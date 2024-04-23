Cassete 1 - via LG

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Kit Purificação de Ar para Ambientes mais Saudáveis
O sistema de purificação de ar em 5 etapas remove odores, germes e poeira fina de até 1,0 micrômetros. Esse filtro é lavável, permitindo seu uso por um longo tempo.