About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Ar condicionado Multi Split Inverter 2 ambientes (Hiwall 1X 9.000BTUS, 1X18.000BTUS) Quente/Frio WiFi integrado

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Suporte

Recurso

Procure um distribuidor
Solicitar orçamento

Ar condicionado Multi Split Inverter 2 ambientes (Hiwall 1X 9.000BTUS, 1X18.000BTUS) Quente/Frio WiFi integrado

Compartilhe este conteúdo.

Você pode compartilhar os itens que você gosta com seus amigos.

Ar condicionado Multi Split Inverter 2 ambientes (Hiwall 1X 9.000BTUS, 1X18.000BTUS) Quente/Frio WiFi integrado

E2Q2414.OBS
  • bundle image
  • front image ac
  • front with ac dual
  • outer door fan
bundle image
front image ac
front with ac dual
outer door fan

Principais recursos

  • Capacidade máxima de combinação de até 39.000 BTU/h
  • Tecnologia 100% Inverter
  • Diversidade de unidades internas
  • DC Inverter
  • Vasta Gama de Combinação de Unidades
  • Economia de Energia
Mais
Produtos neste pacote: 0
Front view

AMNW09GSAA1

Evaporadora Hi Wall, 9.000 BTU/h, 220 V
Front View

AMNW18GSKA1

Evaporadora Hi Wall, 18.000 BTU/h, 220 V
Front view

Z3UW24GFB1

Multi Split Inverter, Combina até 39.000 BTU/h, Quente/Frio, 220V
Combinação de capacidade de unidades internas1

Combinação de capacidade de unidades internas

Tri Split com combinação máxima de unidades internas de 143%.

Tecnologia Inverter1

Tecnologia Inverter

A avançada tecnologia inverter LG leva a uma performance superior com um baixo consumo de energia. Isso acarreta em uma maior economia durante a vida útil do sistema.

Controle e Sistemas de Automação1

Controle e Sistemas de Automação

O Multi Inverter da LG pode ser conectado a diversos tipos de controles, que possibilitam flexibilidade e controle total. Além do controle individualizado, o Multi Inverter possibilita conectá-lo aos sistemas de automação e controlador central.

Simples instalação e manutenção1

Simples instalação e manutenção

A avançada tecnologia inverter LG leva a uma performance superior com um baixo consumo de energia.

Key Feature

  • Capacidade máxima de combinação de até 39.000 BTU/h
  • Tecnologia 100% Inverter
  • Diversidade de unidades internas
  • DC Inverter
  • Vasta Gama de Combinação de Unidades
  • Economia de Energia
Imprimir

Todas as especificações

POTÊNCIA (EVAPORADORA)

A/M/B (W)

30/18/11

CORRENTE (EVAPORADORA)

A/M/B (A)

0.2/0.16/0.1

VENTILADOR INTERNO

Tipo

Cross Flow Fan

Vazão de ar (resfriamento,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)

-/9.2/7.4/5.6

MOTOR DO VENTILADOR DA EVAPORADORA

Saída (Nº)

1

Saída (W)

30

Tipo

BLDC

TROCADOR DE CALOR

Área de Face (m²)

0,17

Líquido (L x A x P) (mm)

754 x 308 x 189

1

Linhas x Colunas x FPI

2x15x21

Embalagem (L x A x P) (mm)

810 x 381 x 246

PESO

Líquido (kg)

6,8

Embalagem (kg)

8,4

DISPOSITIVO DE PROTEÇÃO

Fusível

Thermal Protector for Fan Motor

D.E./D.I. (mm(pol))

21.5/16.0

CONEXÃO DA TUBULAÇÃO

Gás (mm(pol))

Φ9.52 (3/8)

Líquido (mm(pol))

Φ6.35 (1/4)

NÍVEL DE PRESSÃO SONORA (UNIDADE INTERNA)

Resfriamento ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

36 / 28 /22

EXTERIOR

Cor

Munsell 7.5BG 10/2

RAL (Clássico)

RAL9016

NÍVEL DE RUÍDO (UNIDADE INTERNA)

Resfriamento ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

34 / 27 / 22

CABO DE CONEXÃO

Cabo de Alimentação e Comunicação (H07RN-F, incluso terra) (mm² x núcleos)

1x4

FONTE DE ALIMENTAÇÃO

Caso 1

60 Hz 220 V~

Caso 2

50/60 Hz 220-240 V~

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

POTÊNCIA (EVAPORADORA)

A/M/B (W)

60 / 39 / 26

CORRENTE (EVAPORADORA)

A/M/B (A)

0.40 / 0.28 / 0.22

VENTILADOR INTERNO

Tipo

Cross Flow Fan

MOTOR DO VENTILADOR DA EVAPORADORA

Saída (Nº)

1

Saída (W)

30 (w)

Tipo

BLDC

TROCADOR DE CALOR

Área de Face (m²)

0,24

Líquido (L x A x P) (mm)

998 x 345 x 210

1

Linhas x Colunas x FPI

(2 x 16 x 18) x 1

Embalagem (L x A x P) (mm)

1080 x 422 x 281

PESO

Líquido (kg)

9,8

Embalagem (kg)

12,2

CONEXÃO DA TUBULAÇÃO

Gás (mm(pol))

Φ12.7 (1/2)

Líquido (mm(pol))

Φ6.35 (1/4)

REFRIGERANTE

Tipo

R32

EXTERIOR

Cor

Munsell 7.5BG 10/2

CABO DE CONEXÃO

Cabo de Alimentação e Comunicação (H07RN-F, incluso terra) (mm² x núcleos)

1.0 x 4C

FONTE DE ALIMENTAÇÃO

Caso 1

220, 1, 60

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

CLASSIFICAÇÃO

Chassi

U24A

CAPACIDADE DE RESFRIAMENTO

Mín ~Máx (BTU/h)

