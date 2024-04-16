Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
65-дюймовый телевизор Smart TV LG UHD UT80 4K 65UT80

65UT80006LA

65UT80006LA

65-дюймовый телевизор Smart TV LG UHD UT80 4K 65UT80

Изображения, используемые в обзоре изделия ниже, приведены в репрезентативных целях. Обратитесь к галерее изображений в верхней части страницы, чтобы получить точное представление.

На экране телевизора LG UHD отображается длинный участок паркетного пола, окрашенный в яркие цвета.

Покажите каждую деталь отчетливо

Благодаря разрешению Ultra HD каждый цвет приобретает яркую насыщенность. Смотрите кристально чистые изображения с реалистичной четкостью.

*Изображение экрана является имитацией.

HDR10 Pro

Осветите мелкие детали

Погрузитесь в мир, где все цвета потрясающе выразительны, а яркость настраивается для захватывающих дух видов — все это достигается благодаря великолепной технологии HDR10 Pro.

На разделенном экране в полумраке комнаты появляется изображение крупным планом лица мужчины в фиолетовых тонах. Слева отображается надпись «SDR», а изображение размыто. Справа отображается надпись «HDR10 Pro», а изображение четкое и резко очерченное.

*HDR10 Pro — это технология, разработанная компанией LG Electronics на основе унифицированного качества изображения по стандарту «HDR10».

ИИ-процессор alpha 5 4K 7-го поколения

Наслаждайтесь превосходными развлечениями изнутри

ИИ-процессор alpha 5 4K 7-го поколения LG с желтым светом, исходящим из-под него, и разноцветные линии печатных плат, ответвляющиеся от ИИ-процессора.

Интеллектуальный ИИ-процессор alpha 5 4K 7-го поколения автоматически оптимизирует аудио и яркость, обеспечивая полное погружение в действие.

*Изображение экрана является имитацией.

Настройка с помощью ИИ

Синхронизируется с настройками просмотра

На стене в гостиной установлен телевизор LG, на экране которого изображен гитарист. Графика в виде концентрических кругов, представляющих собой звуковые волны.

Акустический тюнинг ИИ

Оптимальное аудио подходит к вашему пространству.

Акустическая система определяет планировку комнаты и место, где вы сидите, чтобы создать вокруг вас звуковой купол, идеально подходящий к уникальной акустике вашей комнаты.

Телевизор LG и звуковая панель LG Soundbar в современном жилом пространстве в ночное время. Изображение северного сияния на экране отображается с идеальным уровнем яркости.

Ночь

Телевизор LG и звуковая панель LG Soundbar в современном жилом пространстве в дневное время. Изображение северного сияния на экране отображается с идеальным уровнем яркости.

День

Интеллект, при котором изображение выглядит ярко при любом свете

Днем или ночью функция Brightness Control обнаруживает свет в помещении и соответствующим образом балансирует изображение, обеспечивая четкость и ясность визуального восприятия.

AI Sound Pro

Слышите каждую деталь звукового ландшафта.

Телевизор LG, от экрана которого исходят звуковые пузыри и волны, заполняющие пространство.

Живой звук разносится по помещению

Услышьте каждый вздох и удар, ведь виртуальная система объемного звучания 9.1.2 наполнит ваше помещение насыщенным аудио высокого качества.

Мужчина едет на мотоцикле по грунтовой дороге с яркой круговой графикой вокруг мотоцикла.

Впечатляющий звук резонирует

Благодаря усовершенствованиям ИИ-процессора звук приобретает динамическое усиление и мощность.

На экране телевизора LG демонстрируется выступление музыкантов с яркой круговой графикой вокруг пространства.

Звук подходит, что бы вы ни смотрели

Адаптивный контроль звука балансирует аудио в зависимости от жанра в режиме реального времени, обеспечивая насыщенную чистоту.

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

**Включается через меню режима звука.

***Звук может отличаться в зависимости от условий прослушивания. 

Крупный план экрана телевизора LG TV с кнопками «Домашний офис», «Игра» и «Музыка» над баннером телесериала «Властелины воздуха» уменьшается, чтобы показать телевизор, установленный на стене в гостиной. На изображении на экране телевизора отображаются следующие логотипы: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney TV, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now и Udemy.

