About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026

75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026

75QNED84BAA
Vue avant de 75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 75QNED84BAA
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
Vue avant de 75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 75QNED84BAA
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED84 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026

principales caractéristiques

  • Dynamic QNED Color Pro offre des couleurs plus riches et fidèles à la réalité, avec un volume colorimétrique certifié à 100 %
  • Les mini DEL offrent une image plus précise, avec des blancs plus lumineux et des noirs plus profonds
  • Un traitement IA plus rapide pour une image améliorée grâce au processeur a8 AI Processor 4K Gen3
  • Profitez de la magie du cinéma à la maison avec Dolby Atmos® et FILMMAKER MODE avec technologie de luminosité ambiante
Plus

Pourquoi choisir le téléviseur QNED evo Mini DEL de LG?

Le téléviseur IA QNED evo Mini DEL 4K QNED85 de LG offre une expérience sportive dynamique sur un écran d’une grande clarté, grâce à des panneaux alimentés par l’IA qui affichent des pronostics, des renseignements sur les joueurs et des données sur les ligues, tandis que le déroulement du match est analysé en temps réel.

Des sports dynamiques sur le téléviseur QNED evo de LG

Couleurs QNED dynamiques Pro

Mini DEL

WebOS à IA multiples primé

Une plateforme IA pour une expérience sur mesure

Protégé par LG Shield

Comment le téléviseur QNED evo Mini DEL de LG offre-t-il une image grand format et des couleurs éclatantes dans chaque scène?

La technologie des couleurs QNED dynamiques Pro du téléviseur QNED evo de LG, certifiée pour un volume des couleurs de 100 %, s’associe à notre technologie Mini DEL pour offrir des couleurs et des détails d’une vivacité exceptionnelle. Profitez d’une expérience de visionnement immersive, du sport au cinéma et bien plus encore, sur un écran géant.

Très grand téléviseur

Découvrez une immersion d’un tout autre niveau grâce à un écran géant

Regardez des sports rapides et des films et jouez à des jeux sur un très grand téléviseur QNED evo de LG. Avec ses couleurs vives et sa qualité d’image raffinée, l’action se déroule avec une ampleur et une clarté époustouflantes.1)

Couleurs QNED dynamiques Pro

La technologie de gamme de couleurs Nano de LG offre un volume des couleurs de 100 % sur votre téléviseur.

Découvrez des couleurs plus dynamiques et éclatantes grâce à la technologie Nano de LG, qui offre une gamme de couleurs accrue et remplace la technologie Quantum Dot, améliorant ainsi la reproduction des couleurs de votre téléviseur pour exprimer toute une palette d’ambiances grâce à la technologie des couleurs QNED dynamiques Pro.2)

Découvrez la certification du volume des couleurs de 100 % du téléviseur QNED evo de LG3)

Mini DEL

Une luminosité optimisée grâce à la précision extrême

Découvrez un contraste plus intense et des images éclatantes grâce à la technologie Mini DEL de LG, qui offre un contrôle précis de la lumière pour chaque scène.

* Les images ci-dessus sont simulées à des fins d’illustration seulement.

Processeur IA alpha 8 4K de troisième génération

Moteur IA avancé avec un rendement de l’unité de traitement neuronal 5 fois plus rapide

Notre processeur de nouvelle génération améliore les capacités de votre téléviseur,

permettant à l’IA d’offrir une expérience visuelle adaptée à vos préférences, des

détails 4K plus nets, un son plus riche et des couleurs éclatantes.4)

Pourquoi choisir un téléviseur IA de LG?

Le téléviseur IA de LG optimise l’image et le son tout en rendant le quotidien plus intelligent grâce à la plateforme IA personnalisée.

Apprenez-en plus au sujet du téléviseur IA de LG

Rematriçage HDR par l’IA

Mise à niveau de l’image vers une qualité HDR

L’IA optimise automatiquement les couleurs, la luminosité et le contraste et transforme la qualité d’image SDR en HDR pour des images plus riches et plus réalistes.

