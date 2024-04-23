Plataforma LG webOS Smart Signage

About Cookies on This Site

Plataforma LG webOS Smart Signage1

Com experiência do usuário aprimorada para uso profissional, o webOS possibilita fácil integração e configuração através de uma interface intuitiva e recursos que criam valor para a solução.

What is LG webOS Key Features & Benefits Become a partner Resource
What is LG webOS

Plataforma LG webOS Smart Signage1

O webOS é uma plataforma multiuso baseada em web na qual diversas aplicações e soluções podem ser desenvolvidas com facilidade. Combinado com os monitores LG com SoC (System on Chip) de alto desempenho, ela pode executar diversas tarefas de uma vez, proporcionar reprodução de conteúdo perfeita e opções de gerenciamento, sem necessidade de conectar PC/media player externos.

Gerenciamento simplificado de conteúdo

Gerenciamento simplificado de conteúdo1

CMS integrado

O CMS (Sistema de Gerenciamento de Conteúdo) integrado possibilita que você editar e reproduzir conteúdo, agendar uma playlist, além de criar e controlar grupos através do controle remoto sem necessidade de PC/media player ou software adicional. O gerenciamento de conteúdo nunca foi tão fácil e intuitivo com LG webOS Smart Signage.

 

*A disponibilidade de recursos pode variar de acordo com as versões da plataforma webOS

Múltiplos conteúdos

Os recursos PBP (Picture-By-Picture) e PIP (Picture-In-Picture) permitem exibir até dois conteúdos simultâneos em qualquer orientação (paisagem ou retrato), possibilitando dividir o espaço de forma mais flexível para cada fonte de conteúdo.

Streaming de vídeo em tempo real

Suporte a vários protocolos de transmissão de vídeo por IP, como RTSP/RTP/HLS e UDP Multicast para streaming de conteúdo em tempo real. Gerenciar o conteúdo é fácil, pois a plataforma não possui limitação de capacidade para reprodução conteúdo e exibição de transmissões ao vivo.

*A disponibilidade de recursos pode variar de acordo com as versões da plataforma webOS

Reprodução contínua de conteúdo

Com o webOS, a reprodução de conteúdo diversificado, como vídeos, imagens e HTML possuem transição perfeita, sem intervalos de tela preta entre as exibições.

Sincronização de conteúdo para Video Wall

Combinando processador (SoC) integrado de alto desempenho e o webOS, cada monitor reproduz seu bloco de vídeo simultaneamente, sem atrasos, para uma reprodução do conteúdo perfeita e sincronizada.

*A disponibilidade de recursos pode variar de acordo com as versões da plataforma webOS.

Fácil Monitoramento e Diagnóstico

Fácil Monitoramento e Diagnóstico1

Suporte SNMP

Em caso de problemas de funcionamento ou erros, a intervenção remota em tempo real está disponível. Quando um alarme ocorre, uma notificação por e-mail é enviada usando SuperSign Software ou outras soluções de parceiros através do protocolo SNMP.

 

*A disponibilidade de recursos pode variar de acordo com as versões da plataforma webOS

Fácil customização

Solução completa

A plataforma LG webOS Smart Signage suporta conexões com sensores externos, como GPIO, NFC/RFID, sensores de temperatura e afins via USB. O custo total da solução é reduzido, uma vez que não há necessidade de comprar software ou reprodutores de mídia adicionais.

Experiência interativa

Aplicações touchscreen com múltiplos toques são suportadas pelos monitore com plataforma webOS, sem necessidade de recursos adicionais. Ofereça transições suaves e toques precisos para melhorar a experiência da interação do cliente com a tela.

*A disponibilidade de recursos pode variar de acordo com as versões da plataforma webOS

Compartilhamento de conteúdo

Espelhamento entre dispositivos é mais eficiente e conveniente em uma rede sem fio.

Promoções em tempo real

Com as tecnologias Beacon e Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), as lojas de varejo conseguem fornecer cupons e informações em tempo real, aumentando o impacto das campanhas de marketing.

*A disponibilidade de recursos pode variar de acordo com as versões da plataforma webOS

Seja um parceiro

Seja um parceiro1

O objetivo principal de trabalhar próximo de nossos parceiros é construir uma relação sólida que gere um crescimento sustentável do negócio.

 

*O programa acima é apenas indicativo, podendo variar entre cada país ou região. Entre em contato com o escritório local para mais informações.

 

 

Parceiros

 

Compartilhamos e promovemos a informação de nossos parceiros de negócio com aplicações webOS, abrindo um mundo de oportunidades.

 

 

 

CLIQUE AQUI

Site de desenvolvedores webOS

Ampla documentação técnica e recursos são disponibilizados para garantir suporte completo aos programadores e desenvolvedores.

 

 

CLIQUE AQUI

Benefícios do webOS3

Benefícios do webOS

Baseado em web, plataforma com código-fonte aberto, totalmente customizável, fácil desenvolvimento.

 

Aplicativo LG C-Display+1

Aplicativo LG C-Display+

Encontre as mais recentes informações de produto, cases de referências, configurador Video Wall/OLED/LED, manuais, entre outros.

Aplicativo LG C-Display+ VISITE APLICATIVO NA WEB Aplicativo LG C-Display+ BAIXAR APLICATIVO