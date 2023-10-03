About Cookies on This Site

Lave En Profondeur De Grosses Brassées En 30 Minutes

Selon des tests indépendants effectués sur les modèles comparables WM4500 et WM3900 en cycle normal avec l’option TurboWash®, charge de 10 lb (mars 2021).

Lave En Profondeur De Grosses Brassées En 30 Minutes
'Cette image montre des produits de promotion.

Achetez Plus Économisez Plus

Achetez Plus Économisez Plus
'Ceci est une image de l’étiquette de classe énergétique A posée à côté d’une machine à laver.

Un Produit Pour Assurer L’Efficacité Énergétique

Un Produit Pour Assurer L'Efficacité Énergétique
'Ceci est une image qui montre une machine à laver noire.

Tout Ce Dont Vous Avez Besoin Dans Un Espace Réduit De Moitié

surface au sol

Tout Ce Dont Vous Avez Besoin Dans Un Espace Réduit De Moitié

#Recherche De Lessive
Laveuses

Ceci est une image d’une machine à laver dans une buanderie.

Intelligent Care Avec 17 % De Tissus Moins Abîmés

Intelligent Care Avec 17 % De Tissus Moins Abîmés
Ceci est une image qui montre la fonctionnalité AIDDMC.

AIDDMC

Protection Des Tissus Pour Des Soins Intelligents

Ceci est une image d’eau qui sort d’une machine à laver dans 5 directions.

TurboWash360˚MC

Lave En Profondeur De Grosses Brassées En 30 Minutes

Cette image montre l’ajout de détergent dans la machine à laver.

ezDispenseMC

Remplissez Une Fois, Nettoyez Jusqu’à 31 Charges.

* * Selon des tests indépendants effectués sur les modèles comparables WM4500 et WM3900 en cycle normal avec l’option TurboWash®, charge de 10 lb (mars 2021).

Sécheuses à Culbutage

Cette image montre une laveuse et une sécheuse côte à côte.

Des Sécheuses Intelligentes Pour Des Résultats Optimaux

Des Sécheuses Intelligentes Pour Des Résultats Optimaux
Ceci est une image en perspective de la pompe à chaleur à DOUBLE onduleurMC dans la sécheuse.

Pompe à chaleur à DOUBLE onduleurMC

La Nouvelle Norme Du Séchage Efficace

Ceci est une image qui montre la fonctionnalité de vapeur.

Nettoyez en profondeur grâce à la vapeur

Élimine En Douceur Plus De 99,9 % Des Bactéries.

Cette image montre le condensateur à nettoyage automatique.

Appairage intelligent(MC)

Sélectionne Automatiquement Le Cycle De Séchage Optimal

* * en fonction du cycle de lavage sélectionné. 

Sécheuse à Vapeur LG Styler(R)

Cette image montre le styliseur ouvert avec des vêtements à l’intérieur.

Ravivez à La Vapeur, Jour Après Jour

Ravivez à La Vapeur, Jour Après Jour
Cette image montre un chemisier violet et de la vapeur

TrueSteam(r)

Nettoyez à La Vapeur, Pas Avec Des Produits Chimiques.

Ceci est une image qui montre la fonctionnalité de Tringle mobileMC

Tringle mobileMC

Ravivez Vos Vêtements En Les Débarrassant Des Odeurs

Ceci est une image qui montre la fonctionnalité de Presse-pantalons.

Désinfectez les articles difficiles à laver

La Sécheuse LG Styler Peut Vous Aider à Désinfecter Les Tissus De Votre Maison Facilement.

Mises à Niveau Quotidiennes Avec LG

Des soins de vêtements efficaces en énergie grâce à LG

Des Soins De Vêtements Efficaces En Énergie Grâce à LG

Obtenez chez vous la sensation de « serviette d’hôtel douillette »

Obtenez Chez Vous La Sensation De « Serviette D’Hôtel Douillette »

Utilisez-vous correctement votre lessive?

Utilisez-vous Correctement Votre Lessive?