Операционная система webOS 24

Сделайте свой опыт просмотра телевизора уникальным

Наслаждайтесь телевизором, созданным специально для вас, с помощью функций «Мой профиль»,

AI Concierge и Quick Cards.

*Поддерживаемые меню и приложения могут отличаться в зависимости от страны и могут измениться при выпуске.

**Рекомендации ключевых слов меняются в зависимости от приложения и времени суток, и предоставляются только в странах, поддерживающих NLP на их родном языке. 

***Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Логотип webOS выступает в центре на черном фоне, а пространство под ним подсвечивается красным, оранжевым и желтым цветами логотипа. Под логотипом расположена надпись «Программа webOS Re:New».

Программа webOS Re:New Program

Каждый год новый телевизор в течение 5 лет

Он всегда выглядит как новый, даже когда мы добавляем новые функции и удобства.

Пять прямоугольников разных цветов расположены в шахматном порядке, и на каждом указан год — от «webOS 24» до «webOS 28». Между прямоугольниками находятся стрелки, направленные вверх, с надписями от «Обновление 1» до «Обновление 4».

В рамках программы webOS Re:New покупатели могут получить четыре обновления в течение пяти лет, обеспечивая в общей сложности пять версий webOS, включая текущую на момент покупки.

*Программа webOS Re:New предусматривает в общей сложности четыре обновления в течение пяти лет, порогом является предустановленная версия webOS, а график обновлений варьируется от конца месяца до начала года.

**Обновления и график работы некоторых функций, приложений и сервисов могут отличаться в зависимости от модели и региона.

***Обновления, доступные в 2023 году, распространяются на модель с разрешением UHD и более поздние модели.

Ваш телевизор знает ваши предпочтения

*Имитация изображений.

**В зависимости от региона и подключения к сети может быть показан сокращенный или ограниченный контент.

***Можно создать неограниченное количество профилей, однако на домашнем экране будет отображаться не более 10 профилей.

****Поддерживаемые функции, меню и приложения выше могут отличаться в зависимости от страны и при выпуске.

*****Ключевое слово «Для вас» в функции консьержа на базе ИИ может быть предоставлено только в странах, поддерживающих обработку естественного языка на родном языке.

******Рекомендации по ключевым словам зависят от приложения и времени суток.

*******Функция Always Ready доступна для LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 и 86NANO80.

Пульт Magic Remote LG со средней круглой кнопкой, вокруг которой излучается неоново-фиолетовый свет, чтобы выделить ее. Мягкое фиолетовое свечение окружает пульт на черном фоне.

Пульт Magic Remote

Волшебство в ваших руках

Освободитесь от ограничений старомодных кнопок. Пульт Magic Remote LG открывает все интеллектуальные функции вашего телевизора LG TV с помощью нажатия, прокрутки или вашего голоса.

*Функции и возможности пульта Magic Remote могут отличаться в зависимости от региона и языка.

Обеспечьте полное подключение к телевизору

*Имитация изображений.

**Apple, логотип Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay и HomeKit являются торговыми марками Apple Inc., зарегистрированными в США и других странах.

***Поддержка AirPlay 2, HomeKit и Chromecast Built-in может отличаться в зависимости от региона и языка.

****LG поддерживает устройства Wi-Fi со стандартом Matter. Поддержка сервисов и функций Matter может отличаться в зависимости от подключенных устройств. Начальное подключение для ThinQ и Matter осуществляется через мобильное приложение ThinQ.

*****Использование функции голосовой громкой связи без пульта дистанционного управления возможно только с ИИ-процессором alpha 9 и может отличаться в зависимости от изделий и регионов.

******Встроенный сервис Chromecast может быть еще недоступен на момент покупки OLED CS4, но вы сможете воспользоваться сервисом после установки обновлений программного обеспечения webOS.

Богатый массив контента, готового к просмотру

*Имитация изображений.

