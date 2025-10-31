1️⃣ Member Excluisve Offer - Audio, Monitor & Projector 15% off for 2 items & 20% off for 3 or more items
2️⃣ LG Swing Smart Monitor 32U889SA-W - Free Bundle of xboom Bounce Speaker (valued at $1,499)
3️⃣ LG StanbyME 2 27LX6TDGA - Free Bundle of StanbyME Speaker & accessories - Smart Cam & One Click Stand (valued at $3,088)
4️⃣ Christmas Flash Sale:
TV
- 55" / 65" LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV OLED55G5PCA / OLED65G5PCA - $15,980 / $23,980 (Original $22,980 / $33,980)
- 42" - 65' LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV OLED42C5PCA / OLED48C5PCA / OLED55C5PCA / OLED65C5PCA - $6,980 / $8,980 / $12,480 / $18,980 (Original $11,480 / $13,980 / $19,980 / $24,980)
- 48' - 65' LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV OLED48B5PCA / OLED55B5PCA / OLED65B5PCA - $7,980 / $9,980 / $15,980 (Original $12,980 / $15,980 / $21,980)
Monitor & Projector
- 27" UltraGear™ UHD 4K Nano IPS Black Gaming Monitor 27G850A-B - $3,990 (Original $6,980)
- 32" UltraGear™ 4K UHD OLED Gaming Monitor 32GX850A-B - $5,990 (Original $7,990)
- 34" UltraGear™ WQHD Gaming Monitor 34G630A-B - $2,790 (Original $3,090)
- 31.5" FHD IPS Smart Monitor 32SR50F-W - $1,990 (Original $2,890)
- 31.5" FHD IPS Smart Monitor 27TQ600S-WH - $1,780 (Original $2,590)
- LG CineBeam S 4K Mini UST Projector PU615U - $12,480 (Original $12,980)
Refrigerator
- 462L Bottom Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor M461MC19 - $7,290 (Original Price$9,790)
- 349L InstaView™ Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M344GBEVKC - $8,390 (Original Price$12,990)
- 647L Side By Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor S654MEEMFX - $12,490 (Original Price$18,990)
- 442L Side By Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor F554GBMB7B - $11,990 (Original Price$15,980)
WashTower
- Objet Collection | 13KG 1400rpm WashTower™ FWT1310GB - $16,990 (Original Price$22,990)
Vacuum Cleaners
- LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X Wireless Vacuum Cleaner (Calming Green) A9X-STEAM - $5,990 (Original Price$9,790)
- LG CordZero A9 Mop Wet Wireless Vacuum Cleaner A9LSLIMMOP - $2,580 (Original Price$3,890)
>>Purchase Model : A9LSLIMMOP Free 1 set of Disposable Wet Mop Starter Kit
AeroFurniture
- LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture (Cream White AF20CREAM / Milk Tea Brown AF20MILKTEA)
>>Purchase Model : AF20CREAM / AF20MILKTEA Free 1 piece of AeroFurniture Table Plate - Moooi Edition / Ape Edition*
(Please add the table plate into the shopping cart to enjoy the offer)
AeroCatTower
- LG PuriCare™ AeroCatTower Air Purifier AF25CATM - $4,780 (Original Price$5,990)
>> Free AeroCatTower Cushion from 14 Dec to 31 Dec only
AeroTower
- LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Hit 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan FS15GPBK0 - $2,580 (Original Price$4,080)
>>Purchase Model : FS15GPBK0 Free 1 piece of pre-filter (Selected Randomly)
Air Purifier
- LG PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier AS35GGW10
- LG PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier (Pet Version) AS35GGW20
- LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster AS55GGWX0
- LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster (Pet Version) AS55GGSY0
>>Purchase Model : AS35GGW10 / AS35GGW20 / AS55GGWX0 / AS55GGSY0 Free 1 piece of pre-filter (Selected Randomly)
Bluetooth Speaker
- LG xboom Grab Bluetooth Speaker GRAB - $899 (Original $1,099)
- LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S - $999 (Original $1,590)
*Cannot use with other coupons & promotions
*Please add the speaker & accessories in “Add-on bundle” to the cart to enjoy the offer. Quota is limited, first come first served.