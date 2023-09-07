About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Монитор LG, LED, 34"(86.36 см), UWHD 2560x1080, IPS, Изогнутый экран 21:9, Время отклика 1 мс, Частота развертки 144 Гц, Технология AMD FreeSync

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Где купить

Монитор LG, LED, 34"(86.36 см), UWHD 2560x1080, IPS, Изогнутый экран 21:9, Время отклика 1 мс, Частота развертки 144 Гц, Технология AMD FreeSync

34UC79G-B

Монитор LG, LED, 34"(86.36 см), UWHD 2560x1080, IPS, Изогнутый экран 21:9, Время отклика 1 мс, Частота развертки 144 Гц, Технология AMD FreeSync

Телевизор LG

Игровой монитор который вы ждали

Готовьтесь погрузиться в мир различных игровых жанров
с наиболее эффективным набором игровых функций

Первый в мире 144 Гц UltraWide IPS
монитор

UltraWide монитор 34UC79G с изогнутым экраном обеспечивает максимальный обзор и раскрывает красоту игровой графики последних игровых новинок с помощью
144 Гц частотой развертки

Дизайн для профессиональных геймеров

Геймерский UltraWide монитор 34UC79G разработан специально
с учетом потребностей профессиональных геймеров. Для максимального удобства
у монитора регулируется высота подставки и угол наклона.
А чтобы провод мыши не мешал во время жарких баталий,
его можно закрепить с помощью специального крючка.

Широкий угол обзора – UltraWide формат 21:9

Экран UltraWide формата 21:9 обеспечивает более широкий угол обзора, давай ряд неоспоримых преимуществ практически в любых виртуальных сражениях, по сравнению с обычными мониторами формата 16:9

Быстрая матрицас минимальным
временем отклика

Геймерский UltraWide монитор 34UC79G оснащен первой в мире быстрой IPS матрицей с частотой обновления 144Гц. Дополнительно сниженное время отклика – 1мс
обеспечивает по-настоящему плавное изображение
даже в самых динамичных сценах
Сниженное время отклика 1 мс

Уменьшенный шлейф изображения

При включенной функции, происходит эффект вставки черного изображения за счет кратковременного отключения подсветки, что аналогично двукратному увеличению кадровой частоты.
Поскольку в период загорания и затухания жидких кристаллов подсветка отключена, размытость изображения движущегося объекта уменьшается, время отклика сокращается.

Технология AMD FreeSync

Сочетание технологии AMD FreeSync
и 34-дюймового изогнутого экрана
делают процесс игры потрясающим -
без помех и задержек

Ваш идеальный выстрел обеспечит функция «прицел»

Прицел - это функция которая позволит вам в шутерах
стрелять максимально прицельно

*Dynamic Action Sync &
**Black Stabilizer

Стабилизатор черного поможет обнаружить объекты и врагов, прячущихся в темноте. Функция динамической синхронизации позволит атаковать врагов
с минимальным временем задержки

Специальные игровые режимы

Предустановленные режимы изображения - Режим Игра, Режим FPS и Режим RTS
- помогают оптимально настроить изображение на экране,
исходя из специфики игрового жанра.
Быстрое переключение между игровыми режимами доступно из меню Quick Circle
Печать

Все характеристики

ЭКРАН

Диагональ экрана (дюймы)

34

Тип матрицы

IPS

Отображаемые цвета (млн)

16,7

Шаг пикселя (мм)

0.312

Соотношение сторон

21:9

Разрешение

2560 x 1080

Яркость, кд/м2

250 (стандарт), 200 (мин.)

Контрастность (FOFO)

1000:1 (стандарт)

Контрастность (DFC)

Mega

Время отклика, мс

5 мс (быстрое) 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

Угол обзора (CR≥10)

178 / 178 (CR ≥ 10)

Покрытие матрицы

Антибликовое, 3H

ИНТЕРФЕЙСЫ/ВХОД. СИГНАЛ

HDMI

● (HDMI*2 v2,0)

Display Port

● (v1,2)

Другие

USB 3,0 x2

Расположение портов

сзади

ИНТЕРФЕЙСЫ/АУДИО ВЫХОДЫ

Выход для наушников

Line-out

Расположение портов

сзади

ЭЛЕКТРОПИТАНИЕ

Тип

Внешний адаптер

Напряжение

100~240 В

Энергопотребление / режим ожидания / сна (макс.)

1,2 Вт

Энергопотребление / выключен (макс.)

0,3 Вт

Работа, обыч. / EPA 7.0

52Вт / 50Вт

ЧАСТОТА ОБНОВЛЕНИЯ

Гориз. развертка

30~163 кГц

Кадровая развертка

60~144Гц

КЛАВИШИ УПРАВЛЕНИЯ

Тип клавиш

джойстик

Цвет LED индикатора (включен)

белый

Цвет LED индикатора (режим ожидания)

мигающий белый

Расположение клавиш

спереди

МЕНЮ

Русский язык

Кол-во языков меню

16

ИЗОБРАЖЕНИЕ

Режим изображения

Польз. / Чтение / Фото / Кино / Нарушение цветовосприятия / Игра FPS 1 / Игра FPS 2 / Игра RTS / Игра пользов.

Формат изображений

Широкий/Кино1/Кино2/ Оригинальный/1:1

ФУНКЦИИ

sRGB

-

DDC / CI

HDCP

Key lock

Plug & Play

Регулировка времени отклика

ОСОБЕННОСТИ

Картинка-в-картинке

Функция "Reader Mode"

Отсутствие мерцания (Flicker safe)

Smart Energy saving

Заводская калибровка

Функция "SIX Axis Control"

Функция "Нарушен. Цветовосприятие"

Режим 4-screen-split

Режим Dynamic Action Sync

Режим AMD Freesync

Стабилизатор черного цвета

Dual controller

Авто выкл / авто режим ожидания

Меню на экране (управление настройками с помощью курсора)

Функция Super Resolution+

Время отклика 1мс

Цифровой прицел (Crosshair)

Быстрая подзарядка

Изогнутый экран

ПОДСТАВКА

Отделяемая

Наклон (угол),°

-5º (вперед) ~ 20º (назад)

Регулировка по высоте (мм)

●, 120 мм

ГАБАРИТЫ

Габариты с подставкой (Ш x Г x В), мм

830,5*449,5*279,7

Габариты без подставки (Ш x Г x В), мм

830,5*370,3*75,5

Габариты упаковки (Ш x Г x В), мм

988*212*523

Размеры настенного крепления (Ш х Г х В), мм

VESA (100x100)

Вес с подставкой, кг

8,6

Вес без подставки, кг

6,4

Вес в упаковке, кг

11,8

СТАНДАРТЫ

TCO

-

UL(cUL)

TUV-TYPE

FCCB, CE

ErP

-

Windows

● (win10)

АКСЕСCУАРЫ

Кабель питания

HDMI

DisplayPort

ЗВУК

Динамик

Недоступно

ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНО

Изогнутый дисплей

Технология AMD FreeSync™

Нужна дополнительная помощь с вашим продуктом?

Получить помощь

Свяжитесь с нами

Купить напрямую

Телевизор LG

34UC79G-B

Монитор LG, LED, 34"(86.36 см), UWHD 2560x1080, IPS, Изогнутый экран 21:9, Время отклика 1 мс, Частота развертки 144 Гц, Технология AMD FreeSync

Найти онлайн