**Доступный контент и приложения могут отличаться в зависимости от страны, продукта и региона.

***Для Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime и Apple TV+ и связанных с ними компаний требуется отдельная подписка.

****Apple, логотип Apple и Apple TV являются торговыми марками Apple Inc, зарегистрированными в США и других странах.

*****Amazon, Prime Video и все связанные с ними логотипы являются торговыми марками компании Amazon.com, Inc. или ее филиалов.

В гостиной, окруженной модульной мебелью кремового цвета, на коричневой стене установлен сверхбольшой телевизор LG, на экране которого демонстрируется носорог в обстановке сафари.

Сверхбольшой экран

Повышение остроты ощущений

Сверхбольшой дисплей преобразует все ваши развлечения в масштабы и четкость блокбастера.

Режим FILMMAKER Mode

Смотрите фильмы в соответствии с режиссерскими замыслами

Насладитесь подлинным монтажом. Режим FILMMAKER Mode позволяет смотреть фильмы в соответствии с замыслом режиссера с использованием точных настроек.

Мужчина в темной монтажной студии смотрит на телевизор LG, на экране которого изображен закат. В правой нижней части изображения находится логотип FILMMAKER Mode.

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

**FILMMAKER Mode является торговой маркой UHD Alliance, Inc.

Ощущение домашнего кинотеатра

Магия кино, не выходя из дома

Атмосфера кинотеатра, воссозданная в домашних условиях. HDR10 Pro гарантирует, что каждый фильм будет представлен в истинном великолепии с исключительно точными цветами и контрастностью для более захватывающего кинопросмотра.

Семья сидела на полу в слабо освещенной гостиной за небольшим столом и смотрела на телевизор LG, установленный на стене, на экране которого показывалась Земля из космоса.

*HDR10 Pro — это технология, разработанная компанией LG Electronics на основе унифицированного качества изображения по стандарту «HDR10».

Мощный игровой процесс

Погрузитесь в действие на полной скорости

Благодаря ALLM захватывающая игра HGiG остается плавной на высоких скоростях, а eARC обеспечивает потрясающий звук.

Гоночная игра с автомобилем на финишной прямой с надписью «ПОБЕДА», когда игрок сжимает игровой джойстик. Логотипы ALLM, eARC, HGiG расположены в левом нижнем углу.

*HGiG — это независимая группа компаний, представляющих производителей игр и телевизионных дисплеев, проводящая встречи с целью разработки и предоставления общественности рекомендаций по улучшению игрового опыта потребителей в HDR.

**Поддержка HGiG может отличаться в зависимости от страны.

Элементы управления прямо там, где они нужны

Не забывайте использовать меню Game Optimizer и Game Dashboard.

Сцена игры в жанре FPS с появлением меню Game Dashboard поверх экрана во время игрового процесса. Темная зимняя сцена с меню Game Optimizer, появляющимся поверх игры.

*Меню Game Dashboard активируется только в том случае, если одновременно включены меню «Game Optimizer» и «Game Dashboard». 

**Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Доступ ко всем вашим любимым играм

Тысячи игровых вселенных прямо у вас под рукой. Ознакомьтесь с огромной библиотекой облачных игр и запускайте их немедленно, не тратя игровое время на загрузку или обновление.

Изображение главного экрана платформы Boosteroid с игрой «Trine 4: The Nightmare Price». Главный экран GeForce NOW с пятью различными миниатюрами игр справа.

*Поддерживаемые партнерства могут различаться в зависимости от страны.

**Может потребоваться подписка GeForce NOW.

***Может потребоваться подписка Boosteroid.

Устойчивое развитие

Узнайте о видении LG UHD завтрашнего дня

Выбирайте то, что полезно для планеты, благодаря легкой, биоразлагаемой упаковке и глобальным показателям устойчивости.

Упаковка телевизора LG UHD на бежевом фоне с иллюстрированными деревьями.

*Поддерживаемые партнерства могут различаться в зависимости от страны.

