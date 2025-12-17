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Multi V Hydro Kit – Tipo de piso – Temperatura média, 14 kW
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Multi V Hydro Kit – Tipo de piso – Temperatura média, 14 kW

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Multi V Hydro Kit – Tipo de piso – Temperatura média, 14 kW

ARNH04GK2A4
O LG Hydro Kit ARNH04GK2A4 tem um formato longo de paralelepípedo retangular e possui várias entradas nas laterais.
O LG Hydro Kit ARNH04GK2A4 tem um formato longo de paralelepípedo retangular e possui várias entradas nas laterais.

Principais recursos

  • Solução ecologicamente correta (Solução de energia verde para redução de emissões de CO2.)
  • Economia de espaço (Tamanho e design compactos)
  • Economia de custos com alta eficiência
  • Economia de energia por meio da recuperação de calor
Mais

Solução ecologicamente correta

Solução de energia verde por meio da redução de emissões de CO2.

Tamanho e design compactos

O Wall mounted hydro kit, com Multi V S externo, é adequado para aplicações residenciais devido ao seu tamanho e design compactos.

Economia de custos com alta eficiência

Custo de instalação equivalente ao de uma caldeira tradicional com custos operacionais reduzidos.

Economia de energia por meio da recuperação de calor

A instalação é organizada e simples, com instalação de tubulação flexível. O Multi V M é uma solução aplicável para pequenos escritórios, lojas de varejo e hospitais. 

* O tamanho do produto mostrado na imagem pode ser diferente do produto real.

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Todas as especificações

FONTE DE ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • n.º 1

    50/60 Hz 220-240 V~

CAPACIDADE DE RESFRIAMENTO

  • Estimada (kW)

    12.3

CAPACIDADE DE AQUECIMENTO

  • Estimada (kW)

    13.8

POTÊNCIA DE ENTRADA (RESFRIAMENTO)

  • Estimada (kW)

    0.01

POTÊNCIA DE ENTRADA (AQUECIMENTO)

  • Estimada (kW)

    0.01

DIMENSÕES

  • Líquido (W x H x D) (mm)

    520 x 631 x 330

PESO

  • Líquido (kg)

    30.5

REFRIGERANTE

  • Tipo

    R410A

PRODUCT INFORMATION

Para acessar mais documentação técnica e downloads, visite o Portal do parceiro B2B da LG.