6,000~27,600

Mín. ~ Máx. (kW)

1.76~8.09

Nominal (BTU/h)

24,000

Estimada (kW)

7.03

CAPACIDADE DE AQUECIMENTO

Mín ~Máx (BTU/h)

6,500~27,600

Mín. ~ Máx. (kW)

1.76~8.09

Nominal (BTU/h)

25,600

Estimada (kW)

8

POTÊNCIA DE ENTRADA (RESFRIAMENTO)

Mín. ~ Máx. (kW)

0.39~2.71

Estimada (kW)

1.93

POTÊNCIA DE ENTRADA (AQUECIMENTO)

Mín. ~ Máx. (kW)

0.38~2.42

Estimada (kW)

1.88

EFICIÊNCIA

COP (W/W)

4

EER (W/W)

3.65

TROCADOR DE CALOR

Linhas x Colunas x FPI

2 × 28 × 14

VENTILADOR DA CONDENSADORA

Fluxo de Ar (m³/min x Nº)

50

Tipo

Hélice

MOTOR DO VENTILADOR DA CONDENSADORA

Tipo

BLDC

Saída (W x Nº)

85.4 × 1

PESO

Líquido (kg)

41.8

Embalagem (kg)

46

COMPRESSOR

Tipo do Motor

BLDC

Tipo

Duplo Rotativo

Modelo x Nº

DST156MA × 1

Carga de Óleo (cc x Nº)

400 × 1

Saída do Motir (W x Nº)

1,010 (at 60Hz) × 1

Tipo de Óleo

FW68D

REFRIGERANTE

Carga Adicional (Branch) (g/m)

20

Comprimento da Tubulação sem Necessidade de Carga (Branch) (m)

40

Tipo

R32

Pré-carga (kg)

1.55

GWP (Potencial de Aquecimento Global)

675

t-CO₂ eq.

1.046

Tipo de Controle

Válvula de Expansão Eletrônica

EXTERIOR

Cor

Cinza Quente

CORRENTE

Corrente Máxima (A)

14.5

PRESSÃO SONORA (CONDENSADORA)

Resfriamento / Aquecimento (@ 1,5m de altura) (dB(A))

48.0 / 51.0

CABO DE CONEXÃO

Cabo de Alimentação (H07RN-F, incluso terra) (Condensadora) (mm² x núcleos)

2.5 x 3C

DIMENSÕES

Líquido (W x H x D) (mm)

870 x 650 x 330

Embalagem (L x A x P) (mm)

1,046 x 713 x 461

SOQUETE PARA CONEXÃO DA TUBULAÇÃO

Tipo de Conexão (Gás)

Flare

Tipo de Conexão (Líquido)

Flare

Gás (mm(pol) x Nº)

Ø 9.52 (3/8) × 3

Líquido (mm(pol) x Nº)

Ø 6.35 (1/4) × 3

FONTE DE ALIMENTAÇÃO

Caso 1

220, 1, 60

Faixa llimite de Tensão (Caso 1) (V)

187 - 276

CAACTERÍSTICAS ELÉTRICAS

Amperagem do Compressor em Carga Nominal (Máx) (A)

10.5

Amperagem Máxima do Fusível (MFA) (A)

16

Amperagem Mínima do Circuito (MCA) (A)

14.5

Amperagem do Motor do Ventilador da Condensadora em Carga Plena

0.33

CORRENTE (RESFRIAMENTO)

Mín/Máx (A)

1.80 / 12.60

Nominal (A)

8.9

CORRENTE (AQUECIMENTO)

Mín/Máx (A)

1.80 / 11.20

Nominal (A)

8.7

FATOR DE POTÊNCIA (RESFRIAMENTO / AQUECIMENTO)

Nominal

0.98 / 0.98

COMPRIMENTO DA TUBULAÇÃO

Cada Branch (Nominal / Máx / Mín) (m)

7.5 / 25 / -

Tubulação Total (Máx) (m)

50

DESNÍVEL MÁXIMO

Evaporadora - Evaporadora (Máx) (m)

7.5

Evaporadora - Condensadora (Máx) (m)

15

LIMITE DE COMBINAÇÃO

Número de Unidades Internas (EA)

3

CAPACIDADE TOTAL DE UNIDADES INTERNAS CONECTADAS

Máx (kBTU/h)

39

CAPACIDADE MÁXIMA DA UNIDADE INTERNA CONECTADA

Máx (kBTU/h)

24

CONFORMIDADE

Fabricante (importador)

LG

PRATICIDADE

Baixo ruído

SIM

GERAL

Capacidade de resfriamento máx. (W)

8090

Capacidade de resfriamento nominal/min (W)

7030/176

Consumo de energia de resfriamento nominal/mín. (W)

1930/390

Capacidade de aquecimento máx. (W)

8090

Capacidade de aquecimento nominal/mín. (W)

7500/1760

Potência de consumo de aquecimento nominal/mín. (W)

1880/380

Tipo de Aquecimento, Ventilação e Ar Condicionado

Válvula de Expansão Eletrônica

Dimensões da unidade externa_LxAxP (mm)

870 x 650 x 330

Peso da unidade externa (kg)

41.8

Dimensões do produto_LxAxP (mm)

870 x 650 x 330

Tipo de produto

Multi Split

Peso do produto (kg)

41.8

Tensão nominal de entrada (V, Hz)

220, 60

Tipo de Refrigerante

R32

UNIDADE EXTERNA

Nome do modelo da unidade externa

Z3UW24GFB1

Para acessar mais documentação técnica e downloads, visite o Portal do parceiro B2B da LG.