**Следующие модели изготовлены из переработанного пластика: Нижний кронштейн UT90 (75/65/55/50") и UT80 (86/75/70").

Характеристики

  • Тип дисплея

    4K UHD

  • Частота обновления

    60Гц

  • Процессор

    Интеллектуальный процессор α5 Gen7 4K

  • HDR (Расширенный динамический диапазон))

    HDR10 / HLG

Все характеристики

ДОСТУПНОСТЬ

  • Оттенки серого

    Да

  • Высокая контрастность

    Да

  • Инвертировать цвета

    Да

АКСЕССУАРЫ В КОМПЛЕКТЕ

  • Кабель питания

    Да (Съемный)

  • Пульт

    Пульт Magic Remote (MR24)

  • Батарейки для пульта дистанционного управления

    Да (AA x 2ШТ)

АУДИО

  • AI Звук (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

    AI Sound Pro (Виртуальный 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Акустическая настройка (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

    Да

  • Аудио кодек

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (См. руководство)

  • Аудио выход

    20Вт

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Да (2-стороннее воспроизведение)

  • Чистый голос Pro

    Да (авто настройка громкости)

  • LG Синхронизация звука

    Да

  • Одновременный вывод звука

    Да

  • Звуковой режим

    Да

  • Направление динамика

    Вниз

  • Акустическая система

    2.0 Канал

ПОДКЛЮЧЕНИЕ

  • Поддержка Bluetooth

    Да (v 5.0)

  • CI-слот

    1шт

  • Ethernet- вход

    1шт

  • HDMI Обратный звуковой канал

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • HDMI-вход

    3 шт.: поддержка eARC, ALLM

  • RF вход (антенна/кабель)

    2шт

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Да

  • SPDIF (Оптический цифровой аудио выход)

    1шт

  • USB-вход

    2шт (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Да (Wi-Fi 5)

ГАБАРИТЫ И ВЕС

  • Размеры упаковки (ШхВхГ)

    1600 x 970 x 172

  • Вес упаковки

    27.7

  • Размеры телевизора без подставки (ШхВхГ)

    1454 x 838 x 57.7

  • Размеры телевизора с подставкой (ШхВхГ)

    1454 x 906 x 269

  • Тумба под ТВ (ШхГ)

    1201 x 269

  • Вес телевизора без подставки

    21.4

  • Вес телевизора с подставкой

    21.7

  • Крепление VESA (ШхВ)

    300 x 300

ИГРЫ

  • Оптимизатор игр

    Да (Игровая панель)

  • ALLM (Автоматический режим с низкой задержкой)

    Да

  • Режим HGIG

    Да

ИЗОБРАЖЕНИЕ (ДИСПЛЕЙ)

  • Тип подсветки

    Direct

  • Разрешение экрана

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Тип дисплея

    4K UHD

  • Частота обновления

    60Гц

ИЗОБРАЖЕНИЕ (ОБРАБОТКА)

  • AI Управление яркостью (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

    Да

  • AI Масштабирование ( *AI - искусственный интеллект)

    4K Масштабирование

  • Динамическое отображение тонов

    Да

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Да

  • HDR (Расширенный динамический диапазон))

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Режим изображения

    9 режимов: Яркий, Стандартный, Автоматическое энергосбережение(APS), Кино, Спорт, Игра, Режиссерский, Светлая комната (ISF), Темная комната (ISF)

  • Процессор

    Интеллектуальный процессор α5 Gen7 4K

ИСТОЧНИК ПИТАНИЯ

  • Источник питания ( напряжение, Гц)

    Переменного тока 100~240В 50-60Гц

  • Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания

    Менее 0.5Вт

SMART TV

  • Семейные настройки

    Да

  • Веб-браузер

    Да

  • Интеллектуальное распознавание голоса

    Да

  • Пульт Magic Remote

    В комплекте

  • Операционная система (ОС)

    webOS 24

  • Передача из Комнаты в комнату

    Да (Отправитель/Получатель)

  • Приложение для удаленного управления смартфоном

    Да (LG ThinQ)

  • ThinQ

    Да

  • Совместимость с USB-камерой

    Да

  • Работает с Apple AirPlay 2

    Да

Нужна дополнительная помощь с вашим продуктом?

Получить помощь

Свяжитесь с нами