Découvrez les trois principaux avantages de la plateforme IA

Recherche avancée par IA multiples avec les outils Gemini de Google et Copilot de Microsoft

Dites simplement ce que vous cherchez, puis sélectionnez le modèle d’IA qui vous convient le mieux. Le système se connecte à plusieurs modèles d’IA pour fournir des résultats élargis plus pertinents..8)

Obtenez des recommandations de contenu et des renseignements personnalisés

La fonctionnalité AI Concierge recommande des contenus et des mises à jour adaptés à vos champs d’intérêt. La fonctionnalité Dans cette scène offre des recommandations et des renseignements pertinents en fonction de ce que vous regardez, tandis que l’IA générative permet de chercher et de créer des images..9)

Le téléviseur IA de LG reconnaît votre voix et vous dirige à Ma page, conçue spécialement pour vous!

En accédant à Ma page, vous pouvez tout voir en un coup d’œil : la météo, le calendrier, les widgets et les résultats de vos sports préférés..10)

WebOS à IA multiples primé

Le système webOS primé est maintenant protégé par LG Shield.

Huit ans au sommet de la liste des meilleurs systèmes de téléviseur intelligent

LG Shield

Une protection à laquelle vous pouvez faire confiance

Les sept technologies de base de LG Shield garantissent la sécurité de vos données grâce aux fonctionnalités suivantes : stockage et gestion sécurisés des données, algorithmes cryptographiques sécurisés, intégrité logicielle garantie, authentification de l’utilisateur et contrôle d’accès, transmission sécurisée des données, détection des événements de sécurité et réponse à ceux-ci ainsi que gestion sécurisée des mises à jour.

Une protection à laquelle vous pouvez faire confiance En savoir plus sur LG Shield

Programme webOS Re:New

Améliorez votre téléviseur pendant 5 ans gratuitement12)

Télécommande Magic IA

Naviguez facilement et pointez comme avec une souris aérienne pour profiter pleinement de la plateforme d’IA

Contrôlez facilement votre téléviseur avec la télécommande Magic IA. Avec un capteur de mouvement et une molette de défilement, il vous suffit de cliquer, de faire glisser et de déposer pour l’utiliser comme une souris aérienne, ou utilisez simplement la commande vocale..13)

Plongez dans chaque partie de sport

Recevez des pronostics de match grâce à l’IA

L’IA analyse les statistiques et les performances de votre équipe pour vous proposer des pronostics de match. Applaudissez plus fort et prenez plaisir à soutenir votre équipe grâce à ces renseignements générés par l’IA..14)

Un lissage du mouvement qui s’adapte à chaque genre

La sélection des genres par l’IA identifie le genre du contenu, tandis que TruMotion ajuste les niveaux de saccades afin d’appliquer la bonne quantité de lissage pour une expérience de visionnement naturelle des films, des sports et d’autres contenus.

Créez des alertes pour ne manquer aucun moment

Saisissez chaque instant de l’action. Configurez vos alertes et recevez des notifications sur les horaires des parties de votre équipe, les scores, et plus encore.

Entrez dans un monde conçu pour la victoire

L’expérience de jeu par excellence

Un jeu à remporter grâce à des taux de rafraîchissement optimisés pouvant atteindre 288 Hz

Vivez une expérience de jeu ultrarapide avec un taux de rafraîchissement de 144 Hz, la technologie FreeSync Premium d’AMD et un TRV. Grâce à la technologie Motion Booster qui augmente le taux de rafraîchissement pour réduire le flou de mouvement et à la toute première manette dotée de la technologie Bluetooth Ultra-Low Latency (BT ULL), profitez de performances de haut niveau, idéales pour les jeux vidéo de compétition..15)

LG QNED evo AI QNED82 Mini LED for Ultimate Gameplay shows a vibrant, high-speed racing scene with a blurred comparison inset highlighting Motion Booster 288, while supporting 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.

Latence ultrafaible Bluetooth

Premier téléviseur au monde à prendre en charge les contrôleurs Bluetooth à latence ultrafaible

Profitez d’une latence ultrafaible et d’un jeu en nuage haute performance grâce à la prise en charge des contrôleurs Bluetooth à latence ultrafaible, qui réduisent le délai d’entrée à moins de 2,5 ms. Profitez d’un contrôle transparent et réactif qui ressemble à une connexion filaire, même lorsque vous jouez dans le nuage.

