Display UHD LCD de 98" da Série UH5J-H com Antirreflexo, webOSᵀᴹ e Classificação IP5X"
98UH5J-H
front view
front view
side view
side view
side view
side view
top view
front view
front view
side view
side view
side view
side view
top view

Principais recursos

  • Brilho (típ.): 500 cd/m²
  • Tratamento da superfície (antirreflexo): 28%
  • Borda: 14,9 mm (moldura simétrica)
  • Profundidade: 86,1 mm
  • Interface: HDMI(3)/ DP/ DVI-D/ USB 2.0/ RS232C/ RJ45/ Áudio/ IV
  • Alto-falante embutido
Mais

Display UHD LCD de 98" da Série UH5J-H com Antirreflexo, webOS™ e Classificação IP5X

Uma tela mostrando o conteúdo da reunião está instalada na parede da sala de reuniões.

Brilho de tela apropriado

Com um brilho recomendado de 500 cd/m² para exibição interna, a série UH5J-H entrega o conteúdo de forma clara e atrai a atenção do público, tornando-se a tela mais adequada para marketing em salas de reunião, aeroportos, varejo, shoppings, etc.

O UH5J-H possui um brilho de 500 nits, para permanecer claramente visível mesmo sob luminosidade intensa.

Alto desempenho com webOS

A plataforma LG webOS aprimora a conveniência do usuário com uma interface gráfica intuitiva e ferramentas simples de desenvolvimento de aplicativos.

Várias tarefas podem ser realizadas simultaneamente com a interface gráfica intuitiva.

Revestimento isolante

Em diversos locais, a série UH5J-H pode ficar exposta a ambientes com poeira, umidade, entre outros, o que pode prejudicar seu desempenho ao longo do tempo. O revestimento isolante na placa de energia reduz esses riscos, protegendo a série UH5J-H contra sal, poeira, partículas de ferro, umidade, etc.

O UH5J-H possui revestimento isolante na placa de potência para proteger o painel de vídeo mesmo em ambientes salinos ou úmidos.

*As imagens reais (tela de sinalização) disponíveis podem diferir das imagens mostradas como exemplo.

O UH5J-H possui certificação IP5x, o que significa que está protegido contra poeira e tem menos risco de degradação de desempenho.

Design com certificação IP5X

A certificação IP5x garante que o produto esteja protegido contra poeira, reduzindo o risco de degradação do desempenho.

O sistema de controle de AV ajuda os usuários a controlarem o UH5J-H.

Compatível com o sistema de controle de AV (Áudio e Vídeo)

A série UH5J-H oferece suporte ao Crestron Connected® para alta compatibilidade com controles profissionais de AV, visando integração perfeita e controle automatizado*, aumentando a eficiência na gestão de negócios.

 

 * Controle baseado em rede

Todas as especificações

PAINEL

  • Tamanho da tela (polegada)

    98"

  • Tecnologia do painel

    IPS

  • Tipo de retroiluminação

    Direta

  • Proporção da imagem

    16: 9

  • Resolução nativa

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Taxa de atualização

    60 Hz

  • Brilho

    500 nit (típ.)

  • Taxa de contraste

    1.200:1

  • Taxa de contraste dinâmica

    1.000.000:1

  • Gama de cores

    NTSC 72%

  • Ângulo de visão (H x V)

    178 X 178

  • Tempo de resposta

    8 ms (GTG)

  • Vida útil

    50.000 horas (típ.)

  • Horas de operação (horas/dia)

    24/7

  • Paisagem/retrato

    Sim/Sim

ESPEIFICAÇÕES MECÂNICAS

  • Peso embalado

    99 kg

  • Dimensões do monitor (L x A x P)

    2.191,8 x 1.246,8 x 86,1 mm (sem alça e logotipo da LG)

  • Alça

    Sim

CONDIÇÕES DO AMBIENTE

  • Temperatura de operação

    0 °C a 40 °C

  • Umidade de operação

    10% a 80%

ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • Fonte de alimentação

    CA 100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

  • Tipo de alimentação

    Fonte de alimentação integrada

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

  • Tip.

    420 W (TBD)

  • Máx.

    570 W (TBD)

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    1.433 BTU/h (típ.), 1.945 BTU/h (máx.) (TBD)

  • Economia de energia inteligente (70%)

    294 W (TBD)

  • DPM

    0,5 W

  • Desligado

    0,5 W

CERTIFICAÇÃO

  • Segurança

    CB/NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Classe "A"/CE/KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Sim (NewErP)/Não (TBD)

COMPATIBILIDADE COM SOFTWARE

  • SuperSign CMS

    Sim

  • SuperSign Control+

    Sim

  • SuperSign WB

    Sim

IDIOMA

  • OSD

    Inglês, francês, alemão, espanhol, italiano, coreano, chinês (simplificado), chinês (original), português (Brasil), sueco, finlandês, norueguês, dinamarquês, russo, japonês, português (Europa), holandês, tcheco, grego, turco, árabe

ACESSÓRIOS

  • Básicos

    Controle remoto (inclui baterias, 2 un.), cabo de alimentação, QSG, cabo HDMI, Livro de regulamento, telefone para tipo RS232C

Para acessar mais documentação técnica e downloads, visite o Portal do parceiro B2B da LG.