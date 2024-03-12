About Cookies on This Site

[官網限定] 寵物家電系列優惠

09/04/2025 ~ 21/04/2025

從 4 月 9 日至 4 月 21 日，顧客購買寵物家電系列產品可享額外 9 折，指定產品更獲得以下免費禮品：

產品型號優惠及免費禮品*

空氣清新機
 

LG PuriCare™ 360° 空氣清新機 (設寵物模式)
AS65GDST0

  • 額外 9 折
  • 不提供免費禮物


空氣清新機
 

LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster 空氣清新機 (寵物版)

AS55GGSY0

  • 額外 9 折
  • 免費禮物 - LG PuriCare™ 寵物專用外置濾網

吸塵機
 

1) LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower Combi A9X 二合一無線吸塵機 

A9CX-COMBI

 

2) LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X 蒸氣無線吸塵機

A9X-STEAM

 

3) LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X 無線吸塵機

A9X-AUTO

 

4) LG CordZero™ A9Komp 無線吸塵機 - A9KULTIMAT2 (黑色)

A9KULTIMAT2

 

5) LG CordZero™ A9Komp 無線吸塵機 - A9KCOREPLUS (鐵灰色)

A9KCOREPLUS

  • 額外 9 折
  • 免費禮物 - LG CordZero™ A9/A9Komp 電動迷你吸頭 (寵物)

*免費禮品會與網店訂單產品送出

