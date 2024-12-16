About Cookies on This Site

TV Profissional LG Full HD 43" LR67

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Suporte

Recurso

TV Profissional LG Full HD 43" LR67

43LR671C0SA

TV Profissional LG Full HD 43" LR67

  • Front view of LG FHD TV, LR67 with text of LG SMART TV and 2024 on screen with 2-pole stand
  • Front view of LG FHD TV, LR67
  • Slightly-angled left-facing side view of LG FHD TV, LR67
  • Side view of LG FHD TV, LR67
  • Rear view of LG FHD TV, LR67
  • Close-up of the top edge of LG FHD TV, LR67
  • energy label
Principais recursos

  • Modo Hotel
  • Cores naturais e vivas em uma tela FHD
  • Imagem rica em detalhes e realista com o processador alpha 5 AI Gen 6
  • Imagem cinematográfica imersiva na sua casa com o HDR 10 Pro
  • Aprimore sua experiência de jogo com o Painel e Otimizador de Jogos
Mais

As imagens usadas na visão geral do produto abaixo são para fins ilustrativos. Consulte a galeria de imagens no topo da página para uma representação precisa.

webOS

Pocket-lint

O webOS da LG foi classificado como o melhor Sistema operacional para Smart TVs.

Saiba mais

webOS

AVForums Editor's Choice

Mais uma vez, a LG é a melhor da categoria para um sistema de Smart TV integrado

Saiba mais
Uma arte de bolha com textura de vidro colorida com azul esverdeado, verde claro, violeta e marrom claro em uma TV LG FHD.

Imersão com cores vibrantes e vivas

Full HD dá vida às cores naturais. Veja detalhes fantásticos em cada cena em sua Smart TV LG de 43 polegadas.

*Imagem de tela simulada.

HDR10 Pro

Ilumine os pequenos detalhes

Entre num mundo onde as cores se destacam e o brilho é ajustado para imagens deslumbrantes com o HDR10 Pro.

*HDR10 Pro é uma tecnologia desenvolvida pela LG Electronics com base no padrão de qualidade de imagem padronizado 'HDR10'.

*HDR10 Pro é uma tecnologia desenvolvida pela LG Electronics com base no padrão de qualidade de imagem padronizado 'HDR10'.

Imagens meramente ilustrativas.

Processador alpha 5 AI Ger 6

Vivencie cada momento de forma ainda mais realista

O Processador Alpha 5 AI Ger6 da LG com luz vermelha e verde emanando por baixo e linhas coloridas da placa de circuito ramificando-se do processador AI.

O processador α5 AI Ger6 melhora automaticamente a imagem e o som para uma experiência mais envolvente.

*Imagem de tela simulada.

Personalização com IA

Adapta-se à forma como você assiste TV

LG OLED TV em uma sala de estar moderna à noite. A imagem de uma aurora boreal é exibida na tela com os níveis ideais de brilho.

Noite

LG OLED TV em uma sala de estar moderna durante o dia. A imagem de uma aurora boreal é exibida na tela com os níveis ideais de brilho.

Dia

Brilho com Inteligência Artificial sob qualquer luminosidade

Seja durante o dia ou à noite, as Configurações de Brilho IA detectam a luminosidade em seu ambiente e ajustam automaticamente o brilho da imagem, proporcionando uma visualização nítida e clara.

Som Virtual 5.1 canais

Deixe-se envolver por uma sinfonia de som espacial

Sinta a emoção envolvente de um sistema de som surround virtual 5.1 cativante e ouça cada detalhe dos áudios

LG TV à medida que bolhas e ondas sonoras são emitidas da tela e preenchem o espaço.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**Deve ser ativado através do menu do modo de som.

***O som pode variar de acordo com o ambiente de audição. 

webOS 23

Sua TV conectada a você

Descubra a TV para combinar com você, com Meu Perfil, Quick Cards e AI Concierge.

*Os menus e aplicativos suportados podem variar de acordo com o país e ser diferentes no momento do lançamento.

**As recomendações de palavras-chave variam de acordo com o aplicativo e a hora do dia e são fornecidas apenas em países que oferecem suporte à PNL em seu idioma nativo.

***Aplicado ao modelo OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD/HD fabricado no ano de 2023 e posteriormente.

****Imagens de tela simuladas.

A tela inicial do webOS com um cursor clica na inicial no canto superior esquerdo e muda para outro perfil.

Meu perfil

Explore um hub de TV que é todo seu

Veja apenas o que você deseja com um perfil criado especialmente para você. Aproveite o acesso rápido aos seus aplicativos frequentes e recomendações de conteúdo personalizados.
Tela inicial do webOS e o cursor clica no Game Quick Card e depois no Sports Quick Card, ambos levando a telas com conteúdo relacionado.
Quick Card

Encontre seus favoritos com facilidade

Veja seus conteúdos e aplicativos favoritos com mais rapidez e em um só lugar. Crie até mesmo um Quick Card pessoal para cada perfil de usuário para marcar o conteúdo que você adora.

