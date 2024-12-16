About Cookies on This Site

Um elegante salão de negócios com decoração branca minimalista e assentos sob a unidade interna da LG montada no teto, proporcionando um ambiente fresco e renovado.

Unidade interna

As unidades internas da LG fornecem soluções eficientes e robustas para ambientes internos, adaptadas às necessidades de sua empresa, garantindo um ambiente renovado. 

Por que a LG
Por que a LG
FALE CONOSCO

Por que uma unidade interna LG?

Optimize Airflow

Diversas opções de espaço 

Controle do Wi-Fi com o ThinQ (opcional)

Saiba mais sobre a unidade interna da LG

Duas janelas holográficas virtuais que estão conversando e entrando em contato conosco flutuam ao lado de um laptop enquanto mãos aparecem atrás dessas janelas.

Fale conosco

Faça uma consulta para obter mais informações sobre o produto, e entraremos em contato com você.

