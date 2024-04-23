About Cookies on This Site

Multi V Water 5

Com o Multi V Water 5 LG, você conta com um sistema de fonte de água altamente eficiente e econômico além de flexibilidade na instalação. Garanta eficiência independente de condições externas com as tecnologias LG.

Intrincados tubos pretos e vermelhos em torno de duas unidades de sistema de água LG Multi V.

MULTI V Water 5

Sistema Multi V a Água eficiente e econômico, com instalação flexível.

Recursos
Um gráfico de barras indicando menor entrada de energia da água multi V 5 é exibido à esquerda. O da direita mostra maior eficiência da água Multi V 5.

Sistema econômico e altamente eficaz

Ao adotar um método de refrigeração baseado em água, o Multi V Water 5 otimiza o desempenho e assegura o desempenho de troca de calor para arranha-céus, permitindo economias elétricas.

O compressor inverter LG de 5ª geração apresenta fundo revestido de preto e partes centrais metálicas com padrão espiral.

Compressor Inverter de 5ª geração da LG

O MULTI V WATER 5 possui compressor de alta eficiência com faixa de frequência entre 20 Hz a 150 Hz. Esse modelo possui maior eficiência com menores vibrações e nível de ruído.

Rapidez estendida compressor

Uma resposta rápida de operação aumenta a eficiência com carga parcial.

Gerenciamento óleo inteligente

Recuperação de óleo quando necessário aumentando confiabilidade do compressor e conforto.

HiPOR™

A perda de energia é eliminada ao retornar o óleo para o compressor para maior eficiência.

Controle de Fluxo Variável (opcional)

A primeira imagem mostra o LG MULTI V WATER 5 com fluxo total de água, e a segunda imagem mostra-o a 25% com uma clara diferença de velocidade na rotação da hélice.

Ladeado por uma paisagem urbana nevada de inverno à esquerda e uma vista ensolarada de verão à direita, o LG MULTI V WATER 5 está centralmente posicionado em ambientes internos.

Alta eficiência independente de condições externas

Sistema de fonte de água altamente eficiente e econômico com espaço flexível de instalação

Três círculos brancos da esquerda para a direita representam contornos de um escritório de grande escala, um edifício comercial e um luxuoso residencial em seus centros.

O MULTI V Water IV é uma solução aplicável para

Line Up Multi V Water 5

O gráfico de linha LG MULTI V Water 5 inclui a bomba de calor Multi V Water 5 e a unidade de recuperação de calor detalhando o nome do modelo, aparência e HP.

