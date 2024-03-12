About Cookies on This Site

Qned Ultra Large 購買地點
雪山的冬季景觀，背景是繁星點點的夜空和綠色的極光。

特大螢幕 QNED
以令人震撼的規模顯示色彩

鏡頭從電視頂部的特寫向下移至電視正面的特寫。電視畫面顯示綠色極光。鏡頭拉開以顯示超闊的客廳區。客廳整體呈現灰色，窗外有個森林。

我們重視的
不僅僅是色彩

特大螢幕電視讓您沉浸在 QNED 遊戲、電影、體育等方面的強大功能中。

* LG QNED mini LED 是將 NanoCell 和量子點技術合而為一的 mini LED 電視。

初秋森林的空中頂視圖。場景縮小以在 QNED 電視中顯示相同的場景。

特大 8K 螢幕

栩栩如生的細節呈現在前所未有的寬闊螢幕上

即使在最大的 86 吋螢幕上，LG QNED 也能以令人驚嘆的 4K 和 8K 呈現驚艷細節。

*只適用於 8K 型號 (QNED 99)。

人工智能 8K 升級

特大螢幕
搭配超高清內容

智能處理器增強低解像度內容，分析和恢復丟失資訊，同時降噪，提供與大螢幕相應的 8K 觀賞體驗。

農田風景在天空映襯下的視圖。圖影像下方有一個按鈕，左側顯示 4K，右側顯示 8K。當按鈕開啟 8K 時，影像變得更亮。

*升級內容的畫質將按照來源解像度而有所不同。
*只適用於 8K 型號 (QNED 99)。
*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解。

顯示一個非常大的足球場外觀，並且透過 QNED 電視展示了部分視覺效果。

特大螢幕
播放最盛大賽事

在家中愜意地使用特大電視感受完整的比賽氛圍。

汽車後視鏡中男人的倒影。場景縮小以在 QNED 電視中顯示相同的場景。

特大螢幕
播放最賣座鉅片

充滿最新科技和娛樂功能的特大螢幕上享受終極影院體驗。

QNED 電視安裝在紅牆上，螢幕上顯示一艘海盜船。

特大螢幕
播放最強賽事

配備最新遊戲規格的特大螢幕電視助您建立夢想中的遊戲配置。

革新科技

了解更多

賣座鉅片家庭影院

了解更多

更沉浸的遊戲體驗

了解更多

LG OLED C2 和 LG OLED G2 畫廊版本在黑暗房間內面向而立的側視圖，螢幕上顯示明亮絢麗的藝術品。

歡迎
來到明亮的世界

立即將嶄新卓越的
LG OLED evo 帶回家。

歡迎<br>來到明亮的世界 探索 LG OLED EVO