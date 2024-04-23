About Cookies on This Site

Painel LED para produção virtual

Um estúdio de produção virtual com paredes de LED curvas e LEDs de teto e piso está filmando imagens de uma paisagem espacial.

*Todas as imagens desta página são meramente ilustrativas.

Fácil instalação e manutenção

O módulo pode ser facilmente removido com uso de ferramenta dedicada (com acesso de serviço optativo, frontal ou traseiro). Os pinos e ímãs de posicionamento ajudam a realizar os ajustes do painel com precisão e rapidez, garantindo a montagem perfeita da tela.

As partes referentes a "Pinos de Posicionamento", "Montagem magnética" e "Fecho rápido e controle com uma mão" aparecem ampliadas a partir do gabinete.

Disponibilidade de efeito curvo

A ligação mecânica entre dois painéis é fixada por um sistema adaptador angular e um fecho rápido, ajustáveis em até 10 graus nas zonas côncavas e 5 graus nas zonas convexas.

Paredes LED curvas estão instaladas em um estúdio.

Sistema de empilhamento e suspensão

A instalação pode ser realizada por empilhamento ou suspensão, usando os acessórios opcionais (barras simples, dupla, tripla) para personalizar o ambiente do estúdio.

A parte pela qual o gabinete pode ser empilhado ou suspenso na instalação aparece ampliada.

Qualidade para transmissão

Reprodução precisa de cores, baixa latência no processamento de vídeo e funcionalidade HDR.

Uma tela vívida habilitada para HDR e outra tela com alta taxa de atualização exibindo a cor exata estão sendo mostradas.

Ao ajustar a frequência do painel LED para a frequência da câmera e sincronizar, elimina-se o fenômeno da oscilação.

CamSync

O fluxo de linhas pretas pode ser evitado ajustando-se o V-Sync do painel LED para compatibilizar a frequência entre a câmera e o LED. Isso reduz o efeito de obturador rotativo enquanto a câmera está filmando.

O Phase Shift unifica a exibição, eliminando claramente o efeito fantasma, que é a sobreposição de duas ou três imagens.

Phase Shift

O Phase Shift ajusta a sincronização de saída da tela LED, removendo as anomalias visuais se os resultados da gravação da câmera tiverem gerado uma imagem dupla (quadro duplo).

Através da análise do sinal de vídeo, as informações de cor falsa, forma de onda e escopo vetorial são visualizadas e mostradas.

Análise detalhada dos sinais de vídeo

A série LBAE analisa a entrada de vídeo dos componentes Y', Y'-Cb e Y'Cr e mostra a forma de onda e o escopo vetorial em blocos de LED. Cor falsa, forma de onda e escopo vetorial, para detalhar ou ajustar melhor o vídeo, podem ser lidos na tela.

O valor RGB é ajustado manualmente através da função Color Gamut.

Ajuste de gama de cores

A gama de cores RGB pode ser ajustada manualmente para compatibilizar as cores entre os blocos LED e a câmera, a fim de atingir a coloração desejada.

Uma anomalia que aparece amarelada, como a imagem esquerda, pode ser modificada para um tom de cinza, como a imagem direita, ajustando-se o valor gama manualmente.

Ajuste de gama

O ajuste de gama pode ser feito manualmente de 0 a 1023 para calibrar o RGB e corrigir erros.

Usando 3D-LUT em vez de 1D-LUT, a combinação de cores se torna mais abundante, tornando a reprodução cromática mais precisa.

3D-LUT personalizado

Em painéis LED compatíveis com 3D-LUT personalizado, os usuários podem obter as cores desejadas com mais precisão.

O tom é ajustado pela seleção manual das informações HDR.

Ajuste manual de HDR

Embora os metadados HDR não sejam transferidos do vídeo gravado, este recurso de ajuste manual para HDR permite fazer o mapeamento preciso dos tons.

