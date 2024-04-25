About Cookies on This Site

Dual Sensing

Tecnologia dual sensing

04/25/2024

LG inovando com tecnologia e inteligência na eficiência energética de seus produtos.

Com a função Dual Sensing o VRF da LG passa a efetuar a leitura da demanda de capacidade do ambiente para com isto efetuar o controle de capacidade do sistema de ar condicionado efetuando assim uma gestão de operação mais inteligente e econômica.

 

O Multi V 5 possui sensores de temperatura e umidade que efetuam a leitura dos dados do ambiente. Por meio de uma lógica de gerenciamento da temperatura de evaporação o sistema consegue aumentar ou diminuir sua capacidade de refrigeração acompanhando a demanda do ambiente. Este gerenciamento de operação consegue elevar substancialmente a economia de energia.

Dual Sensing

Este controle de temperatura evita o desperdício de capacidade fornecida pela unidade interna gerando assim somente a demanda necessária para o ambiente e com isto temos o resultado de um sistema com uma economia de energia superior.

 

A leitura de dados também é feita no ambiente interno por meio de sensores de temperatura e umidade no controle remoto com fio garantindo assim uma economia de energia sem desconforto ao usuário.

 

Para simular esta operação com base nos dados climáticos do Brasil foi efetuado um estudo de operação de um sistema de 20HP com 10 unidades internas em operação e com isto conseguimos os dados abaixo:

Dual Sensing

O Dual Sense Control é uma função que está disponível em toda a Linha do Multi V 5, tornando assim o produto com uma tecnologia diferenciada e com altíssima economia de energia podendo levar o sistema a um aumento de economia de até 32% dependendo da região.