Portail de jeux de LG

Votre guichet unique pour les jeux

Découvrez des milliers de jeux Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce Now, des applications natives webOS, et plus encore. Trouvez facilement des jeux pour la télécommande ou la manette par port et affrontez d’autres joueurs grâce au mode de défi..17)

Tableau de bord et optimiseur de jeu

Ajustez facilement les paramètres de jeu pour les adapter à votre style de jeu

Personnalisez facilement votre expérience de jeu en utilisant le tableau de bord des jeux pour un contrôle rapide en temps réel ainsi que l’optimiseur de jeux pour peaufiner vos paramètres préférés. Réglez le taux de rafraîchissement, la latence et les modes visuels pour optimiser chaque séance de jeu en toute simplicité.

Le vrai cinéma, préservé dans ses moindres détails

  • FILMMAKER Ambient MODE (mode Cinéaste ambiant) 

    Vivez le cinéma comme le réalisateur l’a voulu grâce au FILMMAKER MODE (mode Cinéaste) avec compensation de la lumière ambiante, qui permet l’adaptation à l’environnement et maintient les images aussi proches que possible de leur format d'origine.18

  • Dolby Atmos

    En restituant le son sous forme d’objets audio immersifs à 360° au lieu de canaux statiques, le système crée un environnement de cinéma maison où les détails et la profondeur restent fidèles à la scène.

Une conception pour rehausser votre espace

Conception mince

Une conception mince qui s’intègre à votre décor

Avec ses lignes épurées et ses détails raffinés, le profil élégant de votre téléviseur apporte une touche de raffinement à votre décor sans pour autant détourner l’attention.

LG Gallery+

Ajoutez du style à votre espace et choisissez parmi une grande variété de contenus

LG Gallery+ vous permet d’accéder à plus de 100 œuvres d’art, vidéos d’ambiance et autres contenus visuels pour rehausser votre espace. Grâce aux mises à jour régulières de la bibliothèque, vous pouvez personnaliser votre maison avec des contenus sélectionnés qui reflètent votre style..20)

Musique de fond avec Background Music

Créez l’ambiance que vous recherchez avec de la musique.

Créez l’atmosphère adéquate avec une musique qui correspond à vos images. Utilisez la musique recommandée selon vos préférences ou connectez-vous par Bluetooth pour jouer vos propres chansons.

Mes photos

Accédez facilement à Google Photos et présentez vos souvenirs

Liez facilement votre compte Google Photos à votre téléviseur en utilisant simplement votre téléphone. Personnalisez aisément votre espace en utilisant le contenu de votre propre bibliothèque de photos.23)

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

Tableau d’information

Restez informé grâce à un tableau de bord tout-en-un personnalisé

Voyez les renseignements importants en un coup d’œil. Obtenez des mises à jour sur la météo et des alertes sportives, consultez votre agenda Google et configurez des notifications pour votre plateforme pour maison intelligente, vos réservations en matière de visionnements et bien plus encore.

Mode Galerie

Passez de la télévision à l’art en toute facilité

Lorsque le mode Galerie est activé, votre téléviseur peut continuer à économiser de l’énergie tout en affichant les œuvres d’art que vous avez sélectionnées, ajoutant une touche de style et d’élégance à votre espace.30)

Contrôle automatique de la luminosité

Une luminosité optimale quel que soit l’éclairage

Le contrôle de la luminosité ajuste automatiquement la puissance de l’écran en fonction de l’éclairage ambiant, pour un visionnement clair et confortable dans n’importe quel environnement.24)

Capteur de mouvement

Répond à votre présence

La détection de mouvements permet à votre téléviseur de réagir intelligemment, en changeant de mode selon que vous soyez à proximité ou non..25)

LG Channels

Divertissement illimité et gratuit

LG Channels rassemble des contenus variés provenant de plateformes en direct et sur demande en un seul endroit, ce qui facilite plus que jamais la recherche de contenus que vous aimez.26)

Connectivité intelligente

Votre plateforme pour maison intelligente tout-en-un

La plateforme pour maison intelligente rassemble tous vos appareils intelligents. Connectez et commandez vos appareils IdO domestiques en toute simplicité grâce à Google Home et bien plus encore.27)

Le système Sound Suite de LG rehausse chaque scène avec un son ambiophonique plus complet.

