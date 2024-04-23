About Cookies on This Site

Cassete 1 - via LG

O design elegante do cassete 1 - via se adequa a qualquer ambiente, pois não tem dutos aparentes.

Purificação de Ar Fluxo de Ar Amplo e Confortável Compacto ThinQTM
Purificação de Ar
Contato para Comprar

Kit Purificação de Ar para Ambientes mais Saudáveis

O sistema de purificação de ar em 5 etapas remove odores, germes e poeira fina de até 1,0 micrômetros. Esse filtro é lavável, permitindo seu uso por um longo tempo.

icon

Kit de Purificação de Ar

icon

Remove Poeira Ultrafina

icon

Remove Bactéria & Vírus

icon

Certificado por

*O kit de purificação de ar é um item opcional

Step 1

Pré-filtro

Captura poeira fina

Step 2

Eletrificação da Poeira

Aumenta a força eletrostática da poeira. Aumenta a eficiência de coleta no filtro.

Step 3

Filtro MP 1,0

Remove até 99% da poeira fina e ultrafina

Step 4

Filtro desodorizante

Filtro com tecnologia de alta eficiência remove odores e gases tóxicos.

Step 5

Ionizador

Inativa bactérias e germes

*A redução no desempenho na remoção de poeira fina do kit de purificação foi testado pela TUV Rheinland através da disposição de cloreto de potássio em um ambiente controlado de 4m X 2.5m X 3m. O kit (PTAHTP0, PAH-TUP0M) funcionou por 35 minuts para peira fina de 50 nanômetros e 41 minutos para peira de 100 nanômetros e o resultado foi de 99,9% de redução da poeira de 50nm e 100nm (o teste foi baseado nos padrões norte coreanos SPS-KACA002-132: 2018). Os resultados dependem do ambiente.
**O desempenho de remoção de bactérias aerotransportada foi testado pela TUV Rheinland injetando Staphylococcus epidermidis (1×105 CFU) em uma ambiente controlado de 60 m³. O kit de purificação (modelo PAH-TUP0M) funcionou durante 60 minutos, o resultado foi a redução de 91,2% na quantidade de bactérias no ambiente. Os resultados dependem do ambiente.
***O desempenho da remoção de vírus aerotransportados foi testado pela TUV Rheinland injetando o vírus Phi-X174 em um ambiente controlado de 60 m³. O kit de purificação (modelo PAH-TUP0M) funcionou duante 30 minutos e a redução total foi de 95,3% na concentração de vírus. Os resultados podem variar de acordo com o ambiente.

Limpeza de Dentro pra Fora

O Isolamento Mais Seguro do Cassete 1-via tem um tratamento antimicrobiano que é aplicado nos componentes do isolamento interno para prevenção do mofo, além de promover um fluxo de ar mais limpo e fresco

*O isolamento mais seguro é aplicado aos produtos desde Maio de 2021. Para mais informações sobre o produto, entre em contato com a LG Business Solutions Brasil.

Monitoramento da Qualidade do Ar em Tempo Real

O monitoramento em tempo real pode ser feito através do controle remoto com fio ou sem fio, do LED indicativo no painel do cassete e do seu smartphone

Image of a product being controlled on the individual controller, and mobile.

Instalação Fácil

O filtro pode ser instalado facilmente no painel através de um click.

Filtro Lavável

Economize na manutenção dos filtros com um filtro semi-permanente lavável.

Fluxo de Ar Amplo e Resfriamento Confortável

O fluxo de ar amplo assegura que o ar fresco atinja todo o ambiente no qual o ar condicionado está instalado (abertura das aletas entre 20 e 70°, auto swing até 120°)

Flexibilidade na Instalação

O design compacto do Cassete 1-via minimiza o espaço de instalação.

A Image of a 1 way cassette with a slim height that can be installed flexibly anywhere.

Design Slim & Compacto

A altura mais baixa do Cassete 1-via reduziu as restrições de instalação e torna a instalação mais flexível.

Controle Remoto via Aplicativo LG ThinQ™

Monitore e controle o consumo de energia para um consumo mais consciente. Verifique a temperatura na sua casa, mesmo quando estiver fora. O controle remoto via aplicativo funciona a qualquer hora e em qualquer lugar.

 

Image of a product being controlled on the LG ThinQ.

An image of a man holding a smartphone with LG web page on the screen.

Saiba Mais

Para mais informações, entre em contato conosco, retornaremos em breve

Saiba Mais Saiba Mais