Computador All in One LG com TV 24", Windows 10 Home, I5, 4GB, 1TB

Especificações

Suporte

Recurso

Computador All in One LG com TV 24", Windows 10 Home, I5, 4GB, 1TB

24V550-G.BJ33P1

Computador All in One LG com TV 24", Windows 10 Home, I5, 4GB, 1TB

Computador All in One LG 24V550-G frente ligada
Todas as especificações

PRINCIPAIS CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Processador

    5ª Geração Intel® Core™ i5

  • Sistema Operacional

    Windows 10 Home (64bit)

  • Tela (pol)

    23,8"

  • Memória

    4GB (DDR3L 1600 MHz) expansível até 8GB

  • HD

    1TB

  • Peso

    5,8 kg

  • Conectividade

    Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3160 (AGN/AC 1x1, Dual Band, BT Combo), Gigabit, Bluetooth 4.0 LE

PERFORMANCE

  • Processador

    5ª Geração Processador Intel® Core™ i5 - 5200U - (2.20GHz, Turbo up to 2.70GHz), L3 Cache 3MB, 15W

  • Sistema Operacional

    Windows 10 Home (64 bit)

  • Memória

    4GB (DDR3L 1600MHz) expansível até 8GB

  • Interface Gráfica

    Intel® HD Graphics 5500

  • WebCam

    HD Webcam (720p) com microfone embutido

  • Áudio

    HD Audio, LG Clear Voice II, Infinite Surround

  • Alto-falantes

    2x 7,0W, estéreo

  • Sintonizador TV

    TV integrado

ARMAZENAMENTO

  • Disco Rígido

    1 TB

  • Slot de expansão

    4-em-1 (SD, SDHC, SDXC, MMC)

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Wireless

    Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3160 (AC 1x1, Dual Band, BT Combo)

  • LAN

    Gigabit (10/100/1000MBit/s)

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 4.0 LE

PORTAS(ENTRADA/SAIDA)

  • USB

    2x USB 3.0 (1 com carregamento USB Inteligente) 2x USB 2.0

  • RJ-45

    Sim

  • HDMI

    HDMI-out (PC) + HMDI-In (TV)

  • Coaxial

    2x Entrada: Antena + Cabo

  • Entrada Microfone

    Sim

  • Saída de fone de ouvido

    Sim

  • DC-In

    Sim

DISPOSITIVOS DE ENTRADA/SAÍDA

  • Teclado

    Sem fio pebble completo padrão ABNT2 (incluso)

  • Mouse

    Sem fio

DIMENSÕES, PESO E DESIGN

  • Dimensões do produto (LxPxA)

    546 x 213,3 x 435,2 mm

  • Peso

    5,8 kg

  • Cor (Interno/Externo)

    Monitor: Branco; Base: Prata

  • Conteúdo da embalagem

    All In One, fonte com cabo de alimentação, manual de usuário, certificado de garantia, teclado e mouse sem fio e controle remoto.

ENERGIA

  • Adaptador AC

    Bivolt 110/220V - Min. 65W

SEGURANÇA

  • Segurança

    HDD security, Kensington lock

GARANTIA

  • Garantia

    1 ano

SOFTWARE

  • LG Control Center

    Sim

  • LG On Screen Display 3

    Sim

  • LG Update Center

    Sim

  • Easy Guide

    Sim

  • MS Office 2013 Trial

    Sim

  • TroubleShooting

    Sim

  • Norton Internet Security 2013 Trial

    Sim

  • Intel WIDI

    Sim

OBSERVAÇÕES

  • 1

    Memória interna total compartilhada entre sistema operacional e conteúdos do usuário.

