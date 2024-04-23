About Cookies on This Site

Verticais

Verticais

Com grande variedade de aplicações, a LG oferece soluções de Digital Signage perfeitas para atingir seus objetivos de negócio, em qualquer segmento.

Corporativo

Corporativo

Crie ambientes de trabalho de alto desempenho com as soluções de Digital Signage LG.

Corporativo
Varejo e Fast Food

Varejo e Fast Food

Aumente a conversão de vendas e a eficiência das campanhas de marketing com exibição de publicidade digital e informações dinâmicas através das soluções de Digital Signage LG.

Varejo e Fast Food
Transporte

Transporte

Com operação 24/7, as soluções de Digital Signage LG oferecem resistência e performance para exibição de informações críticas.

Transporte
Hospitalidade

Hospitalidade

Onde a experiência do cliente é essencial para o sucesso, a solução de Hotel TV Pro:Centric da LG é perfeita para oferecer interatividade e praticidade aos hóspedes, com segurança e gerenciamento para evitar qualquer imprevisto.

Hospitalidade
Educação

Educação

Utilize monitores interativos para aumentar a interação e dinamismo na sala de aula, tornando o ensino mais atrativo e com melhores resultados de aprendizado.

Educação
Aplicativo LG C-Display+

Aplicativo LG C-Display+

Encontre as mais recentes informações de produto, cases de referências, configurador Video Wall/OLED/LED, manuais, entre outros.

Aplicativo LG C-Display+