto

Os ares condicionados LG são compactos na altura tornando a instalação muito
mais conveniente e oferecendo um maior aproveitamento de espaço.
Operação Silenciosa

Operação Silenciosa

O Cassete LG é tão silencioso que pode ser aplicado mesmo em ambientes que exigem um baixo nível de ruído.
Fluxo de Ar Ajustável

Fluxo de Ar Ajustável

O fluxo de ar do Cassete LG pode ser ajustado para operar em alturas de até 4,2m.
Controle Independente do Ângulo da Aletas

Controle Independente do Ângulo da Aletas

Cada aleta se move independentemente, oferecendo melhor distribuição do ar.
Maior Fluxo de Ar

Maior Fluxo de Ar

As aletas maiores proporcionam melhor distribuição de ar e evita zonas de estagnação.
Imprimir

Todas as especificações

CLASSIFICAÇÃO

  • Chassi

    TP

CAPACIDADE DE RESFRIAMENTO

  • Nominal (BTU/h)

    18000

  • Nomina (kW)

    5.275

CAPACIDADE DE AQUECIMENTO

  • Nominal (BTU/h)

    18000

  • Nomina (kW)

    5.275

VENTILADOR EVAPORADORA

  • Fluxo de Ar (Mín ~ Máx) (m³/min)

    13~16.5

  • Fluxo de Ar (SA/A/M/B) (m³/min)

    - / 16.5 / 14.5 / 13.0

  • Quantidade (EA)

    1

  • Tipo

    2D Turbo

MOTOR DO VENTILADOR DA EVAPORADORA

  • Saída (Nº)

    1

  • Saída (W)

    50.3

  • Tipo

    BLDC

TROCADOR DE CALOR

  • Área de Face (m²)

    0.35

  • 1

  • Linhas x Colunas x FPI

    2 x 8 x 19

  • Tipo de Serpentina

    Louver

PESO

  • Peso Líquido (kg)

    21.5

  • Embalagem (kg)

    26

DRENO (BOMBA DE DRENO)

  • D.E./D.I. (mm(pol))

    32.0 / 25.0

DISPOSITIVO DE PROTEÇÃO

  • Fusível

    O

  • Protetor de Sobrecarga do Motor do Ventilador

    Thermal Protector for Fan Motor

PRESSÃO SONORA (EVAPORADORA)

  • Resfriamento (SA/A/M/B) (dB(A))

    - / 36 / 34 / 32

  • Aquecimento (SA/A/M/B) (dB(A))

    - / 36 / 34 / 32

REFRIGERANTE

  • Tipo

    R410A

EXTERIOR

  • Cor

    Morning Fog

  • RAL (Clássico)

    RAL 9001

CABO DE CONEXÃO

  • Cabo de Alimentação e Comunicação (H07RN-F, incluso terra) (mm² x núcleos)

    0.75 x 4

DIMENSÕES

  • Líquido (L x A x P) (mm)

    840 x 204 x 840

  • Embalagem (L x A x P) (mm)

    922 x 276 x 917

SOQUETE PARA CONEXÃO DA TUBULAÇÃO

  • Tipo de Conexão (Gás)

    Flare

  • Tipo de Conexão (Líquido)

    Flare

  • Gás (mm(pol))

    Φ12.7 (1/2)

  • Líquido (mm(pol))

    Φ6.35 (1/4)

PADRÃO DE MEDIÇÃO (NÍVEL DE PRESSÃO)

  • Padrão de Medição (Nível de Pressão)

    ISO 3745

ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • Caso 1

    60 Hz 220 V~

  • Faixa llimite de Tensão (Caso 1) (V)

    198~242

CAACTERÍSTICAS ELÉTRICAS

  • Motor do Ventilador da Evaporadora_Amperagem em Carga Plena (FLA) (A)

    0.6

TAXA DE DESUMIDIFICAÇÃO

  • Taxa de Desumidificação (l/h))

    1.3

FILTRO DE AR

  • Tipo

    Long Life

Para acessar mais documentação técnica e downloads, visite o Portal do parceiro B2B da LG.