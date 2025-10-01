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55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026

55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026

OLED55B6EUA
LG 55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026, OLED55B6EUA
LG 55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026, OLED55B6EUA
LG 55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026, OLED55B6EUA
LG 55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026, OLED55B6EUA
LG 55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026, OLED55B6EUA
LG 55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026, OLED55B6EUA
LG 55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026, OLED55B6EUA
LG 55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026, OLED55B6EUA
LG 55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026, OLED55B6EUA
LG 55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026, OLED55B6EUA
LG 55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026, OLED55B6EUA
LG 55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026, OLED55B6EUA
LG 55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026, OLED55B6EUA
LG 55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026, OLED55B6EUA
LG 55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026, OLED55B6EUA
LG 55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026, OLED55B6EUA
LG 55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026, OLED55B6EUA
LG 55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026, OLED55B6EUA
LG 55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026, OLED55B6EUA
LG 55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026, OLED55B6EUA
LG 55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026, OLED55B6EUA
LG 55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026, OLED55B6EUA
LG 55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026, OLED55B6EUA
LG 55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026, OLED55B6EUA
LG 55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026, OLED55B6EUA
LG 55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026, OLED55B6EUA
LG 55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026, OLED55B6EUA
LG 55 Inch LG OLED AI B6E 4K Smart TV 2026, OLED55B6EUA

principales caractéristiques

  • Certifié UL pour des noirs parfaits, offrant un contraste plus profond et des détails vifs et précis, peu importe la luminosité.
  • Jusqu’à 120 Hz en 4K avec la compatibilité G-SYNC et FreeSync Premium pour un jeu immersif et sans déchirement
  • Le système primé webOS offre des expériences d’IA avancées, alimentées par les outils Gemini de Google et Copilot de Microsoft, protégée par LG Shield
  • Le bouton IA permet d’accéder à la plateforme IA pour une expérience intelligente et personnalisée, protégée par LG Shield
Plus
2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Cybersecurity category for LG Shield

Lauréat des Prix de l’innovation du CES 2026

Plateforme de système d’exploitation de téléviseur protégée par LG Shield

2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category for Multi-AI

Lauréat des Prix de l’innovation du CES 2026

Architecture d’IA multiples

AVForums Editor’s Choice badge as Best Smart TV System for 8 consecutive years, including 2025/26

AVForums Editor’s Choice – Meilleur système de téléviseur intelligent 2025-2026

« Au premier rang des systèmes de téléviseur intelligent depuis 8 ans »

* Les Prix de l’innovation du CES reposent sur les documents descriptifs qui ont été soumis aux juges. La CTA n’a pas vérifié l’exactitude des documents soumis ni des déclarations qui ont été faites et n’a pas fait l’essai de l’article qui a remporté le prix.

Pourquoi le téléviseur OLED evo B6E de LG?

LG OLED AI B6E shows a split-screen solar visual comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black display for clearer picture quality in any light.

Noirs parfaits et couleurs parfaites sans reflets

LG OLED AI B6E with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Un jeu imbattable en 4K à 120 Hz

LG OLED AI B6E features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

WebOS à IA multiples primé

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Protégé par LG Shield

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

LG Shield

Comment le téléviseur OLED evo B6E de LG offre-t-il une qualité d’image supérieure?

Le téléviseur OLED B6E de LG offre une qualité d’image 4K époustouflante avec une précision au pixel près, garantissant des noirs parfaits, peu importe la luminosité ambiante.

Grâce au processeur IA alpha 8 4K de troisième génération, il améliore les détails 4K et les couleurs éclatantes, et optimise le son pour une expérience visuelle exceptionnelle.LG OLED B6E delivers stunning 4K picture quality with pixel-level precision, ensuring Perfect Black whether it's bright or dark around you. 

With alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3, it sharpens 4K details and vibrant colors and optimizes sound for an exceptional viewing experience.

Noirs parfaits

Des noirs parfaits, quel que soit l’éclairage

Certifié UL pour des noirs parfaits, offrant un contraste plus profond et des détails vifs et précis, peu importe la luminosité.

