About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
21.45 吋全高清顯示器, 兼容 AMD FreeSync™

功能

圖庫

規格

評論

購買地點

支援

21.45 吋全高清顯示器, 兼容 AMD FreeSync™

22MP410-B

21.45 吋全高清顯示器, 兼容 AMD FreeSync™

(0)
front view
21.45 吋全高清顯示屏

色彩準確生動

LG 液晶顯示器的良好性能，21.45 吋全高清（1920X1080）顯示屏以卓越的色彩準確度，呈現精細清晰的影像。

21.45 吋全高清顯示器色彩鮮豔準確。

使用家看得更舒適
閱讀模式

使用家看得更舒適

閱讀模式將色溫及亮度調節至與閱讀實體書本相若的水平，於顯示器閱讀文件有助紓緩雙眼疲勞，讓用家看得更舒適。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

不閃爍技術可減少螢幕上看不見的閃爍，為雙眼提供舒適的工作環境。
不閃爍技術

保護雙眼健康

不閃爍技術可減少螢幕上不可見的閃爍，有助於減輕眼睛疲勞。打造長久舒適的工作環境。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解。實際使用時或有所不同。
*數字根據 LG 使用 22MP410 型號進行的內部測試估算得出。在實際使用情況下，數字可能有所差異。

OnScreen Control 提供倍加簡易的用家介面
OnScreen Control

用家介面倍加簡易

若要自行建立專屬的工作空間，只需點擊數下，即可分割顯示屏或調整基本的顯示器選項。

*最新的 OnScreen Control 可在 LG.COM 下載。
*影片中的產品圖像及 OnScreen Control 僅供參考，可能與實際產品及真實 OnScreen Control 有所不同。

人體工學設計

舒適的工作空間

簡約一體成形及可調較傾斜度設計，提供更優質工作環境。

設計符合人體工學，更配備窄邊框和傾斜功能。

窄邊框顯示器

超薄邊框

可調校傾斜度的顯示器

傾斜度

開啟 AMD FreeSync™ 時能享受流暢的遊戲畫面，而關閉AMD FreeSync™時則可能出現螢幕窒機和撕裂。
AMD FreeSync™

流暢及快速的動作

即在高解像度和快節奏的遊戲，玩家仍然可以通過 AMD FreeSync™ 技術享受流暢體驗。影像撕裂及畫面延遲問題，幾乎一掃而空。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解。實際使用時或有所不同。
*對比「關掉」模式（左圖）與 AMD FreeSync™。

  • 傳統式
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

比敵人更快做出反應

透過 Dynamic Action Sync 減少輸入延遲，有助遊戲用家即時捕捉關鍵一刻。

*常規模式下不支援 Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) 功能。
*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解。實際使用時或有所不同。

Black Stabilizer

漆黑中發動攻擊

Black Stabilizer 有助遊戲玩家避免狙擊手匿藏暗處，並在槍火爆發時迅速逃脫。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

Crosshair 功能

更精確瞄準

目標點固定在中心，改善射擊準繩度

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用時或有所不同。

列印

主要規格

  • Size [Inch]

    21.45

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜

所有規格

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    Aadapt to the rest based on above

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    511.6 x 295 x 40.2

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    620 x 365 x 141

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    2.6

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    2.2

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    3.7

FEATURES

  • Flicker Safe

    支援

  • Reader Mode

    支援

  • Color Weakness

    支援

  • Super Resolution+

    支援

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    支援

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    支援

  • Crosshair

    支援

  • Smart Energy Saving

    支援

INFO

  • Product name

    PC 顯示器

  • Year

    2021

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    支援 (1組)

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

  • HDMI

    支援 (1組)

POWER

  • Type

    外部電源（變壓器)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    19W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    22W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    少於 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    少於 0.3W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    支援

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    支援

  • Others (Accessory)

    用戶螺絲 2 EA

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    21.45

  • Size [cm]

    54.5

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2493 x 0.241

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1800:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    支援

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    75 x 75

網上購買/零售商

立即體驗這個產品。

LG 為您精選