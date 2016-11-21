We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Recursos de negócios
Veja mais informações e materiais úteis sobre os produtos para empresas
[Software Guide] 86" Ultra Stretch
LG 86” Ultra Stretch(86BH5C) is a new signage format with a 58:9 widescreen that can display dynamic content depending on the user's installation environment.
(e.g. airports, subways, banks, art galleries, or retail stores)
This product is also a work of structural art in itself that can be seen as digital decor. This software guide video gives you a quick and easy solution to create content using provided template and to distribute created content to your display.
- ANTERIOR
- PRÓXIMO