Système Sound Suite avec Dolby Atmos Flex Connect

Un son immersif adapté à vos préférences

La technologie DAFC (Dolby Atmos Flex Connect) des téléviseurs de LG optimise le son en fonction de l’emplacement des haut-parleurs, offrant une expérience ambiophonique personnalisée et profondément immersive, quel que soit l’emplacement de vos haut-parleurs.28)

Accessibilité

Les fonctions d’assistance rendent le visionnement plus inclusif

Les téléviseurs de LG sont conçus dans un souci d’accessibilité, offrant des fonctions comme le filtre d’ajustement des couleurs, un guide en langue des signes et une connectivité directe pour les appareils d’assistance audio.

Avis de non-responsabilité

 

* Toutes les images de cette page sont présentées à des fins d’illustration uniquement.

* Les caractéristiques et les fonctionnalités varient selon la région, le modèle et la taille.

* La disponibilité du service varie selon la région ou le pays.

* Les services personnalisés peuvent varier selon les politiques de l’application tierce.

* Un compte LG et l’acceptation des conditions générales correspondantes sont nécessaires pour accéder aux fonctionnalités et aux services intelligents qui se trouvent sur le réseau, y compris les applications de diffusion en continu. Sans compte LG, seules les connexions d’appareils externes (p. ex. par HDMI) et la télévision terrestre/en direct (uniquement pour les téléviseurs dotés d’un syntoniseur) sont disponibles. La création d’un compte LG est gratuite.

1)*Maximum screen size may vary by model and region.

 

2)*QNED evo features a wider color gamut as compared to QNED.

 

3)*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

 

4)*Compared to 2025 alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen2 based on internal spec comparison.

 

5)*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

 

6)*Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu. And sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

 

7)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

8)*AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

9)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

10)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

*The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

11)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

12)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

13)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

14)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

15)*AMD FreeSync Premium validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.

*144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*In Motion Booster mode, resolution may decrease to ensure optimal performance.

*Motion Booster 288 delivers up to 288Hz refresh rate at optimized Full HD resolution for ultra-smooth gameplay.

 

16)**In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

17)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

18)*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE works on models equipped with a light sensor.

 

19)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

 

20)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

 

21)*16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.

 

22)*Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

*A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

*Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

*Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

*LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.

 

23)*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

 

24)*Brightness sensors may vary by model.

 

25)*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

26)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

27)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

28)*The Sound Suite model matched may vary depending on country, region, and TV model.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*When connected to a Soundbar, up to 13.1.7 channels are supported. Supported channel configurations may vary depending on the Soundbar model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

29)*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

30)*Power saving applies only when both Gallery Mode and Always Ready are enabled. If Always Ready is switched off, Gallery Mode will consume the same amount of power as when the TV is on.

Imprimer

Caractéristique clé

  • IMAGE (AFFICHAGE) - Type d’affichage

    QNED MiniDEL4K

  • IMAGE (AFFICHAGE) - Taux de rafraîchissement

    120 Hz natif (VRR 144 Hz)

  • IMAGE (AFFICHAGE) - Grande gamme de couleurs

    Couleur QNED dynamique Pro

  • IMAGE (TRAITEMENT) - Processeur d’image

    ProcesseurIA α84K de troisième génération

  • IMAGE (TRAITEMENT) - HDR (imagerie à grande gamme dynamique)

    HDR10/HLG

  • JEUX - Prise en charge de FreeSync (AMD)

