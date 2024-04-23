About Cookies on This Site

Teto Inverter

O Teto Inverter LG oferece um poderoso desempenho de refrigeração e aquecimento e oferece um design moderno que se mistura perfeitamente com qualquer tipo de espaço.

A unidade LG Teto, com um corpo branco com uma estrutura frontal preta, é montada no teto adornado com uma série de luzes.

Teto Inverter

Com maior fluxo de ar, o Teto Inverter LG, alcança muito mais longe e com refrigeração rápida.

Recursos
Recursos
Contato para Comprar
A visão frontal da unidade LG Teto é parcialmente visível, com sua área de duto preta brilhando com destaque.

Design diferenciado

A elegância premiada da unidade suspensa de teto vem com um design belíssimo em formato V e com aletas pretas.

Refrigeração e aquecimento poderosos

O desempenho poderoso de refrigeração e aquecimento permite a operação em áreas grandes. O fluxo de ar pode chegar até 15 m do ar-condicionado.

A unidade LG Teto está localizada à esquerda e o controlador está posicionado centralmente na parede. Cada unidade tem uma faixa de cobertura vermelha, em forma de arco.

Controle de dois termistores (opcional)

Um painel de controle opcional inclui um segundo termistor, permitindo verificações de temperatura interna precisas de diversos locais.

Fácil instalação e manutenção

Velocidade e facilidade de instalação são aprimoradas com uma estrutura de filtro de um toque para entrada/saída e um filtro de duas peças simplificado, que desliza para fora para fácil limpeza e manutenção.

Contato para Comprar

Contato para Comprar