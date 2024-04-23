We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2021 Smart TV LG 75" 4K UHD 75UP8050 WiFi Bluetooth HDR Inteligência Artificial ThinQ Smart Magic Google Alexa
2021 Smart TV LG 75" 4K UHD 75UP8050 WiFi Bluetooth HDR Inteligência Artificial ThinQ Smart Magic Google Alexa
Todas as especificações
GERAL
-
Tamanho da tela
75"
-
Resolução
4K UHD
-
Tipo de Painel
LCD/LED
-
Painel IPS
Sim
-
Processador
α5 Gen4 Processor 4K
FUNCIONALIDADES
-
Sistema Operacional
webOS 6.0
-
ThinQ AI
Sim
-
Google Assistente Built-In
Sim
-
Alexa Built-In
Sim
-
Alexa Works-With
Sim
-
Works with Apple HomeKit
Sim
-
Works with Apple AirPlay2
Sim
-
Painel de Controle
Sim
-
OCF
Sim
-
HGIG
Sim
-
Modo Galeria
Sim
-
Conteúdos 360 VR
Sim
-
Music Player
Sim
-
LG Content Store
Sim
-
Miracast Overlay
Sim
IMAGEM
-
Frequência Nativa (Hz)
60Hz
-
DTV
Sim
-
HDR10
Sim
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Sim
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
ÁUDIO
-
Canais
2.0
-
Potência (RMS)
20W
-
AI Sound
AI Sound
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Sim
-
Surround
Ultra Surround
CONEXÕES
-
Entrada HDMI 2.0
3
-
Entrada USB
2
-
Entrada RF
1
-
Saída Digital Óptica
1
-
Bluetooth In/Out
Sim
ITENS INCLUSOS
-
Controle Remoto
Smart Magic
-
Cabo de força
Sim
-
Parafusos
Sim
-
Manual em Português
Sim
INFORMAÇÕES TÉCNICAS
-
Produto c/Base (Kg)
32.1
-
Produto s/Base (Kg)
31.4
-
Peso com Caixa (Kg)
40.3
-
Dimensão c/base (LxAxP) (mm)
1678 x 1027 x 362
-
Dimensão s/base (LxAxP) (mm)
1678 x 964 x 59.9
-
Dimensão base (LxAxP) (mm)
1816 x 1110 x 199
-
Alimentação
AC 100-240V ~ 50/60Hz
-
Consumo Médio (W)
225W
-
Consumo Standby (W)
>1
-
Furação VESA
400 x 400
-
Cor da Borda
Black
-
Cor da base TV
Ashed Brown
-
Formato da Base
2 Pole
-
Código de Barras (EAN)
7893299916939
-
Cadastro de Produtos
Cadastrar o seu produto te ajudará a ter um atendimento mais rápido.
-
Suporte para Produtos
Encontre o manual, solução de problemas e garantia do seu produto LG.
-
Suporte para Pedidos
Rastrear seu pedido e verificar as perguntas frequentes.
-
Solicitação de Reparo
Solicite o serviço de reparo online e ganhe mais praticidade.
-
Chat ao Vivo
Converse com especialistas em produtos da LG para assistência em compras, descontos e ofertas em tempo real
-
Fale com o serviço de atendimento da LG usando o meio de comunicação mais popular.
-
Entre em Contato por Email
Envie um e-mail para o suporte de serviço da LG
-
Ligue para a Gente.
Fale diretamente com nossos representantes de suporte.