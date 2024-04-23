About Cookies on This Site

Multi Split Inverter, Combina até 51.000 BTU/h, Quente/Frio, 220V

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Suporte

Recurso

Multi Split Inverter, Combina até 51.000 BTU/h, Quente/Frio, 220V

A4UW30GFA2

Multi Split Inverter, Combina até 51.000 BTU/h, Quente/Frio, 220V

front view
Combinação de capacidade de unidades internas

Combinação de capacidade de unidades internas

Quadri Split com combinação máxima de unidades internas de 170% .

Tecnologia Inverter

Tecnologia Inverter

A avançada tecnologia inverter LG leva a uma performance superior com um baixo consumo de energia. Isso acarreta em uma maior economia durante a vida útil do sistema.
Controle e Sistemas de Automação

Controle e Sistemas de Automação

O Multi Inverter da LG pode ser conectado a diversos tipos de controles, que possibilitam flexibilidade e controle total. Além do controle individualizado, o Multi Inverter possibilita conectá-lo aos sistemas de automação e controlador central.
Fácil manutenção Interna

Fácil manutenção Interna

No novo projeto otimizado a cobertura da tubulação está fechada e o tamanho da unidade externa foi reduzido em 80mm na lateral e 25mm na parte traseira. Agora a unidade pode ser instalada próxima a paredes. A válvula de serviço também se torna mais acessível, sendo possível realizar a manutenção quando instalada sob janelas.
Todas as especificações

CLASSIFICAÇÃO

  • Chassi

    U4

CAPACIDADE DE RESFRIAMENTO

  • Mín ~Máx (BTU/h)

    4500 ~ 32400

  • Mín. ~ Máx. (kW)

    1.32 ~ 9.5

  • Nominal (BTU/h)

    27000

CAPACIDADE DE AQUECIMENTO

  • Mín ~Máx (BTU/h)

    5000 ~ 36000

  • Mín. ~ Máx. (kW)

    1.47 ~ 10.55

  • Nominal (BTU/h)

    31000

POTÊNCIA (RESFRIAMENTO)

  • Mín. ~ Máx. (kW)

    0.42 ~ 1.98 ~ 3.18

POTÊNCIA (AQUECIMENTO)

  • Mín. ~ Máx. (kW)

    0.61 ~ 2.12 ~ 3.46

EFICIÊNCIA

  • COP (W/W)

    4.3

  • EER (W/W)

    4

TROCADOR DE CALOR

  • Linhas x Colunas x FPI

    2 x 38 x 14

VENTILADOR DA CONDENSADORA

  • Fluxo de Ar (m³/min x Nº)

    60 x 1

  • Tipo

    Propeller

MOTOR DO VENTILADOR DA CONDENSADORA

  • Tipo

    BLDC

  • Saída (W x Nº)

    124.2 x 1

PESO

  • Peso Líquido (kg)

    61

  • Embalagem (kg)

    68

COMPRESSOR

  • Tipo do Motor

    BLDC

  • Tipo

    Twin Rotary

  • Modelo x Nº

    GJT240MA x 1

  • Carga de Óleo (cc x Nº)

    900 x 1

  • Saída do Motir (W x Nº)

    2020 x 1

  • Tipo de Óleo

    FVC68D

REFRIGERANTE

  • Carga Adicional (Branch) (g/m)

    20

  • Comprimento da Tubulação sem Necessidade de Carga (Branch) (m)

    30

  • Tipo

    R410A

  • Pré-carga (kg)

    2.8

  • Tipo de Controle

    EEV

EXTERIOR

  • Cor

    Warm gray

CORRENTE

  • Corrente Máxima (A)

    17

PRESSÃO SONORA (CONDENSADORA)

  • Resfriamento / Aquecimento (@ 1,5m de altura) (dB(A))

    50 / 54

CABO DE CONEXÃO

  • Cabo de Alimentação (H07RN-F, incluso terra) (Condensadora) (mm² x núcleos)

    2.5 x 3

DIMENSÕES

  • Líquido (L x A x P) (mm)

    950 x 834 x 330

  • Embalagem (L x A x P) (mm)

    1065 x 918 x 461

SOQUETE PARA CONEXÃO DA TUBULAÇÃO

  • Tipo de Conexão (Gás)

    Flare

  • Tipo de Conexão (Líquido)

    Flare

  • Gás (mm(pol) x Nº)

    9.52 x 4

  • Líquido (mm(pol) x Nº)

    6.35 x 4

ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • Caso 1

    60 Hz 220 V~

  • Caso 2

    60 Hz 220 V~

  • Faixa llimite de Tensão (Caso 1) (V)

    187 ~ 276

CAACTERÍSTICAS ELÉTRICAS

  • Amperagem do Compressor em Carga Nominal (Máx) (A)

    17

  • Amperagem Máxima do Fusível (MFA) (A)

    25

  • Amperagem Mínima do Circuito (MCA) (A)

    22.5

  • Amperagem do Motor do Ventilador da Condensadora em Carga Plena

    0.48

CORRENTE (RESFRIAMENTO)

  • Mín/Máx (A)

    1.9 / 8.9 / 14.4

  • Nominal (A)

    8.9

CORRENTE (AQUECIMENTO)

  • Mín/Máx (A)

    2.8 / 9.6 / 15.7

  • Nominal (A)

    9.6

FATOR DE POTÊNCIA (RESFRIAMENTO / AQUECIMENTO)

  • Nominal

    0.96 / 0.96

COMPRIMENTO DA TUBULAÇÃO

  • Cada Branch (Nominal / Máx / Mín) (m)

    25

  • Branch (Máx) (m)

    70

  • Tubulação Total (Máx) (m)

    70

DESNÍVEL MÁXIMO

  • Evaporadora - Evaporadora (Máx) (m)

    7.5

  • Evaporadora - Condensadora (Máx) (m)

    15

LIMITE DE COMBINAÇÃO

  • Número de Unidades Internas (EA)

    4

CAPACIDADE TOTAL DE UNIDADES INTERNAS CONECTADAS

  • Máx (kBTU/h)

    7 ~ 51

CAPACIDADE MÁXIMA DA UNIDADE INTERNA CONECTADA

  • Máx (kBTU/h)

    2.4 ~ 4.2

Para acessar mais documentação técnica e downloads, visite o Portal do parceiro B2B da LG.