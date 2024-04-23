About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
2021 Smart TV LG 75" 4K UHD 75UP8050 WiFi Bluetooth HDR Inteligência Artificial ThinQ Smart Magic Google Alexa

Especificações

Suporte

Recurso

2021 Smart TV LG 75" 4K UHD 75UP8050 WiFi Bluetooth HDR Inteligência Artificial ThinQ Smart Magic Google Alexa

75UP801C0SB

2021 Smart TV LG 75" 4K UHD 75UP8050 WiFi Bluetooth HDR Inteligência Artificial ThinQ Smart Magic Google Alexa

Vista frontal da TV LG UHD
Imprimir

Todas as especificações

GERAL

  • Tamanho da tela

    75"

  • Resolução

    4K UHD

  • Tipo de Painel

    LCD/LED

  • Painel IPS

    Sim

  • Processador

    α5 Gen4 Processor 4K

FUNCIONALIDADES

  • Sistema Operacional

    webOS 6.0

  • ThinQ AI

    Sim

  • Google Assistente Built-In

    Sim

  • Alexa Built-In

    Sim

  • Alexa Works-With

    Sim

  • Works with Apple HomeKit

    Sim

  • Works with Apple AirPlay2

    Sim

  • Painel de Controle

    Sim

  • OCF

    Sim

  • HGIG

    Sim

  • Modo Galeria

    Sim

  • Conteúdos 360 VR

    Sim

  • Music Player

    Sim

  • LG Content Store

    Sim

  • Miracast Overlay

    Sim

IMAGEM

  • Frequência Nativa (Hz)

    60Hz

  • DTV

    Sim

  • HDR10

    Sim

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Sim

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

ÁUDIO

  • Canais

    2.0

  • Potência (RMS)

    20W

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Sim

  • Surround

    Ultra Surround

CONEXÕES

  • Entrada HDMI 2.0

    3

  • Entrada USB

    2

  • Entrada RF

    1

  • Saída Digital Óptica

    1

  • Bluetooth In/Out

    Sim

ITENS INCLUSOS

  • Controle Remoto

    Smart Magic

  • Cabo de força

    Sim

  • Parafusos

    Sim

  • Manual em Português

    Sim

INFORMAÇÕES TÉCNICAS

  • Produto c/Base (Kg)

    32.1

  • Produto s/Base (Kg)

    31.4

  • Peso com Caixa (Kg)

    40.3

  • Dimensão c/base (LxAxP) (mm)

    1678 x 1027 x 362

  • Dimensão s/base (LxAxP) (mm)

    1678 x 964 x 59.9

  • Dimensão base (LxAxP) (mm)

    1816 x 1110 x 199

  • Alimentação

    AC 100-240V ~ 50/60Hz

  • Consumo Médio (W)

    225W

  • Consumo Standby (W)

    >1

  • Furação VESA

    400 x 400

  • Cor da Borda

    Black

  • Cor da base TV

    Ashed Brown

  • Formato da Base

    2 Pole

  • Código de Barras (EAN)

    7893299916939

Para acessar mais documentação técnica e downloads, visite o Portal do parceiro B2B da LG.