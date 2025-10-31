About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

[Shop Offer] LG Christmas Sale

13/12/2025 ~ 05/01/2026

From Dec 13 to 5 Jan, enjoy the miltiple offers for Christmas sales:

1️⃣ Member Excluisve Offer - Audio, Monitor & Projector 15% off for 2 items & 20% off for 3 or more items

2️⃣ LG Swing Smart Monitor 32U889SA-W - Free Bundle of xboom Bounce Speaker (valued at $1,499)

3️⃣ LG StanbyME 2 27LX6TDGA - Free Bundle of StanbyME Speaker & accessories - Smart Cam & One Click Stand (valued at $3,088)

4️⃣ Christmas Flash Sale:

TV

Monitor & Projector

  • 27" UltraGear™ UHD 4K Nano IPS Black Gaming Monitor 27G850A-B - $3,990 (Original $6,980)
  • 32" UltraGear™ 4K UHD OLED Gaming Monitor 32GX850A-B - $5,990 (Original $7,990)
  • 34" UltraGear™ WQHD Gaming Monitor 34G630A-B - $2,790 (Original $3,090)
  • 31.5" FHD IPS Smart Monitor 32SR50F-W - $1,990 (Original $2,890)
  • 31.5" FHD IPS Smart Monitor 27TQ600S-WH - $1,780 (Original $2,590)
  • LG CineBeam S 4K Mini UST Projector PU615U - $12,480 (Original $12,980)

Refrigerator

  • 462L Bottom Freezer 2 Doors Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor M461MC19 - $7,290 (Original Price$9,790)
  • 349L InstaView™ Bottom Freezer Refrigerator M344GBEVKC - $8,390 (Original Price$12,990)
  • 647L Side By Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor S654MEEMFX - $12,490 (Original Price$18,990)
  • 442L Side By Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor F554GBMB7B - $11,990 (Original Price$15,980)

WashTower

  • Objet Collection | 13KG 1400rpm WashTower™ FWT1310GB - $16,990 (Original Price$22,990)

Vacuum Cleaners

  • LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X Wireless Vacuum Cleaner (Calming Green) A9X-STEAM - $5,990 (Original Price$9,790)
  • LG CordZero A9 Mop Wet Wireless Vacuum Cleaner A9LSLIMMOP - $2,580 (Original Price$3,890)
    >>Purchase Model : A9LSLIMMOP Free 1 set of Disposable Wet Mop Starter Kit

AeroFurniture

  • LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture (Cream White AF20CREAM / Milk Tea Brown AF20MILKTEA)
    >>Purchase Model : AF20CREAM / AF20MILKTEA Free 1 piece of AeroFurniture Table Plate - Moooi Edition / Ape Edition*
    (Please add the table plate into the shopping cart to enjoy the offer)

AeroCatTower

  • LG PuriCare™ AeroCatTower Air Purifier AF25CATM - $4,780 (Original Price$5,990)
    >> Free AeroCatTower Cushion from 14 Dec to 31 Dec only

AeroTower

  • LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Hit 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan FS15GPBK0 - $2,580 (Original Price$4,080)
    >>Purchase Model : FS15GPBK0 Free 1 piece of pre-filter (Selected Randomly)

Air Purifier

  • LG PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier AS35GGW10
  • LG PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier (Pet Version) AS35GGW20
  • LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster AS55GGWX0
  • LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster (Pet Version) AS55GGSY0
    >>Purchase Model : AS35GGW10 / AS35GGW20 / AS55GGWX0 / AS55GGSY0 Free 1 piece of pre-filter (Selected Randomly)

Bluetooth Speaker

  • LG xboom Grab Bluetooth Speaker GRAB - $899 (Original $1,099)
  • LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S - $999 (Original $1,590)

*Cannot use with other coupons & promotions
*Please add the speaker & accessories in “Add-on bundle” to the cart to enjoy the offer. Quota is limited, first come first served.

Return to promotion