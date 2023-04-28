Dubai Mall, which over 80 million people visit annually, is one of the most well-known malls in the world.

At the center of this 548,000m² mall is an aquarium with an OLED Signage which is turning our imagination into reality.

The 820 unit of display is ranked at Guinnes World Record as 3 titles:

'World's largest OLED Screen / World's highest resolution video wall / World's largest high definition video wall'



Besides the OLED Signage, ULTRA Stretch and LED display are also installed at other famouse attractions around the aquarium.

Besides the OLED Signage, ULTRA Stretch and LED display are also installed at other famouse attractions around the aquarium.

