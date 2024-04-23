About Cookies on This Site

VIC

Conheça tecnologia VIC LG e sua aplicação ao Video Wall. Compense diferenças de cor e brilho e crie uma visão inovadora com efeito de "tela única". Explore as soluções LG para seu negócio e eleve sua empresa a patamares superiores.

ID_02_VIC_Hero_1461299446402

VIC

Aplicação da tecnologia VIC ao Vídeo Wall, compensando as diferenças de cor e brilho na parte do circuito com algoritmo, para criar uma visualização diferente, “como uma Tela Única”

Apresentação O que é VIC Aprimoramento do VIC Vantagens do VIC
Apresentação

Apresentação

 

 

Foi desenvolvida uma nova tecnologia para que o Videowall parecesse como uma tela única ao minimizar a diferença de cor e brilho entre a exibição em cada uma das telas.
※ VIC : Criação de Imagem no Vídeo Wall

Status Atual

 

1. Atualmente a tecnologia LCD está focada em tela única de produtos
2. As diferenças de cor e brilho podem ser facilmente detectadas em Videowalls

O que é VIC

Fluxo de Processo

 

Aplicação da tecnologia VIC ao Videowall, compensando as diferenças de cor e brilho na parte do circuito com algoritmo, para criar uma visualização diferente, “como uma Tela Única”

Aprimoramentos

Resultados

Aprimoramentos do VIC

Antes do VIC

Após o VIC

Vantagens do VIC

1. Simplificando o Processo de Calibração do Cliente!

Antes do VIC

Customer is required to proceed Calibration Process

Após o VIC

Customer’s Calibration Process is simplified

2. Simplificando o Processo de Calibração para substituição

Antes do VIC

Entire Calibration process is required for Replacement due to uniformity issue

Após o VIC

Simplifying Calibration process for replacement