    Oui

  • AUDIO - Sortie audio

    20W

  • AUDIO - Système de haut-parleurs

    2.0canaux

  • AUDIO - DolbyAtmos

    Oui

Toutes les spécifications

ACCESSIBILITÉ

  • Contraste élevé

    Oui

  • Inversion des couleurs

    Oui

  • Échelle de gris

    Oui

IMAGE (TRAITEMENT)

  • Processeur d’image

    ProcesseurIA α84K de troisième génération

  • Mode Image

    9 modes

  • Sélection du genreIA

    Oui (SDR/HDR)

  • ImageIA Pro

    Oui

  • Mise à l’échelle supérieure IA

    Super optimisation de l’IA α84K

  • Calibration automatique

    Oui

  • Reproduction tonale dynamique

    Oui (reproduction tonale dynamique professionnelle)

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching [commutation rapide de médias])

    Oui

  • QFT (Transport rapide d’image)

    Oui

  • MODE CINÉASTEMC

    Oui

  • HDR (imagerie à grande gamme dynamique)

    HDR10/HLG

  • HFR (fréquence d’images élevée)

    4K 120ips (HDMI)

JEUX

  • Prise en charge de FreeSync (AMD)

    Oui

  • MAFL (mode automatique à faible latence)

    Oui

  • 120 Hz (natif) (TRV 120 Hz)

    Oui (jusqu’à 144Hz)

  • Mode HGIG

    Oui

  • Optimiseur de jeu

    Oui (tableau de bord de jeu)

IMAGE (AFFICHAGE)

  • Type de rétroéclairage

    MiniDEL

  • Grande gamme de couleurs

    Couleur QNED dynamique Pro

  • Taux de rafraîchissement

    120 Hz natif (VRR 144 Hz)

  • Type d’affichage

    QNED MiniDEL4K

  • Résolution de l’affichage

    ultra-HD 4K (3 840 x 2 160)

ACCESSOIRES INCLUS

  • Câble d’alimentation

    Oui (détachable)

  • Télécommande

    Télécommande MagicIA (MR26)

AUDIO

  • Système de haut-parleurs

    2.0canaux

  • SonIA

    SonIA Pro α8 (passage en 11.1.2virtuel)

  • Codec audio

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (voir le manuel)

  • Sortie audio

    20W

  • Voix claires pro

    Oui (rematriçage des objets par l’IAPro)

  • DolbyAtmos

    Oui

  • Sortie audio simultanée

    Oui

  • Partage du mode sonore

    Oui

  • Orientation des haut-parleurs

    Rayonnement vers le bas

  • WOWOrchestra

    Oui

  • Synchronisation sonore de LG

    Oui

RADIODIFFUSION

  • Réception de signaux analogiques

    Oui

  • Réception de signaux numériques

    ATSC1.0 (terrestre), QAM (câble)

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • Canal de retour audio HDMI

    eARC (HDMI2)

  • Entrée Ethernet

    1ch.

  • Prise en charge Bluetooth

    Oui (v 5.3)

  • Entrée RF (antenne/câble)

    1ch.

  • EntréeHDMI

    3ch. (4K 120Hz, eARC, TRV, MAFL, QMS, QFT pris en charge)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Oui

  • SPDIF (sortie audio numérique optique)

    1ch.

  • EntréeUSB

    1ch. (v2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Oui (Wi-Fi5)

ALIMENTATION

  • Consommation d’énergie en veille

    Moins de 0,5W

  • Alimentation (tension, fréquence)

    120Vc.a., 50/60Hz

TÉLÉVISEUR INTELLIGENT

  • Agent conversationnel IA

    Oui

  • Toujours prêt

    Oui

  • Navigateur Web complet

    Oui

  • Google Cast

    Oui

  • Oui (LG ThinQ)

    Oui (LG ThinQ)

  • Reconnaissance vocale intelligente

    Oui

  • LGChannels

    Oui

  • Vues multiples

    Oui

  • Système d’exploitation

    webOS26

  • Application de téléphone intelligent à distance

    Oui (LGThinQ)

  • Prise en charge des camérasUSB

    Oui

  • Compatible avec Apple AirPlay

    Oui

  • Compatible avec AppleHome

    Oui

Ce que les gens disent

Nos choix pour vous