Controlador de produção virtual e transmissão

A série LBAE é compatível com o controlador CBAE, e as interfaces SDI e Genlock (entrada/saída) do controlador CBAE suportam recursos exclusivos de transmissão e produção virtual.

Um estúdio de produção virtual com paredes de LED curvas e LEDs de teto e piso está fazendo uma filmagem.

Compatibilidade com soluções de software LG

Com tecnologia de controlador de sistema de alto desempenho da LG, a série LBAE é compatível com as soluções de software da LG, incluindo SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant e ConnectedCare, que ajudam os clientes a operar seus negócios com perfeição.

Um funcionário da LG está monitorando remotamente a série LBAE instalada em outro local usando uma solução de monitoramento LG baseada na nuvem. O controlador de sistema com webOS permite a compatibilidade da série LBAE com as soluções de software da LG.

*A disponibilidade do serviço 'LG ConnectedCare' difere por região e precisa ser adquirido separadamente. Portanto, entre em contato com o representante de vendas da LG em sua região para obter mais detalhes.
*Os itens que podem ser monitorados pelo LG ConnectedCare: Placa principal (Temp., Status do sinal, FPGA Ver, Status da conexão Ethernet), Placa receptora (Temp., LED Power)
*A GUI real pode variar em diferentes versões do webOS.Please use below translation.
Imprimir

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÕES

  • Nome do modelo

    LBAE026-GM

PARÂMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Configuração de pixels

    Single SMD

  • Distância entre pixels (mm)

    2.6

  • Resolução do módulo (L x A)

    96x96

  • Dimensões do módulo (L x A, mm)

    250x250

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    0.59

  • Nº de módulos por gabinete (L x A)

    2x2

  • Resolução do gabinete (L x A)

    192x192

  • Dimensões do gabinete (L x A x P, mm)

    500x500x75.5

  • Área de superfície do gabinete (㎡)

    0.25

  • Peso por gabinete (kg/unidade)

    5.9

  • Peso por metro quadrado (kg/㎡)

    24

  • Densidade física de pixels (pixels/㎡)

    147,456

  • Planura do gabinete (mm)

    ±0.15

  • Material do gabinete

    Die-casting Magnesium

  • Acesso de manutenção

    Front or Rear (select one only)

ESPECIFICAÇÕES ÓPTICAS

  • Brilho máximo (após a calibração, nit)

    Max. 1,500

  • Temperatura de cor (K)

    3,200~9,300 / Default 6,500

  • Ângulo de visualização (horizontal)

    160

  • Ângulo de visualização (vertical)

    160

  • Uniformidade do brilho

    0.97

  • Uniformidade de cor

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Taxa de contraste

    5,000:1

  • Profundidade de processamento (bits)

    20 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro, PQ, HLG)

ESPECIFICAÇÕES ELETRICAS

  • Consumo de energia (W/gabinete, máx.)

    180

  • Consumo de energia (W/gabinete, méd.)

    60

  • Consumo de energia (W/㎡, máx.)

    720

  • Dissipação térmica (BTU/h/gabinete, máx.)

    614

  • Dissipação térmica (BTU/h/gabinete, méd.)

    205

  • Dissipação térmica (BTU/h/m², máx.)

    2,457

  • Fonte de alimentação (V)

    100 to 240

  • Taxa de quadros (Hz)

    48 / 50 / 60

  • Taxa de atualização (Hz)

    7,680

ESPECIFICAÇÕES OPERACIONAIS

  • Temperatura de operação (℃)

    -10℃ to +45℃

  • Umidade de Operação

    0~80%RH

  • Classificação IP frente

    IP30

  • Classificação IP traseira

    IP30

  • Vida útil do LED (meio brilho)

    100,000

PADRÃO

  • Certificação

    CE, FCC, ETL

AMBIENTE

  • Ambiente

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    CBAE-026M

CORTE EM CANTO 90 GRAUS

  • Corte em canto 90 graus

    X

