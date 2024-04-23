About Cookies on This Site

Teto

A unidade LG Teto, de corpo branco com estrutura frontal preta, é montada no teto adornada com uma série de luzes.

Teto

Estética moderna e de bom gosto que se mistura perfeitamente com o ambiente interno

Recursos Linha
Recursos
Contato para Comprar
A vista frontal da unidade LG Teto é parcialmente visível, com a área preta do duto brilhando de forma proeminente.

Design diferenciado

A elegância premiada da unidade suspensa de teto vem com um design belíssimo em formato V e com aletas pretas.

Refrigeração e aquecimento poderosos

O desempenho poderoso de refrigeração e aquecimento permite a operação em áreas grandes. O fluxo de ar pode chegar até 15 m do ar-condicionado.

A unidade LG Teto está localizada à esquerda e o controlador está posicionado centralmente na parede. Cada unidade possui uma faixa de cobertura vermelha em forma de arco.

Controle por dois sensores de temperatura (opcional)

Um painel de controle opcional inclui um segundo termistor, permitindo verificações de temperatura interna precisas de diversos locais.

 

Fácil instalação e manutenção

Velocidade e facilidade de instalação são aprimoradas com uma estrutura de filtro de um toque para entrada/saída e um filtro de duas peças simplificado, que desliza para fora para fácil limpeza e manutenção.

O gráfico de linha de unidades LG Teto inclui detalhes de Btu/h.

Line up Teto

Um homem de terno segura um smartphone na mão direita, exibindo o site da LG.

Entre em contato conosco

Entre em contato conosco para obter mais informações sobre o produto e retornaremos seu contato em breve.

