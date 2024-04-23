About Cookies on This Site

Ar Condicionado LG Cassete Inverter 24.000 BTU/h 220V AT-W24GPLP1

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Suporte

Recurso

Procure um distribuidor

ATNW24GPLP1

ATNW24GPLP1

Ar Condicionado LG Cassete Inverter 24.000 BTU/h 220V AT-W24GPLP1

ATNW18GPLP1

Design Compacto

Design Compacto

Os ares condicionados LG são compactos na altura tornando a instalação muito
mais conveniente e oferecendo um maior aproveitamento de espaço.
Operação Silenciosa

Operação Silenciosa

O Cassete LG é tão silencioso que pode ser aplicado mesmo em ambientes que exigem um baixo nível de ruído.
Fluxo de Ar Ajustável

Fluxo de Ar Ajustável

O fluxo de ar do Cassete LG pode ser ajustado para operar em alturas de até 4,2m.
Controle Independente do Ângulo da Aletas

Controle Independente do Ângulo da Aletas

Cada aleta se move independentemente, oferecendo melhor distribuição do ar.
Maior Fluxo de Ar

Maior Fluxo de Ar

As aletas maiores proporcionam melhor distribuição de ar e evita zonas de estagnação.
Imprimir

Todas as especificações

UNIDADE EXTERNA

  • Alimentação (V, Φ, Hz)

    220, 1, 60

  • Resfriamento (kW)

    1,98 a 7,60

  • Resfriamento (BTU/h)

    6.750 a 25.930

  • Aquecimento (kW)

    2,43 a 7,30

  • Aquecimento (BTU/h)

    8.300 a 25.000

  • Potência (kW)

    2.04

  • Corrente (A)

    9.3

  • COP (kW/kW)

    2.96

  • EER (kW/kW)

    3.02

  • SEER (Wh/Wh)

    5.75

  • Classificação Energética

    A

  • Conexão da Tubulação - Líquido (mm - pol)

    Φ 9,52 (3/8)

  • Conexão da Tubulação - Gás (mm -pol)

    Φ 15,88 (5/8)

  • Fluxo de Ar do Ventilador (m³/min x Nº)

    50 x 1

  • Nível de Ruído (dB(A))

    50

  • Dimensões (L x A x P - mm)

    870 x 650 x 330

  • Peso (kg)

    44.7

  • Dimensões da Embalagem (L x A x P - mm)

    1026 x 693 x 446

  • Peso com Embalagem (kg)

    48.3

  • Distânica Máxima da Tubulação IDU - ODU (m)

    50

  • Desnível Máximo IDU - ODU (m)

    30

  • Material da Serpentina

    Cobre

  • Código de Barras

    7893299925290

UNIDADE INTERNA

  • Fluxo de Ar do Ventilador (m³/min)

    13,0 a 17,0

  • Nível de Ruído (dB(A))

    38

  • Dimensões (L x A x P - mm)

    840 x 204 x 840

  • Peso (kg)

    21.5

  • Dimensões da Embalagem (L x A x P - mm)

    922 x 276 x 917

  • Peso com Embalagem (kg)

    26

  • Código de Barras

    7893299925283

Para acessar mais documentação técnica e downloads, visite o Portal do parceiro B2B da LG.