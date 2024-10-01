Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Garantie d’équivalence des prix

Garantie d’équivalence
des prix

Si vous trouvez un prix inférieur chez un détaillant autorisé,

LG égalera ce prix et vous remboursera la difference*!

Détails de la promotion
Termes et conditions

Termes et conditions de la garantie du meilleur prix

 

La politique d'alignement des prix de LG Electronics Canada Inc. (« LG ») (le « meilleur prix ») permet de garantir que si vous trouvez un prix inférieur annoncé en ligne chez l'un de nos partenaires de vente au détail LG nationaux autorisés au Canada dans les 15 jours suivant la livraison de votre commande, LG égalera le prix ce meilleur prix et vous remboursera la différence en utilisant le même mode de paiement que celui avec lequel vous avez payé votre achat initial.

 

Termes et conditions

 

  • ·Les produits annoncés doivent être des produits LG authentiques dont le prix est en dollars canadiens, avoir le même modèle et le même numéro de série que le produit acheté sur LG.ca, être disponibles sur le site Web d'un partenaire de vente au détail LG autorisé au Canada et être neufs, en stock et vendus au Canada (le « produit annoncé »).
  • Le meilleur prix égalera le prix avant taxes d'un produit annoncé, après l'application des promotions, soldes ou coupons, avec le prix avant taxes d'un produit annoncé. Ceci ne s'applique pas aux taxes ni aux frais liés aux services tels que la livraison, la reprise ou l'installation.
  • Vous devez fournir une preuve du prix annoncé du produit annoncé, soit par une copie ou une capture d'écran d'une publicité numérique, soit par l'URL d'un site Web indiquant clairement la date et le prix annoncés du produit annoncé.
  • Les types de vendeurs suivants ne sont pas admissibles à la garantie du meilleur prix : les vendeurs de place de marché sur le Web comme Bestbuy.ca, Amazon.ca ou des revendeurs comme eBay.ca et tout autre revendeur dont les produits sont remis à neuf ou en liquidation.
  • Le prix du produit annoncé ne peut pas être inférieur en raison d'une erreur publicitaire, d'une faute d'impression ou d'un prix de vente spécial (les prix de vente spéciaux comprennent les offres postales, les rabais, les coupons, les primes, les offres gratuites ou bonis, les prix des fabricants d'équipement d'origine (OEM), les prix de clôture, les liquidations, les démonstrateurs, les articles remis à neuf, les articles en boîte ouverte, les offres de financement et les offres avec reprise.)
  • La garantie du meilleur prix de LG ne s'applique pas aux articles abandonnés ou en exclusivité, aux programmes de récompenses ou de points, aux prix commerciaux et / ou d’entrepreneurs, aux sites d'agrégation d'offres ou de détaillants, ni aux prix qui ne sont généralement pas offerts au public.
  • La garantie du meilleur prix s'applique uniquement aux quantités raisonnables destinées à un usage domestique personnel (exclusion faite de l'usage commercial).

Réclamation au titre de la garantie du meilleur prix et vérification :

 

  • Pour obtenir le meilleur prix, contactez LG par voie de clavardage en direct (français / anglais) ou par téléphone au 1-888-542-2623.

     

  • Pour réclamer le meilleur prix et aux fins de vérification, vous devez fournir le lien en ligne (URL) du détaillant où le prix inférieur est publié.

