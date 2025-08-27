About Cookies on This Site

Video Wall com borda fina de 55'' 500 nits FHD
Video Wall com borda fina de 55'' 500 nits FHD

Video Wall com borda fina de 55'' 500 nits FHD

55VL5PJ-A
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Rear view
Top view
Principais recursos

  • Brilho (típico): 500 nits
  • Borda: 2,25 mm (S/E); 1,25 mm (I/D)
  • Profundidade: 93,1 mm
  • Interface: HDMI/DP/DVI-D/USB/RS232C/RJ45/Áudio/IR
Mais

Imersão artística, encantamento avassalador

Um homem está olhando para uma tela grande instalada na vitrine de uma loja de esportes.

Capacidade de cascateamento em série

Usando o recurso de rede cascateada, você pode executar comandos como controlar, monitorar e até atualizar o firmware.

Vários monitores estão sendo gerenciados simultaneamente por meio de cascateamento. O cascateamento UHD utilizando HDMI e DisplayPort permite fácil acesso ao ajuste das configurações UHD.

LG ConnectedCare em tempo real

A manutenção é fácil e rápida com o serviço opcional LG ConnectedCare*, uma solução de serviço em nuvem fornecida pela LG. Ele gerencia remotamente o status dos painéis nos locais de trabalho dos clientes para diagnosticar falhas e controlar remotamente os serviços, permitindo uma operação estável dos negócios dos clientes.

O funcionário da LG está monitorando remotamente o VL5PJ instalado em um local diferente, usando a solução de monitoramento baseada em nuvem da LG.

* LG ConnectedCare é o nome da marca do serviço LG Signage365Care. A disponibilidade varia conforme a região.

A borda ultrafina proporciona imagens imersivas e contínuas.

Borda ultrafina

A borda ultrafina de 3,5 mm possibilita experiências de visualização imersivas e integradas em painéis de vídeo wall montados.

A temperatura de cor do VL5PJ pode ser ajustada de 3.200 K a 13.000 K em intervalos de 100 K.

Fácil ajuste de cores

Dependendo do conteúdo, a temperatura da cor no monitor pode ser ajustada com facilidade em incrementos de 100 K usando um controle remoto.

As telas VL5PJ são menos espaçadas entre os painéis em comparação com as telas LG Conventional. Isso melhora a experiência de visualização do conteúdo exibido, pois minimiza a perturbação visual causada pelas lacunas.

Redução das lacunas (gaps) da imagem

A série VL5PJ inclui um algoritmo de melhoria de imagem que pode reduzir as lacunas de imagem entre displays em mosaico durante a reprodução de vídeos. Objetos localizados nas extremidades das bordas são ajustados para proporcionar uma experiência de visualização contínua.

*‘LG Conventional’ refere-se a displays que não possuem algoritmo de aprimoramento de imagem.

**As imagens mostradas acima são apenas para fins ilustrativos.

O SoC incorporado e a plataforma inteligente de sinalização webOS incluídos demonstram a capacidade de executar várias tarefas simultaneamente.

Alto desempenho e excelente escalabilidade

Graças ao seu SoC incorporado e à plataforma inteligente de sinalização webOS, a série VL5PJ pode executar várias tarefas simultaneamente, oferecendo reprodução de conteúdo suave sem a necessidade de um reprodutor de mídia. Como o webOS suporta HTML5 como uma plataforma baseada na web e oferece SDK (Kit de Desenvolvimento de Software), torna-se ainda mais fácil para os integradores de sistemas construir e otimizar suas aplicações web.

*O SDK pode ser baixado no link abaixo: (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com)

Todas as especificações

PAINEL

  • Tamanho da tela (polegada)

    55"

  • Tecnologia do painel

    IPS

  • Tipo de retroiluminação

    Direta

  • Proporção da imagem

    16: 9

  • Resolução nativa

    1.920 x 1.080 (FHD)

  • Taxa de atualização

    60 Hz

  • Taxa de contraste

    1.200:1

  • Taxa de contraste dinâmica

    500.000: 1

  • Gama de cores

    NTSC 72%

  • Tempo de resposta

    8 ms (GTG)

  • Paisagem/retrato

    Sim/Sim

ESPECIFICAÇÕES MECÂNICAS

  • Peso embalado

    26,9 kg

  • Dimensões do monitor (L x A x P)

    1.213,4 x 684,2 x 93,1 mm

  • Alça

    Sim

RECURSO - SOFTWARE

  • Economia de energia inteligente

    115 W

CONDIÇÕES DO AMBIENTE

  • Temperatura de operação

    0 °C a 40 °C

  • Umidade de operação

    10% a 80%

ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • Fonte de alimentação

    CA 100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

  • Tipo de alimentação

    Fonte de alimentação integrada

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

  • Tip.

    135 W

  • Máx.

    150 W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    461 BTU/h(Típ.), 512 BTU/h(Máx.)

  • DPM

    0,5 W

  • Desligado

    0,5 W

CERTIFICAÇÃO

  • Segurança

    CB/NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Classe "A"/CE/KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Sim/Energy Star 8.0

COMPATIBILIDADE COM SOFTWARE

  • SuperSign CMS

    Sim

  • SuperSign Control+

    Sim

  • SuperSign WB

    Sim

IDIOMA

  • OSD

    Inglês, francês, alemão, espanhol, italiano, coreano, chinês (simplificado), chinês (original), português (Brasil), sueco, finlandês, norueguês, dinamarquês, japonês, russo, português (Europa), holandês, tcheco, grego, turco, árabe

ACESSÓRIOS

  • Básicos

    Controle remoto (incluindo 2 pilhas), cabo de alimentação, cabo RS232C, cabo LAN, cabo DP, receptor IR, suporte de guia, parafusos, manual

RECURSOS ESPECIAIS

  • Classificação IP

    IP5X tested

Para acessar mais documentação técnica e downloads, visite o Portal do parceiro B2B da LG.