LG OLED AI B6E shows a split-screen solar visual comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by a visible UL Perfect Black certification.

LG OLED AI B6E features the Eyesafe RPF 40 from UL certification badge, indicating verified reduced blue light performance.

LG OLED AI B6E features the Eyesafe RPF 40 from UL certification badge, indicating verified reduced blue light performance.

Avec une réduction de la lumière bleue vérifiée par Eyesafe, chaque image reste agréable pour les yeux

Processeur IA alpha 8 4K de troisième génération

Moteur IA avancé avec un rendement de l’unité de traitement neuronal 5 fois plusrapide

Notre processeur de nouvelle génération améliore les capacités de votre téléviseur,

permettant à l’IA d’offrir une expérience visuelle adaptée à vos préférences, des

détails 4K plus nets, un son plus riche et des couleurs éclatantes.

LG OLED AI B6E’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.

Pourquoi choisir un téléviseur IA de LG?

Le téléviseur IA de LG optimise l’image et le son tout en rendant le quotidien plus intelligent grâce à la plateforme IA personnalisée.

Apprenez-en plus au sujet du téléviseur IA de LG

Rematriçage HDR par l’IA

Mise à niveau de l’image vers une qualité HDR

L’IA optimise automatiquement les couleurs, la luminosité et le contraste et transforme la qualité d’image SDR en HDR pour des images plus riches et plus réalistes.

Découvrez les trois principaux avantages de la plateforme IA

Recherche avancée par IA multiples avec les outils Gemini de Google et Copilot de Microsoft

Dites simplement ce que vous cherchez, puis sélectionnez le modèle d’IA qui vous convient le mieux. Le système se connecte à plusieurs modèles d’IA pour fournir des résultats élargis plus pertinents.

Obtenez des recommandations de contenu et des renseignements personnalisés

La fonctionnalité AI Concierge recommande des contenus et des mises à jour adaptés à vos champs d’intérêt. La fonctionnalité Dans cette scène offre des recommandations et des renseignements pertinents en fonction de ce que vous regardez, tandis que l’IA générative permet de chercher et de créer des images.

Le téléviseur IA de LG reconnaît votre voix et vous dirige à Ma page, conçue spécialement pour vous!

En accédant à Ma page, vous pouvez tout voir en un coup d’œil : la météo, le calendrier, les widgets et les résultats de vos sports préférés.

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

WebOS à IA multiples primé

Le système webOS primé est maintenant protégé par LG Shield.

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

Huit ans au sommet de la liste des meilleurs systèmes de téléviseur intelligent

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield

Une protection à laquelle vous pouvez faire confiance

Les sept technologies de base de LG Shield garantissent la sécurité de vos données grâce aux fonctionnalités suivantes : stockage et gestion sécurisés des données, algorithmes cryptographiques sécurisés, intégrité logicielle garantie, authentification de l’utilisateur et contrôle d’accès, transmission sécurisée des données, détection des événements de sécurité et réponse à ceux-ci ainsi que gestion sécurisée des mises à jour.

Une protection à laquelle vous pouvez faire confiance En savoir plus sur LG Shield

Programme webOS Re:New

Améliorez votre téléviseur pendant 5 ans gratuitement

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

Protection quadruple de LG

Votre téléviseur LG est conçu pour durer grâce à la quadruple protection de LG

Du matériel aux logiciels, votre téléviseur LG est protégé. Les condensateurs intégrés protègent le téléviseur contre les hautes tensions, y compris les coups de foudre, tandis que les semi-conducteurs sont dotés d’une protection contre les surtensions. Le gel de silicone et les revêtements protecteurs protègent les jeux de puces de l’humidité. Même vos données restent en sécurité grâce à LG Shield.

Télécommande Magic IA

Profitez de toutes les expériences de l’IA avec un seul bouton IA

Vous n’avez qu’à appuyer sur bouton IA pour accéder à toutes les interactions alimentées par l’IA et les commander. Avec une molette de défilement et une commande vocale instantanée, chaque commande est sans effort.

LG OLED AI B6E features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

LG OLED AI B6E features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

Pourquoi le téléviseur de jeu OLED evo de LG?

