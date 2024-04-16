Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG XBOOM XL9T

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

LG XBOOM XL9T

XL9T

LG XBOOM XL9T

()
  • Вид спереди со всей включенной подсветкой. На панели дисплея в стиле пиксель-арт отображается звуковой эквалайзер.
  • Выдвинутая вперед левая сторона со всей включенной подсветкой. На панели дисплея в стиле пиксель-арт отображается текст; Happy.
  • Выдвинутая вперед правая сторона со всей включенной подсветкой. На панели дисплея в стиле пиксель-арт отображается танцующий кактус.
  • Вид спереди с левой стороны. Логотип XBOOM прикреплен.
  • Вид спереди с правой стороны. Логотип XBOOM прикреплен.
  • Вид сзади с левой стороны.
  • Вид спереди с обратной стороны.
  • Крупный план под углом 45 градусов.
  • Вид спереди на изделие со всей включенной подсветкой. На панели дисплея в стиле пиксель-арт отображаются персонажи.
  • Крупный план колесика.
  • Крупный план панели управления.
  • Горизонтальный вид изделия со всей включенной подсветкой.
Вид спереди со всей включенной подсветкой. На панели дисплея в стиле пиксель-арт отображается звуковой эквалайзер.
Выдвинутая вперед левая сторона со всей включенной подсветкой. На панели дисплея в стиле пиксель-арт отображается текст; Happy.
Выдвинутая вперед правая сторона со всей включенной подсветкой. На панели дисплея в стиле пиксель-арт отображается танцующий кактус.
Вид спереди с левой стороны. Логотип XBOOM прикреплен.
Вид спереди с правой стороны. Логотип XBOOM прикреплен.
Вид сзади с левой стороны.
Вид спереди с обратной стороны.
Крупный план под углом 45 градусов.
Вид спереди на изделие со всей включенной подсветкой. На панели дисплея в стиле пиксель-арт отображаются персонажи.
Крупный план колесика.
Крупный план панели управления.
Горизонтальный вид изделия со всей включенной подсветкой.

Основные характеристики

  • Мощность 1000 Вт и 8-дюймовые низкочастотные динамики — создайте на площадке грандиозный звук
  • Дисплей в стиле пиксель-арт, многоцветная кольцевая подсветка и вспыхивающая подсветка — зажгите вечеринку
  • Ручка и колесики — берите с собой куда угодно
  • Микрофонный и гитарный входы — подпевайте в такт музыке
  • IPX4 — выдерживает брызги
  • Звезда караоке — пойте громко и чисто
Больше

LG XBOOM XL9T расположена на поверхности с диагональным обзором. Включена многоцветная подсветка, а на дисплее появляется слово «XBOOM». За колонкой — силуэты людей, наслаждающихся вечеринкой.




Дерзкое звучание
Громкое воспроизведение

LG XBOOM XL9T подарит вам потрясающий бас и множество интересных функций. Все, что вам нужно сделать — это включить музыку на полную громкость.

LG XBOOM XL9T is placed on the infinite space. On the wall, square sound graphics are illustrated. In the middel of the speaker an 8-inch giant woofers are enlarged in order to emphazie its 1000W huge sound. Sound waves comes out from the woofer.

Огромные низкочастотные динамики

Дуэт обеспечивает насыщенный бас

LG XBOOM XL9T оснащена двумя 8-дюймовыми огромными низкочастотными динамиками, предназначенными для воспроизведения сверхмощного баса.

Динамический оптимизатор баса

Почувствуйте бас даже на низкой громкости

Услышьте гулкий бас в любое время. Динамический оптимизатор баса позволяет наслаждаться сбалансированным звуком без искажения баса.

*Звук может отличаться в зависимости от источника звука.

3-дюймовые высокочастотные динамики

Более четкий и чистый звук

В помещении или на улице можно отчетливо услышать высокочастотные ноты. Она оснащена двумя 3-дюймовыми высокочастотными динамиками, обеспечивающими более качественный звук.

*Изображение смоделировано в целях иллюстрации.

Вид спереди на колонку. Для каждой части подсветки есть своя линия. Сверху расположен дисплей в стиле пиксель-арт, на котором изображен персонаж кактуса. В центре — розовая и голубая градиентная многоцветная кольцевая подсветка. А по всей колонке распространяется вспыхивающая подсветка.

Подсветка для вечеринок XBOOM

Устройте потрясающую вечеринку

Подсветка для вечеринок LG XBOOM позволяет устроить зажигательную вечеринку. Вспыхивающая подсветка распространяется по всем колонкам, поэтому вы можете устроить световое шоу на вечеринке, одновременно поражая собравшихся текстом или анимацией.

Крупный план дисплея в стиле пиксель-арт. На нем демонстрируется танец! Текст. Внизу включена оранжевая многоцветная кольцевая подсветка. За колонкой люди танцуют на пляже.

Дисплей в стиле пиксель-арт

Выражает восторг в текстовом режиме

Познайте эволюцию с LG XBOOM XL9T. Она оснащена светодиодной

панелью для отображения текста. Напечатайте свое сообщение в XBOOM App.

*IPX4 в пресной воде. Нельзя погружать в воду. Осторожно используйте вблизи бассейнов или океана.

