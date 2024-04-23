About Cookies on This Site

Sobre os Projetores LG

Com os projetores LG, você conta com mobilidade, potência e portabilidade. Saiba mais sobre os projetores LG e tenha o mínimo de peso e o máximo de performance com os projetores LG.

Solução de ar condicionado LG

About_LG_Air_Solution_02_re_1_1539915569343

Fornecedor de soluções completas de HVAC e energia

O sistema de ar condicionado da LG oferece um portfólio amplo de soluções de ar condicionado compatíveis com qualquer edifício, em qualquer lugar

VRF: MULTI V

About_LG_Air_Solution_03_01_1525753278230

CHILLER

About_LG_Air_Solution_03_05_1539322491378

COMERCIAL LEVE

About_LG_Air_Solution_03_03_1525753309516

MULTI SPLIT

About_LG_Air_Solution_03_04_1525753323315

About-LG-Air-Solution_04_PO_Re_1533012611801

Do primeiro da Coreia até o primeiro do mundo

About_LG_Air_Solution_05_BR_1528093559302

Unidades de produção globais para desempenho líder

Por melhorar e oferecer novas soluções ao setor de HVAC, o sistema de ar condicionado da LG cresceu e tornou-se uma solução especializada de HVAC. A empresa tem um desempenho excelente atingido com consistência, por soluções confiáveis e com boa eficiência energética com uma base sólida de P&D global e recursos avançados de fabricação.

About_LG_Air_Solution_06_BR_1528093586080

Soluções otimizadas em mais de 100 países