Jeu ultrafluide et sans déchirement

Jouez en 4K à une fréquence de 120 Hz avec une prise en charge de G-Sync et FreeSync d’AMD

Jusqu’à 120 Hz pour une action plus nette et plus fluide dans tous les jeux. La prise en charge de G-Sync et de FreeSync Premium d’AMD garantit des mouvements stables et sans déchirement, tandis que le TRV et le retard d’affichage extrêmement faible assurent la fluidité et la réactivité de chaque mouvement, pour un avantage indéniable à chaque partie.

Der LG OLED AI B6E für besonders flüssiges und ruckelfreies Gaming zeigt ein rasantes Rennspiel in Bewegung und bietet einen visuellen Vergleich, der die flüssige 120-Hz-Bewegung mit NVIDIA G-SYNC-, AMD FreeSync-, ALLM- und HGiG-Logos oben hervorhebt.

Der LG OLED AI B6E für besonders flüssiges und ruckelfreies Gaming zeigt ein rasantes Rennspiel in Bewegung und bietet einen visuellen Vergleich, der die flüssige 120-Hz-Bewegung mit NVIDIA G-SYNC-, AMD FreeSync-, ALLM- und HGiG-Logos oben hervorhebt.

Der LG OLED AI B6E mit NVIDIA GeForce NOW zeigt Borderlands 4 neben einem GeForce NOW-LOGO auf dem Bildschirm an und bietet Zugriff auf Cloud-Gaming innerhalb der TV-Schnittstelle.

Der LG OLED AI B6E mit NVIDIA GeForce NOW zeigt Borderlands 4 neben einem GeForce NOW-LOGO auf dem Bildschirm an und bietet Zugriff auf Cloud-Gaming innerhalb der TV-Schnittstelle.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW

Premier jeu en nuage 4K HDR de 120 Hz au monde

Jouez à des jeux HDR 4K à une fréquence de 120 Hz sur votre téléviseur, même sans appareil supplémentaire, grâce à NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Grâce à l’architecture Blackwell de NVIDIA, profitez d’un jeu en nuage haut de gamme avec les performances de GeForce RTX 5080.

Der LG OLED AI B6E mit Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency zeigt einen drahtlosen Game Controller mit der Bezeichnung „Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth“ auf dem Bildschirm, was auf eine optimierte Unterstützung des Bluetooth-Controllers für reaktionsschnelles Gameplay hinweist.

Der LG OLED AI B6E mit Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency zeigt einen drahtlosen Game Controller mit der Bezeichnung „Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth“ auf dem Bildschirm, was auf eine optimierte Unterstützung des Bluetooth-Controllers für reaktionsschnelles Gameplay hinweist.

Latence ultrafaible Bluetooth

Premier téléviseur au monde à prendre en charge les contrôleurs Bluetooth à latence ultrafaible

Profitez d’une latence ultrafaible et d’un jeu en nuage haute performance grâce à la prise en charge des contrôleurs Bluetooth à latence ultrafaible, qui réduisent le délai d’entrée à moins de 2,5 ms. Profitez d’un contrôle transparent et réactif qui ressemble à une connexion filaire, même lorsque vous jouez dans le nuage.

Der LG OLED AI B6E zeigt das LG Gaming Portal auf dem webOS-Bildschirm an und präsentiert einen Gaming Hub mit einer One-Step-Oberfläche, die über Cloud-Gaming-Dienste wie NVIDIA GeForce NOW und webOS-Apps Zugriff auf mehrere Game-Apps bietet.

LG OLED AI B6E displays the LG Gaming Portal on the webOS screen, showing a gaming hub with a one-step interface that provides access to multiple game apps via cloud gaming services such as NVIDIA GeForce NOW and webOS apps.

Portail de jeux de LG

Votre guichet unique pour les jeux

Découvrez des milliers de jeux Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce Now, des applications natives webOS, et plus encore. Trouvez facilement des jeux pour la télécommande ou la manette par port et affrontez d’autres joueurs grâce au mode de défi.

