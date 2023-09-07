About Cookies on This Site

2.1-канальный, 320 Ватт, Адаптивный контроль звука

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Где купить

2.1-канальный, 320 Ватт, Адаптивный контроль звука

SJ6

2.1-канальный, 320 Ватт, Адаптивный контроль звука

Саундбар LG

Звук высокой четкости

Позволяет воспроизводить цифровые файлы в форматах высокого качества,
таких как FLAC, WAV и ALAC. Вы слышите такой же звук,
как и в оригинальной студийной записи.

Беспроводной сабвуфер

Разместите сабвуфер в удобном для вас месте и наслаждайтесь отличными басами.

Адаптивный контроль звука

Адаптивный контроль звука - собственная технология LG, улучшающая качество воспроизведения голоса. Анализируя уровень громкости голоса в режиме реального времени, технология ASC уменьшает мощность басов для придания кристальной четкости голосу (например, в диалогах/новостных программах).







Технология Auto Sound Engine

Технология LG Auto Sound Engine оптимизирует баланс звуковых частот, что позволяет избежать искажений в качестве воспроизведения даже на максимальном уровне громкости



Дизайн

Саундбар и ТВ идеально дополняют друг друга благодаря схожему дизайну.

Поддержка Wi-Fi и Bluetooth

LG саундбар может вопроизводить аудио с мобильных устройств или приложений.
Передавайте музыку на саундбар через Wi-Fi или Bluetooth.

Google Cast™

Транслируйте миллионы песен и видеороликов из приложений с поддержкой Google Cast™ со смартфона на саундбар. Выбирайте файлы, управляйте воспроизведением и регулируйте звук прямо со своего смартфона. Трансляция с помощью Google Cast поддерживается из YouTube, Google Play и других сервисов.

Единая музыкальная система с Chromecast Audio

Объединяйте между собой несколько Chromecast Audio в одну систему.
Это означает, что вы можете передавать музыку одновременно на все динамики
в разных комнатах при условии подключения колонок к Chromecast Audio.

Режим ожидания Bluetooth

Автоматический старт воспроизведения музыки через саундбар. Воспроизведение начнется даже если саундбар находится в спящем режиме, просто начните воспроизведение со смартфона по Bluetooth, и музыка зазвучит из динамиков саундбара.

Автоматическое воспроизведение музыки

Функция автоматического распознавания источника воспроизведения позволяет начать транслировать музыку со смартфона сразу же после обнаружения саундбаром Bluetooth сигнала смартфона.

Управление
с помощью пульта
от ТВ

Звуковая панель LG поставляется вместе с пультом дистанционного управления, но вы можете управлять ею при помощи своего пульта от телевизора*. (* Поддерживаются пульты дистанционного управления LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba и Samsung.)

Широкие возможности подключения

Подключайтесь к любым устройствам через разъемы HDMI, USB, оптического входа и портативного входа, а также через Bluetooth.
Все характеристики

ВЫХОДНАЯ МОЩНОСТЬ

Количество каналов

2.1

Общая мощность RMS

320 Вт

Фронтальный динамик

60 Вт x 2

Динамик объемного звучания

Сабвуфер

200 Вт (беспроводной)

Аудио ЦАП

РАЗЪЕМЫ

Bluetooth

Аудиовход

Оптический вход

HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4)

● / ●

HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 1.4)

USB (технический)

FM тюнер

WiFi

ТЕХНОЛОГИИ ДЛЯ УДОБСТВА

Режим ожидания Bluetooth

Синхронизация звука с ТВ беспроводная по Bluetooth (LG ТВ)

Синхронизация звука с ТВ через оптический кабель

ARC (реверсивный звуковой канал)

Регулировка громкости сабвуфера

Приглушение звука

Будильник

РЕЖИМЫ АУДИО

ASC (Адаптивный контроль звука)

Auto Sound Engine

Стандартный

Кино

Пользовательский эквалайзер

Ночной режим (Вкл/выкл)

Контроль динамического диапазона

Автоматическое регулирование громкости

ФОРМАТЫ И ОБРАБОТКА АУДИО

LPCM

Dolby Atmos

Dolby TrueHD

Dolby Digital Plus

Dolby Digital

Dolby Digital EX

Dolby Pro Logic

Dolby Pro Logic II

Dolby Pro Logic IIx

DTS Digital Surround

DTS-HD Master Audio

DTS-HD High Resolution

DTS-Neo 6

DTS-ES

DTS 96/24

FLAC до 192 кГц

OGG до 48 кГц

WAV

ALAC

MP3

WMA

AAC(MPEG4)

MPEG2 AAC

AAC+

AIFF

ЭНЕРГОПОТРЕБЛЕНИЕ ЗВУКОВАЯ ПАНЕЛЬ

Тип

Адаптер (25В, 1.52А)

Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания

0.5В ↓

Энергопотребление

22Вт

ЭНЕРГОПОТРЕБЛЕНИЕ САБВУФЕР

Тип

100~240В, 50/60Гц

Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания

0.5Вт

Энергопотребление

33Вт

ГАБАРИТЫ

Сабвуфер, размер (Ш x В x Г), мм

171 x 320 х 252

Основной модуль, размер (Ш x В x Г), мм

950 х 55 х 85

Сочетание с диагоналями ТВ

43" ↑

Основной модуль, вес нетто, кг

2.8

Сабвуфер, вес нетто, кг

4.2

Размер коробки (Ш x В x Г), мм

1005 x 373 x 223

