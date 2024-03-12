We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
* LG QNED mini LED 是將 NanoCell 和量子點技術合而為一的 mini LED 電視。
*只適用於 8K 型號 (QNED 99)。
人工智能 8K 升級
特大螢幕
搭配超高清內容
智能處理器增強低解像度內容，分析和恢復丟失資訊，同時降噪，提供與大螢幕相應的 8K 觀賞體驗。
*升級內容的畫質將按照來源解像度而有所不同。
*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解。