TV LG FHD e controle remoto. O botão do microfone no controle remoto acendeu e recomendações de palavras-chave de pesquisa por voz aparecem na tela.
AI Concierge

Explore o conteúdo recomendado para você

O AI Concierge recomenda novos conteúdos que você vai adorar e palavras-chave só para você, com base em suas pesquisas.

*O controle Smart Magic é vendido separadamente para alguns modelos. Saiba mais em lg.com/br

**Um número ilimitado de perfis pode ser criado, porém a tela inicial exibirá apenas até 10 perfis.

***Os recursos, menus e aplicativos suportados acima podem variar de acordo com o país e após o lançamento.

****A disponibilidade do serviço pode variar dependendo da região e da série.

*****A 'palavra-chave para você' no AI Concierge só pode ser fornecida em países que oferecem suporte à PNL em seu idioma nativo.

****** As palavras-chave recomendadas variam dependendo do aplicativo em primeiro plano e do horário.

*******Imagens de tela simuladas.

Um controle LG Smart Magic com o botão circular central, enquanto uma luz roxa neon irradia ao redor do botão para destacá-lo. Um brilho roxo suave envolve o controle remoto sobre um fundo preto.

Compatibilidade 

com AI Smart Magic

A magia está em suas mãos

Livre-se das limitações dos botões tradicionais. O exclusivo controle LG Smart Magic disponibiliza todas as funcionalidades inteligentes de sua LG TV com um clique, rolagem ou voz.

*Para utilizar as funções AI da TV é necessário o uso do controle AI Smart Magic ou App ThinQ AI, disponível para baixar Android ou iOS. AI Smart Magic é vendido separadamente para esse e outros modelos, consulte LG.com/br. ThinQ coleta e armazena dados pessoais do usuário. 

**As funções e os recursos do Magic Remote podem variar de acordo com a região e o idioma..

Seus conteúdos favoritos em um só lugar

Seis miniaturas de filmes e programas de TV são exibidos com os logotipos do LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ e Apple TV+ abaixo.

Serviços de Streaming

Assista a novas séries com facilidade.

Veja filmes e séries de forma muito fácil, com os atalhos de acesso incorporados para os seus serviços e apps de streaming favoritos.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**O conteúdo e os aplicativos disponíveis podem variar de acordo com o país, o produto e a região.

***É necessária uma assinatura separada e os respectivos recursos relacionados para Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime e Apple TV+.

****Apple, o logotipo da Apple e Apple TV são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc, registradas nos Estados Unidos e em outros países.

*****Amazon, Prime Video e todos os logotipos relacionados são marcas comerciais da Amazon.com, Inc. ou de suas afiliadas.

WOW Interface

Simplicidade ao seu alcance

Acesse a interface WOW na TV LG para controlar a soundbar de forma simples, como modos, perfis e recursos úteis.

*A Soundbar pode ser adquirida separadamente, e o Controle de modo da Soundbar pode variar de acordo com o modelo.

**O uso do controle remoto da LG TV é limitado a apenas determinados recursos. 

***Observe que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. É necessária uma conexão de rede para receber as atualizações.

****FHD é compatível com a WOW interface.

Aproveite o melhor dos filmes e jogos

Experiência de Cinema em casa

A magia do cinema no conforto da sua casa

Ambiente de cinema, recriado em casa. O HDR10 Pro garante que cada filme seja apresentado com cores e contraste excepcionalmente precisos para visualizações cinematográficas mais envolventes.

Uma imagem de uma família sentada no chão de uma sala de estar com pouca luz, ao lado de uma pequena mesa, olhando para cima para uma TV da LG montada na parede, mostrando a Terra do espaço.

*HDR10 Pro é uma tecnologia desenvolvida pela LG Electronics baseada na qualidade de imagem padronizada do padrão 'HDR10'.

Gameplay poderosa

Jogue em outro nível

Como HGIG e eARC, desfrute de jogos suaves em alta velocidade, garantindo uma expêriencia incrível.

Um jogo de corrida de carros na linha de chegada, com a placa dizendo 'WIN!', enquanto o jogador segura o joystick do jogo. eARC, logotipo HGiG são colocados no canto inferior esquerdo.

*HGiG é um grupo voluntário de empresas das indústrias de jogos e telas de TV que se reúnem para especificar e disponibilizar ao público diretrizes para melhorar as experiências de jogo do consumidor em HDR.

**O suporte para HGiG pode variar conforme o país.

Controles exatamente onde você precisa

Use o Otimizador de Jogos e o Painel de Jogos sem pausar.

Uma cena de jogo FPS com o Painel de Jogos aparecendo na tela durante o jogo. Uma cena escura e invernal com o menu Otimizador de Jogos aparecendo durante o jogo.

*O Painel de Jogos é ativado somente quando o "Otimizador de Jogos" e o "Painel de Jogos" estão ativados. 

**Imagens de tela simuladas.

Sustentabilidade

Descubra a visão da LG FHD AI para o futuro

Escolha o que é melhor para o planeta com embalagens leves e ecológicas e credenciais de sustentabilidade global.

Embalagem da LG FHD em um fundo bege com ilustrações de árvores.

*As parcerias disponíveis podem variar de acordo com o país.

Key Feature

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

Para acessar mais documentação técnica e downloads, visite o Portal do parceiro B2B da LG.