Der LG OLED AI B6E mit Game Dashboard und Optimizer zeigt nebeneinander liegende Gaming-Bildschirme und ein Bildschirmmenü zur Anpassung von Gameplay-Einstellungen wie Bildwiederholrate, Latenz und visuelle Modi in Echtzeit.

Der LG OLED AI B6E mit Game Dashboard und Optimizer zeigt nebeneinander liegende Gaming-Bildschirme und ein Bildschirmmenü zur Anpassung von Gameplay-Einstellungen wie Bildwiederholrate, Latenz und visuelle Modi in Echtzeit.

Tableau de bord et optimiseur de jeu

Ajustez facilement les paramètres de jeu pour les adapter à votre style de jeu

Personnalisez facilement votre expérience de jeu en utilisant le tableau de bord des jeux pour un contrôle rapide en temps réel ainsi que l’optimiseur de jeux pour peaufiner vos paramètres préférés. Réglez le taux de rafraîchissement, la latence et les modes visuels pour optimiser chaque séance de jeu en toute simplicité.

Pourquoi le téléviseur OLED de LG est-il un excellent choix pour les mordus de design?

Un modèle ultramince qui s’adapte à votre style de vie moderne

Un écran mince et sophistiqué s’intègre naturellement dans votre espace, créant une ambiance semblable à celle d’une galerie sans aucun espace visible entre l’appareil et le mur.

LG OLED AI B6E is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a rainbow-toned landscape with layered mountain forms on screen.

LG OLED AI B6E is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a rainbow-toned landscape with layered mountain forms on screen.

Découvrez une quantité illimité de chefs-d’œuvre grâce à LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+

Ajoutez du style à votre espace et choisissez parmi une grande variété de contenus

LG Gallery+ vous permet d’accéder à plus de 100 œuvres d’art, vidéos d’ambiance et autres contenus visuels pour rehausser votre espace. Grâce aux mises à jour régulières de la bibliothèque, vous pouvez personnaliser votre maison avec des contenus sélectionnés qui reflètent votre style.29)

LG OLED evo AI G6’s LG Gallery+ with BGM and Music Lounge shows the “Forest Evening” forest lake scene on screen, with a visible music lounge UI panel for mood music, Bluetooth playback, and controls.

Musique de fond avec Background Music

Créez l’ambiance que vous recherchez avec de la musique.

Créez l’atmosphère adéquate avec une musique qui correspond à vos images. Utilisez la musique recommandée selon vos préférences ou connectez-vous par Bluetooth pour jouer vos propres chansons.

LG OLED evo AI G6 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

LG OLED evo AI G6 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

Mes photos

Accédez facilement à Google Photos et présentez vos souvenirs

Liez facilement votre compte Google Photos à votre téléviseur en utilisant simplement votre téléphone. Personnalisez aisément votre espace en utilisant le contenu de votre propre bibliothèque de photos.32)

LG OLED evo AI G6 is wall-mounted on a green wall above a red console, displaying an information board including weather, sports scores, TV Scheduler, and Home Hub.

LG OLED evo AI G6 is wall-mounted on a green wall above a red console, displaying an information board including weather, sports scores, TV Scheduler, and Home Hub.

Tableau d’information

Restez informé grâce à un tableau de bord tout-en-un personnalisé

Voyez les renseignements importants en un coup d’œil. Obtenez des mises à jour sur la météo et des alertes sportives, consultez votre agenda Google et configurez des notifications pour votre plateforme pour maison intelligente, vos réservations en matière de visionnements et bien plus encore.

Mode Galerie

Passez de la télévision à l’art en toute facilité

Lorsque le mode Galerie est activé, votre téléviseur peut continuer à économiser de l’énergie tout en affichant les œuvres d’art que vous avez sélectionnées, ajoutant une touche de style et d’élégance à votre espace.

