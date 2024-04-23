We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Computador All in One LG com TV 24", Windows 10 Home, I5, 4GB, 1TB
Todas as especificações
PRINCIPAIS CARACTERÍSTICAS
-
Processador
5ª Geração Intel® Core™ i5
-
Sistema Operacional
Windows 10 Home (64bit)
-
Tela (pol)
23,8"
-
Memória
4GB (DDR3L 1600 MHz) expansível até 8GB
-
HD
1TB
-
Peso
5,8 kg
-
Conectividade
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3160 (AGN/AC 1x1, Dual Band, BT Combo), Gigabit, Bluetooth 4.0 LE
PERFORMANCE
-
Processador
5ª Geração Processador Intel® Core™ i5 - 5200U - (2.20GHz, Turbo up to 2.70GHz), L3 Cache 3MB, 15W
-
Sistema Operacional
Windows 10 Home (64 bit)
-
Memória
4GB (DDR3L 1600MHz) expansível até 8GB
-
Interface Gráfica
Intel® HD Graphics 5500
-
WebCam
HD Webcam (720p) com microfone embutido
-
Áudio
HD Audio, LG Clear Voice II, Infinite Surround
-
Alto-falantes
2x 7,0W, estéreo
-
Sintonizador TV
TV integrado
ARMAZENAMENTO
-
Disco Rígido
1 TB
-
Slot de expansão
4-em-1 (SD, SDHC, SDXC, MMC)
CONECTIVIDADE
-
Wireless
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3160 (AC 1x1, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
LAN
Gigabit (10/100/1000MBit/s)
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 4.0 LE
PORTAS(ENTRADA/SAIDA)
-
USB
2x USB 3.0 (1 com carregamento USB Inteligente) 2x USB 2.0
-
RJ-45
Sim
-
HDMI
HDMI-out (PC) + HMDI-In (TV)
-
Coaxial
2x Entrada: Antena + Cabo
-
Entrada Microfone
Sim
-
Saída de fone de ouvido
Sim
-
DC-In
Sim
DISPOSITIVOS DE ENTRADA/SAÍDA
-
Teclado
Sem fio pebble completo padrão ABNT2 (incluso)
-
Mouse
Sem fio
DIMENSÕES, PESO E DESIGN
-
Dimensões do produto (LxPxA)
546 x 213,3 x 435,2 mm
-
Peso
5,8 kg
-
Cor (Interno/Externo)
Monitor: Branco; Base: Prata
-
Conteúdo da embalagem
All In One, fonte com cabo de alimentação, manual de usuário, certificado de garantia, teclado e mouse sem fio e controle remoto.
ENERGIA
-
Adaptador AC
Bivolt 110/220V - Min. 65W
SEGURANÇA
-
Segurança
HDD security, Kensington lock
GARANTIA
-
Garantia
1 ano
SOFTWARE
-
LG Control Center
Sim
-
LG On Screen Display 3
Sim
-
LG Update Center
Sim
-
Easy Guide
Sim
-
MS Office 2013 Trial
Sim
-
TroubleShooting
Sim
-
Norton Internet Security 2013 Trial
Sim
-
Intel WIDI
Sim
OBSERVAÇÕES
-
1
Memória interna total compartilhada entre sistema operacional e conteúdos do usuário.
-