Дисплей в стиле пиксель-арт

Пиксель-арт приносит волны удовольствия

Дисплей в стиле пиксель-арт также предлагает предустановки анимации. На светодиодной панели можно демонстрировать красочные узоры, визуальный эквалайзер или персонажей.

Express More

Многоцветная кольцевая подсветка

Устройте еще более яркий праздник с помощью кольцевой подсветки

LG XBOOM XL9T представляет световое шоу, управляемое ритмами, — многоцветную кольцевую подсветку. Свет танцует вместе с вашей музыкой, придавая вечеринке динамичную энергию.

Настройте освещение для вечеринки

Используйте функцию My Pick в приложении XBOOM, чтобы создать свое собственное освещение для вечеринки. Вы также можете выбрать анимацию или напечатать сообщение для участников, чтобы удвоить веселье.

Снимок экрана XBOOM APP. Через приложение можно настроить освещение.

Иллюстрированные изображения LG XBOOM XL9T. Сверху силуэты людей, с помощью телескопической ручки и колесиков женщина легко переносит колонку. Вид сверху на колонку и телескопическую ручку. Люди наслаждаются вечеринкой на крыше, позади установлены две LG XBOOM XL9T со звуковой графикой. Вид сзади на колонку и людей, резвящихся на пляже, крупный план колесика.

*Все изображения приведены только в целях иллюстрации. Фактическое изделие может отличаться в связи с расширением ассортимента. 

**IPX4 в пресной воде. Нельзя погружать в воду. Осторожно используйте вблизи бассейнов или океана.

Поет женщина.

Вход для микрофона и гитары 

Проведите свой собственный концерт

С LG XBOOM XL9T вы можете превратить мероприятие в караоке. Подключите микрофон и пойте от души. Вы также можете подключить гитару и устроить собственный акустический концерт.

Люди наслаждаются акустическим концертом с LG XBOOM XL9T. Под изображением показаны значки гитары, микрофона и Bluetooth.

Karaoke Star

Пойте громко и чисто

Регулируйте громкость музыки и микрофона по отдельности, уменьшайте вокал в треках с помощью функции Voice Canceller и подстраивайте музыку под свой голос с помощью функции Key Changer. А когда будете готовы, пойте от души.

В гостиной люди наслаждаются караоке.

*Микрофон в комплект не входит. 

*Вокальный звук — это громкость микрофона для вашего голоса.

В руке смартфон, на котором изображено приложение для диджеев.

DJ Sound

Создайте свой собственный DJ микс

Устройте танцевальную вечеринку. Применяйте звуковые эффекты прямо из XBOOM App на Android или iOS, чтобы придать вечеринке дополнительную остроту.

*Приложение будет обновляться.

Берите ее с собой повсюду и слушайте в любое время

Отправляйтесь с LG XBOOM XL9T куда угодно, чтобы поделиться музыкой. Она рассчитана на эксплуатацию на открытом воздухе, поэтому ее можно брать с собой в любое путешествие без каких-либо проблем.

Берите и переносите

Благодаря ручке и колесикам переносить LG XBOOM XL9T стало очень просто. Она также откидывается назад, поэтому ее можно перевозить как багаж.

*LG XL9T не оснащена встроенным аккумулятором, поэтому ее необходимо подключить к розетке с помощью прилагаемого кабеля питания.

Водонепроницаемость IPX4

LG XBOOM XL9T соответствует рейтингу водонепроницаемости IPX4; она выдерживает попадание брызг воды.

*IPX4 в пресной воде. Нельзя погружать в воду. Осторожно используйте вблизи бассейнов или океана.

Печать

Все характеристики

АКСЕССУАР

  • Адаптер переменного тока

    Да

  • Гарантийный талон

    Да

АУДИОФОРМАТ

  • AAC

    Да

  • SBC

    Да

СОВМЕСТИМОСТЬ

  • Версия Bluetooth

    5.1

  • USB

    1

ТЕХНОЛОГИИ ДЛЯ УДОБСТВА

  • Управление через смартфон Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

    Да

  • Подсветка

    Да

  • Multipoint

    Да

  • Кодовый замок

    Да

  • Обновление прошивки через смартфон (FOTA)

    Да

  • Защита от воды/ брызг

    IPX4

  • Wireless party link (Dual mode)

    Да

  • Wireless party link (Multi mode)

    Да

РАЗМЕРЫ (ШХВХГ)

  • Картонная коробка

    987 x 523 x 479 mm

  • Динамик

    404 x 916 x 428 mm

ЭКВАЛАЙЗЕР

  • Пользовательский эквалайзер (приложение)

    Да

  • Усиление звука

    Да

  • Стандарт

    Да

ОБЩИЕ СВЕДЕНИЯ

  • Количество каналов

    2.2ch (2Way)

  • Выходная мощность

    1,000W

ЭНЕРГОПОТРЕБЛЕНИЕ

  • В режиме работы

    150 W

  • Режим ожидания

    0.5 W

ИСТОЧНИК ПИТАНИЯ

  • Разъем адаптера переменного тока

    Да

ДИНАМИК

  • Размер твитера

    3" x 2

  • Тип твитера

    Cone

  • Низкочастотный динамик

    8" x 2

ВЕС

  • Вес брутто

    32.2 kg

  • Вес нетто

    27.5 kg

Наш выбор для Вас

Нужна дополнительная помощь с вашим продуктом?

Получить помощь

Свяжитесь с нами