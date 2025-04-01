Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Puissance de l'IA, puissance de vous.

Puissance de l'AI, puissance de vous

Précommandez un ordinateur portable LG gram sélectionné et recevez un moniteur portable LG gram +view 16po.

Puissance de l'AI, puissance de vous Précommandez maintenant
Puissance de l'AI, puissance de vous.

 

 

Avis de non-responsabilité:

 

*S’adresse aux résidents canadiens, du 28 mars au 17 avril 2025 (à 23 h 59 HE), à l’achat d’un ordinateur moniteur LG gram sur LG.ca, jusqu’à épuisement des stocks. Recevez 

un moniteur de 16 pouces a l’achat d’un ordinateur portable de 16 pouces. L’expédition du ordinateur  moniteur débutera le 18 avril 2025. Pour recevoir un remboursement complet sur le ordinateur portable, le ordinateur portable at le moniteur doivent être retournés. L’offre peut être modifiée sans avis préalable et ne peut pas être combinée avec d’autres offres (exception faite du bon de bienvenue LG de 50 $). Aucune garantie-réclame. En considération de la demande accrue et des retards dans l’approvisionnement global, il est difficile de garantir les dates de livraison. Ventes commerciales exclues. D’autres conditions s’appliquent.