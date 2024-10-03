About Cookies on This Site

LED Essential Indoor - Série LSGA

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Suporte

Recurso

LED Essential Indoor - Série LSGA

LSGA026-GK

LED Essential Indoor - Série LSGA

Série LSGA - LED ambiente interno

No aeroporto, um grande painel de LED instalado na parede exibe com clareza os horários dos voos e os anúncios.

* Todas as imagens nesta página são apenas para fins ilustrativos.

Instalação rápida

Diversos elementos como botões de segurança, travas rápidas, alças e pinos de posicionamento, tornam a instalação e desmontagem do painel de LED simples para o instalador, dispensando o uso de ferramentas adicionais.

As peças do gabinete, incluindo os “Botões de segurança”, “Alça fácil”, “Trava rápida e operação com uma mão” e “Pinos de posicionamento”, estão representadas de forma ampliada.

Fácil manutenção

A série LSGA possui um sistema de trava que dispensa o uso de ferramentas adicionais, facilitando a substituição de módulos LED ou unidades de alimentação/dados, o que reduz o tempo e os custos de manutenção.

Demonstra que um método simples de trava de fixação permite a substituição conveniente da unidade de alimentação/dados do gabinete.

O painel é adaptado para se ajustar perfeitamente na parede utilizando dois tamanhos de gabinetes diferentes.

Duas opções de gabinete

A série LSGA oferece dois tamanhos de gabinete para atender às demandas dos clientes por diferentes tamanhos de tela.

Pode ter instalação frontal ou traseira, dependendo das necessidades dos clientes.

Manutenção frontal e traseira

O produto oferece acessos frontal e traseiro, permitindo que os clientes façam a instalação de acordo com o ambiente e minimizando limitações de instalação e manutenção.

Key Feature

  • Pixel pitch: 2,6 mm
  • Brilho: 800 nit
  • Instalação rápida
  • Fácil manutenção
  • Manutenção frontal e traseira
  • Classificação IP: IP40 / IP20 (Frontal/Traseira)
Todas as especificações

Para acessar mais documentação técnica e downloads, visite o Portal do parceiro B2B da LG.