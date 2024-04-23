About Cookies on This Site

OLED

Conheça a tecnologia OLED LG com telas finas, leves e futuristas. Amplie os horizontes da comunicação de sua empresa com alta qualidade de imagem e supere expectativas com OLED LG.

ID_04_OLED_Hero_1461292294424

OLED

Descubra a tecnologia OLED da LG de telas finas, leves e futuristas. De cor intensa e contraste impressionante ao design inovador, a tecnologia OLED da LG com certeza irá superar as suas expectativas para uma TV.

Apresentação Cinco Pontos Superiores
Apresentação

Estrutura do painel OLED

O OLED não necessita de uma unidade de retro-iluminação, nem da camada de cristal líquido.

 

A tela OLED com emissão própria

· Sem unidade de retro-iluminação : Sem vazamento de luz
· Sem a camada de cristal líquido : Ângulo de visão amplo, tempo de resposta mais rápido
· Estrutura simples : Menos componentes, design mais fino / elegante

Pesquisa com o consumidor

O resultado da pesquisa com consumidores na China/EUA/Alemanha, em termos de qualidade de imagem e design, mostra que a OLED é superior à LCD.
※ Fonte: Pesquisa com consumidores, faixa de renda superior a 30 salários, TV comprada/intenção de compra de TV de 55” e com valor superior a US$ 1.500 (TNS, ‘14.12~’15.01)
※ Preferência total (Média da China, EUA e Alemanha), informações sobre marca / preço não reveladas

A próxima tela, tela OLED

OLED é uma nova tecnologia que transpassa os limites das telas atuais em termos de qualidade de imagem e design.

Cinco pontos superiores da tela OLED

Preto Perfeito

Preto absoluto com pixeis auto-ilumináveis.

Cores Perfeitas

Reprodução de cor precisa e estável

Tela com visualização perfeita

Sem distorção de cor de qualquer ângulo de visualização

Clear Motion Perfeito

Imagem nítida e vívida com tempo de resposta da imagem (MPRT) 5.000 vezes mais rápido.

Design Perfeito

Design futurístico fino e leve com forma livre

Preto Perfeito

Pixeis auto-ilumináveis do OLED produzem contraste infinito e o preto perfeito sem vazamento de luz.

Cores Perfeitas

O OLED proporciona uma reprodução de cor precisa e estável.
- OLED : Expressão precisa da cor do sinal de entrada
- o OLED sempre produz cores precisas tanto para imagens brilhantes, quanto para imagens escuras.

Tela com visualização perfeita

O OLED tem um ângulo de visualização amplo em função dos seus pixeis auto-ilumináveis.

Clear Motion perfeito

O tempo de resposta mais rápido do OLED proporciona imagens mais nítidas, sem borrões.
* Um MPRT mais baixo cria imagens menos borradas
* MPRT (tempo de resposta da imagem), GTG (Gray to Gray)

Design Perfeito