324 л, Морозильная камера LG Objet Collection, Multi Air Flow, Изысканный дизайн, Серебристый цвет

324 л, Морозильная камера LG Objet Collection, Multi Air Flow, Изысканный дизайн, Серебристый цвет

GC-B404FAQM

324 л, Морозильная камера LG Objet Collection, Multi Air Flow, Изысканный дизайн, Серебристый цвет

Дизайн, созданный вами

Персональный стиль вашей кухни

Создайте кухню, которая отражает вас и легко дополняйте ее разными цветами и покрытиями, исходя из ваших потребностей

показаны_4_цвета/материала для морозильной камеры_ Мятный, розовый, бежевый и серебристое «дымчатое стекло»

*Изделия на видео показаны только в целях разъяснения и могут отличаться от реальных.
*Изображения выше приведены исключительно в качестве иллюстраций.
*Рекомендуется устанавливать изделия с соблюдением требований в отношении свободного пространства вокруг них.

Дымчатые Стеклянные Цвета: Серебристый

Настройте настроение и стиль вашей кухни, выбрав отделку холодильника LG.
Ощутите спокойствие и умиротворение, выбрав стекло в цветах, вдохновленных лесом.

Дымчатые Стеклянные Цвета: Мятный

Настройте настроение и стиль вашей кухни, выбрав отделку холодильника LG.
Ощутите спокойствие и умиротворение, выбрав стекло в цветах, вдохновленных лесом.

Дымчатые Стеклянные Цвета: Бежевый

Настройте настроение и стиль вашей кухни, выбрав отделку холодильника LG.Ощутите спокойствие и умиротворение, выбрав стекло в цветах, вдохновленных лесом.

    Дымчатые Стеклянные Цвета: Серебристый

    Настройте настроение и стиль вашей кухни, выбрав отделку холодильника LG.
    Ощутите спокойствие и умиротворение, выбрав стекло в цветах, вдохновленных лесом.

    Дымчатые Стеклянные Цвета: Мятный

    Настройте настроение и стиль вашей кухни, выбрав отделку холодильника LG.
    Ощутите спокойствие и умиротворение, выбрав стекло в цветах, вдохновленных лесом.

    Дымчатые Стеклянные Цвета: Бежевый

    Настройте настроение и стиль вашей кухни, выбрав отделку холодильника LG.Ощутите спокойствие и умиротворение, выбрав стекло в цветах, вдохновленных лесом.

      Комплект холодильной и морозильной камер

      Объединяйте по своему желанию

      Создавайте собственные комбинации, соответствующие вашему вкусу и стилю жизни.

      *Изделия на видео показаны только в целях разъяснения и могут отличаться от реальных.
      *Изображения выше приведены исключительно в качестве иллюстраций.
      *Рекомендуется устанавливать изделия с соблюдением требований в отношении свободного пространства вокруг них.

      Выразите себя в стиле

      Простота создания дизайна со встроенной техникой

      Благодаря плоской дверце и плотно прилегающему корпусу такой дизайн обеспечивает вид встроенной техники с индивидуальной отделкой.

      это изделие отлично вписывается в кухонную стену и создает вид встроенного решения.

      *Изображения выше приведены исключительно в качестве иллюстраций.
      *Рекомендуется устанавливать изделия с соблюдением требований в отношении свободного пространства вокруг них.

      Быстрая заморозка

      Мгновенный Поток Холодного Воздуха

      Не позволяйте растаять свежему мороженому.
      Воспользуйтесь функцией быстрой заморозки Express Freeze для мощного воздушного потока ледяным воздухом

      это изделие убережет от таяния мороженое и ледяные кубики.

      DC

      Multi Air Flow

       

      Неизменная свежесть

      Холодный воздух растекается во всех направлениях, окружая ваши продукты и максимально сохраняя их свежесть.

       

      большой внутренний объем с полным запасом продуктов
      Увеличенная вместимость

      Храните больше благодаря увеличенному внутреннему пространству

      Наслаждайтесь обилием свободного пространства с этим совершенно новым холодильником,
      в котором достаточно места для всех ваших продуктов.

      *По сравнению с более ранними моделями LG

      XC

      Поворотный льдогенератор

       

      Лед, когда он нужен. Дополнительное пространство, когда оно необходимо.

      Лед можно легко выбросить в лоток простым закручиванием рукоятки.
      Генератор льда можно легко отсоединить, если нужно больше пространства для продуктов в морозильной камере

      Логотип Smart Inverter Compressor с 10-летней гарантией и Smart Inverter
      Smart Inverter Compressor™

      Эффективность использования энергии и долговечность с 10-летней гарантией

      Умный Инверторный Компрессор LG (Smart Inverter Compressor™) контролирует скорость поршня, чтобы экономить энергию для вас и всей планеты.
      Все эти преимущества подкреплены 10-летней гарантией — это 10 лет ваших уверенности и спокойствия.

      *Испытание проведено согласно стандарту «KS C ISO 15502» (модель: R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP)
      *1 год гарантии на холодильник
      *10 лет гарантии на инверторный компрессор (работа и выезд оплачивается потребителем)

      ОПИСАНИЕ

      РАЗМЕРЫ

      ОБЪЁМ (Л)
      324
      Размеры (Ш х В х Г), мм
      595 х 1860 х 707
      ОСНОВНАЯ ТЕХНОЛОГИЯ
      Изысканный дизайн, сменные панели, технология Multi Air Flow
      ОСОБЕННОСТИ
      Разнообразные цвета панелей: мятный, бежевый, серебристый, быстрая заморозка, поворотный лоток для льда, увеличенная вместимость

      Все характеристики

      ОСНОВНЫЕ ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКИ

      Система охлаждения

      NoFrost

      Тип компрессора

      SmartInverter

      Тип охлаждения

      Multi Air Flow

      Хладагент

      R600a

      Уровень шума, Дб

      38

      ОБЪЕМ(Л)

      Общий (Брутто)

      355

      Общий (Нетто)

      324

      Морозильная камера (Брутто)

      355

      Морозильная камера (Нетто)

      324

      ГАБАРИТЫ(Ш Х В Х Г), ММ

      Габариты без упаковки

      595X1860X707

      Габариты в упаковке

      651X1953X768

      ЭНЕРГИЯ

      Класс энергоэффективности

      A+

      Потребление энергии, кВт*ч/год

      328

      ДИЗАЙН

      Цвет

      Серебристый

      Тип ручки

      Легко открывающий

      Дисплей

      Внутренний

      МОРОЗИЛЬНАЯ КАМЕРА

      Тип подсветки

      Верхний LED

      Льдогенератор/Поворотный Лоток Для Льда

      Металлический декор/Полки

      Металлический декор/Ящики

      Полки (закаленное стекло)

      ● (6)

      Ящики

      ● (4)

      GC-B404FAQM

      324 л, Морозильная камера LG Objet Collection, Multi Air Flow, Изысканный дизайн, Серебристый цвет