Contrôle automatique de la luminosité

Une luminosité optimale quel que soit l’éclairage

Le contrôle de la luminosité ajuste automatiquement la puissance de l’écran en fonction de l’éclairage ambiant, pour un visionnement clair et confortable dans n’importe quel environnement.33)

Capteur de mouvement

Répond à votre présence

La détection de mouvements permet à votre téléviseur de réagir intelligemment, en changeant de mode selon que vous soyez à proximité ou non.34)

LG Channels

Divertissement illimité et gratuit

LG Channels rassemble des contenus variés provenant de plateformes en direct et sur demande en un seul endroit, ce qui facilite plus que jamais la recherche de contenus que vous aimez.35)

LG OLED evo AI G6 with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to Google Home and LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

Connectivité intelligente

Votre plateforme pour maison intelligente tout-en-un

La plateforme pour maison intelligente rassemble tous vos appareils intelligents. Connectez et commandez vos appareils IdO domestiques en toute simplicité grâce à Google Home et bien plus encore.36)

Le vrai cinéma, préservé dans ses moindres détails

  • Dolby Vision et FILMMAKER MODE ambiant

    Vivez le cinéma comme le réalisateur l’a voulu grâce à Dolby Vision et au FILMMAKER MODE avec compensation de la lumière ambiante, qui permet l’adaptation à l’environnement et maintient les images aussi proches que possible de leur forme originale.

  • Dolby Atmos

    En restituant le son sous forme d’objets audio immersifs à 360° au lieu de canaux statiques, le système crée un environnement de cinéma maison où les détails et la profondeur restent fidèles à la scène.

Plongez dans chaque partie de sport

Le système Sound Suite de LG rehausse chaque scène avec un son ambiophonique plus complet.

La barre de son de LG rehausse chaque scène grâce à un son ambiophonique plus complet.

Système Sound Suite avec Dolby Atmos Flex Connect

Un son immersif adapté à vos préférences

La technologie DAFC (Dolby Atmos Flex Connect) des téléviseurs de LG optimise le son en fonction de l’emplacement des haut-parleurs, offrant une expérience ambiophonique personnalisée et profondément immersive, quel que soit l’emplacement de vos haut-parleurs.

LG OLED AI B6E Sound Suite with DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) shows a wide room where the TV and wireless speakers are freely positioned, conveying immersive Dolby Atmos audio optimized for flexible speaker placement.

LG OLED AI B6E is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a rainbow-toned landscape with layered mountain forms on screen.

WOW Orchestra

Système de son ambiophonique complet avec un téléviseur et une barre de son de LG synchronisés

En synchronisant le téléviseur et la barre de son, le système augmente la profondeur et la directionnalité afin d’offrir une expérience ambiophonique plus complète.

LG OLED AI B6E with WOW Orchestra and WOWCAST displays a concert scene with a soundbar below the screen, while graphic sound waves extend across the living room to convey synchronized, wireless surround sound.

LG OLED AI B6E with WOW Orchestra and WOWCAST displays a concert scene with a soundbar below the screen, while graphic sound waves extend across the living room to convey synchronized, wireless surround sound.

Son Orchestra

Système de son ambiophonique complet avec un téléviseur et une barre de son de LG synchronisés

En synchronisant le téléviseur et la barre de son, le système augmente la profondeur et la directionnalité afin d’offrir une expérience ambiophonique plus complète.

LG OLED AI B6E with Orchestra sound displays a concert scene with a soundbar below the screen, while graphic sound waves extend across the living room to convey synchronized, wireless surround sound.

LG OLED AI B6E with Orchestra sound displays a concert scene with a soundbar below the screen, while graphic sound waves extend across the living room to convey synchronized, wireless surround sound.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

Accessibilité

Les fonctions d’assistance rendent le visionnement plus inclusif

Les téléviseurs de LG sont conçus dans un souci d’accessibilité, offrant des fonctions comme le filtre d’ajustement des couleurs, un guide en langue des signes et une connectivité directe pour les appareils d’assistance audio.

* Toutes les images de cette page sont présentées à des fins d’illustration uniquement.

* Les caractéristiques et les fonctionnalités varient selon la région, le modèle et la taille.

* La disponibilité du service varie selon la région ou le pays.

* Les services personnalisés peuvent varier selon les politiques de l’application tierce.

