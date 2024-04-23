About Cookies on This Site

IPS

Conte com a tecnologia IPS da LG e torne seu negócio mais competitivo. Explore um universo de tecnologia de ponta, com telas finas, leves e futuras e eleve sua empresa a patamares superiores.

IPS

Esteja preparado para cores realistas, níveis de preto profundos e cores vivas para um contraste incrível e detalhes de cores de praticamente qualquer ângulo.

Introdução Tecnologia do Painel Por que o IPS da LG Vídeo
Introdução

Apresentação

IPS (In-plane switching) é uma tecnologia para telas de cristal líquido (LCDs). Foi projetada para resolver as principais limitações das telas de LCD do final dos anos 80. Essas limitações incluem uma forte dependência do ângulo de visão e baixa qualidade de reprodução de cor. O in-plane switching consiste em organizar e alterar a orientação das moléculas da camada de cristal líquido (LC) entre os substratos do vidro. Isso é feito, principalmente, paralelamente a essas lâminas de vidro.

 

 

1. Ângulo de Visão Ampliado

 

 

Ausência de cores lavadas de qualquer ângulo!

Comparação em Coordenadas de Cores (ângulo de visualização de 60˚)

Recebeu um certificado da intert

A tela 84” UHD da LG com painel IPS apresentou um desempenho superior ao da 85” UHD com painel VA em termos de mudança de cor, visibilidade e taxa de distorção direcional do Gamma

Relatório de Teste recebido da CIEA

O painel IPS teve uma visibilidade melhor em comparação com o painel VA.

 

 

Importância do Ângulo de Visualização no Vídeo Wall

Um Vídeo Wall consiste em diversas telas montadas juntas. Um Vídeo Wall tem telas maiores e é mais influenciado pelo ângulo de visualização. (Cores lavadas são detectadas em VA com ângulo de visualização de 60˚)

White Board Interativo

Quando professores ou palestrantes lecionam, eles ficam muito próximos, bem ao lado da tela.

2. Precisão de Cores

 

 

Em função de o IPS projetar uma cor muito próxima à dos objetos reais, ele é bastante utilizado na transmissão de projetos médicos e profissionais. (Em testes com a tabela Mcbeth24color, o IPS mostra a cor exata entre o sinal de cor de entrada e de saída)

 

 

Para o IPS, a cor real e a cor na tela são a mesma.

3. Painel Estável

 

 

O IPS tem a propriedade de recuperação rápida do cristal líquido. Assim, não ocorre flash ao tocar na tela.
No entanto, os painéis VA têm a propriedade de recuperação do cristal líquido mais lenta, o que acarreta em flash ao tocar a tela.

 

 

Por que o IPS LG (X TV)

 

 

A tela comercial precisa de desenvolvimentos exclusivos em razão das condições de uso variadas.

Sem Yogore

Defeitos Yogore. Quando uma imagem estática é exibida por um longo período de tempo, o Defeito Yogore pode ocorrer. O cristal líquido exclusivo aplicado a todos os painéis CD LGD minimizou o defeito.

Sem Defeitos de Preto

Os Defeitos de Preto são causados quando o cristal líquido perde suas características próprias acima do ponto crítico de temperatura. A LG melhorou esse fato, aumentando o ponto crítico para até 110 graus.

 

 

Modo Retrato

A LG minimizou o defeito relativo à gravidade otimizando o volume do cristal líquido e aumentando a energia de coesão.

Tecnologia QWP

Com a aplicação QWP, a tela é visível até mesmo com uso de óculos de sol polarizados.
(Mais de 50 dos motoristas usam óculos de sol e cerca de 10 deles usam óculos de sol polarizados nos EUA)

Painel M+

O painel M+ excede em muito o painel convencional em termos de transparência

Tela IPS X Tela VA

Confira as diferenças notáveis entre a tela IPS e a tela VA no que diz respeito a pressão externa, temperatura e defeitos de preto.