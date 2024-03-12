We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[官網限定] 寵物家電系列優惠
09/04/2025 ~ 21/04/2025
從 4 月 9 日至 4 月 21 日，顧客購買寵物家電系列產品可享額外 9 折，指定產品更獲得以下免費禮品：
|產品型號
|優惠及免費禮品*
空氣清新機
LG PuriCare™ 360° 空氣清新機 (設寵物模式)
LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster 空氣清新機 (寵物版)
吸塵機
1) LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower Combi A9X 二合一無線吸塵機
2) LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X 蒸氣無線吸塵機
3) LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X 無線吸塵機
4) LG CordZero™ A9Komp 無線吸塵機 - A9KULTIMAT2 (黑色)
5) LG CordZero™ A9Komp 無線吸塵機 - A9KCOREPLUS (鐵灰色)
*免費禮品會與網店訂單產品送出