* Un compte LG et l’acceptation des conditions générales correspondantes sont nécessaires pour accéder aux fonctionnalités et aux services intelligents qui se trouvent sur le réseau, y compris les applications de diffusion en continu. Sans compte LG, seules les connexions d’appareils externes (p. ex. par HDMI) et la télévision terrestre/en direct (uniquement pour les téléviseurs dotés d’un syntoniseur) sont disponibles. La création d’un compte LG est gratuite.

1)*LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.

*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

*LG OLED display is verified by UL for Perfect Black and Perfect Color.

*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

 

2)*LG OLED TV displays have been verified as Low Blue Light Platinum by UL.

 

3)*Compared with previous year of OLED models(α8 AI Processor Gen2)

 

4)*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

 

5)*Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu. And Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

 

6)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

7)*AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

8)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

9)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

*The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

10)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

12)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

13)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

14)*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 120Hz.

*NVIDIA G-sync compatible with RTX 20, RTX 30, RTX 40 and GTX 16 graphics cards. Older GPUs do not support G-SYNC compatibility.

 *LG OLED displays been certified as "0.1 response times (Gray to Gray) and Qualified Gaming Performance" by Intertek.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

 

15)*Subscription required. Service offerings may vary by membership plan.

*Available only on LG OLED W6, G6, C6, and MRGB95, MRGB9M.

*GeForce NOW availability may vary by country.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

16)*Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency only applies to select 2026 LG TVs. ULL controller functionality is supported only when connected to compatible devices.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

*Gaming controller is sold separately.

 

17)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

18)*Installation requirements may differ.

 

19)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

 

20)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

 

21)*16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.

 

22)*Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

*A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

*Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

*Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

*LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.

 

23)*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

 

24)*Brightness sensors may vary by model and country.

 

25)*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

26)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

27)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

28)*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE works on models equipped with a light sensor.

 

29)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

30)*The Sound Suite model matched may vary depending on country, region, and TV model.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*When connected to a Soundbar, up to 13.1.7 channels are supported. Supported channel configurations may vary depending on the Soundbar model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

31)*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

Imprimer

Caractéristique clé

  • IMAGE (AFFICHAGE) - Type d’affichage

    4K OLED

  • IMAGE (AFFICHAGE) - Taux de rafraîchissement

    120Hz (natif) (TRV 120Hz)

  • IMAGE (AFFICHAGE) - Grande gamme de couleurs

    Couleurs parfaites

  • IMAGE (TRAITEMENT) - Processeur d’image

    ProcesseurIA α84K de troisième génération

  • IMAGE (TRAITEMENT) - HDR (imagerie à grande gamme dynamique)

    DolbyVision/HDR10/HLG

  • JEUX - Prise en charge de G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Oui

  • JEUX - Prise en charge de FreeSync (AMD)

    Oui

  • AUDIO - Sortie audio

    20W

  • AUDIO - Système de haut-parleurs

    2.0canaux

  • AUDIO - DolbyAtmos

    Oui

  • DIMENSIONS ET POIDS - Dimensions du téléviseur sans socle (LxHxP)

    1 228 x 708 x 45,9

  • DIMENSIONS ET POIDS - Poids du téléviseur sans socle

    14,3

Toutes les spécifications

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Dimensions du téléviseur sans socle (LxHxP)

    1 228 x 708 x 45,9

  • Dimension de l’emballage (LxHxP)

    1 360 x 810 x 172

  • Poids de l’emballage (à l’étranger)

    19,5

  • Dimensions du téléviseur avec socle (LxHxP)

    1 228 x 776 x 218

  • Socle du téléviseur (LxP)

    1 069 x 218

  • Poids du téléviseur sans socle

    14,3

  • Poids du téléviseur avec socle

    14,5

  • Support VESA (L x H)

    300 x 200

ACCESSIBILITÉ

  • Contraste élevé

    Oui

  • Échelle de gris

    Oui

  • Inversion des couleurs

    Oui

ACCESSOIRES INCLUS

  • Câble d’alimentation

    Oui (attaché)

  • Télécommande

    Télécommande standard

AUDIO

  • Réglage acoustique adaptatif

    Prise en charge (nécessite la télécommande MagicIA)

  • SonIA

    SonIA Pro α8 (passage en 11.1.2virtuel)

  • Codec audio

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (voir le manuel)

  • Sortie audio

    20W

  • Voix claires pro

    Oui (rematriçage des objets par l’IAPro)

  • DolbyAtmos

    Oui

  • Synchronisation sonore de LG

    Oui

  • Sortie audio simultanée

    Oui

  • Partage du mode sonore

    Oui

  • Orientation des haut-parleurs

    Rayonnement vers le bas

  • Système de haut-parleurs

    2.0canaux

  • WOWOrchestra

    Oui

RADIODIFFUSION

  • Réception de signaux analogiques

    Oui

  • Réception de signaux numériques

    ATSC1.0 (terrestre), QAM (câble)

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • Prise en charge Bluetooth

    Oui (v 5.3)

  • Entrée Ethernet

    1ch.

  • Canal de retour audio HDMI

    eARC (HDMI2)

  • EntréeHDMI

    4ch. (4K 120Hz, eARC, TRV, MAFL, QMS, QFT pris en charge)

  • Entrée RF (antenne/câble)

    1ch.

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Oui

  • SPDIF (sortie audio numérique optique)

    1ch.

  • EntréeUSB

    1ch. (v2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Oui (Wi-Fi5)

JEUX

  • Prise en charge de FreeSync (AMD)

    Oui

  • MAFL (mode automatique à faible latence)

    Oui

  • DolbyVision pour le jeu (4K, 120Hz)

    Oui

  • Optimiseur de jeu

    Oui (tableau de bord de jeu)

  • Prise en charge de G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Oui

  • Mode HGIG

    Oui

  • Temps de réponse

    Moins de 0,1ms

  • 120 Hz (natif) (TRV 120 Hz)

    120 Hz (natif) (TRV 120 Hz)

IMAGE (AFFICHAGE)

  • Résolution de l’affichage

    ultra-HD 4K (3 840 x 2 160)

  • Type d’affichage

    4K OLED

  • Taux de rafraîchissement

    120Hz (natif) (TRV 120Hz)

  • Grande gamme de couleurs

    Couleurs parfaites

IMAGE (TRAITEMENT)

  • Processeur d’image

    ProcesseurIA α84K de troisième génération

  • Sélection du genreIA

    Oui (SDR/HDR)

  • Rematriçage HDR par l’IA

    Oui

  • ImageIA Pro

    Oui

  • Mise à l’échelle supérieure IA

    Super optimisation de l’IA α84K

  • Contrôle automatique de la luminosité

    Oui

  • Calibration automatique

    Oui

  • Technologie de gradation

    Gradation des pixels

  • Reproduction tonale dynamique

    Oui (reproduction tonale dynamique professionnelle)

  • MODE CINÉASTEMC

    Oui

  • HDR (imagerie à grande gamme dynamique)

    DolbyVision/HDR10/HLG

  • HFR (fréquence d’images élevée)

    4K 120ips (HDMI)

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Mode Image

    9 modes

  • QFT (Transport rapide d’image)

    Oui

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching [commutation rapide de médias])

    Oui

ALIMENTATION

  • Alimentation (tension, fréquence)

    120Vc.a., 50/60Hz

  • Consommation d’énergie en veille

    Moins de 0,5W

TÉLÉVISEUR INTELLIGENT

  • Agent conversationnel IA

    Oui

  • Télécommande MagicIA

    Prise en charge (nécessite la télécommande MagicIA)

  • Identifiant de voixIA

    Prise en charge (nécessite la télécommande MagicIA)

  • Toujours prêt

    Oui

  • Navigateur Web complet

    Oui

  • Google Cast

    Oui

  • Oui (LG ThinQ)

    Oui (LG ThinQ)

  • Reconnaissance vocale intelligente

    Oui (avec l’application LGThinQ)

  • LGChannels

    Oui

  • LGShield

    Oui

  • Vues multiples

    Oui

  • Ma page

    Oui

  • Système d’exploitation

    webOS26

  • Application de téléphone intelligent à distance

    Oui (LGThinQ)

  • Prise en charge des camérasUSB

    Oui

  • Compatible avec Apple AirPlay

    Oui

  • Compatible avec AppleHome

    Oui

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