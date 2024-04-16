Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
75-дюймовый телевизор Smart TV LG NanoCell NANO80 4K 2024

75NANO80T6A

75-дюймовый телевизор Smart TV LG NanoCell NANO80 4K 2024

(6)
Вид спереди на телевизор LG NanoCell, NANO80 с текстом LG NanoCell, 2024 и логотипом webOS Re:New Program на экране

На экране телевизора LG NanoCell отображаются переливающиеся текстуры радужных цветов.

Почувствуйте суть чистоты цветов

Откройте для себя царство насыщенных цветов и четкости благодаря технологии LG NanoCell.

*Изображение экрана является имитацией.

Чистые цвета в реальном разрешении 4K

Истинная четкость подчеркивает выразительность изображения

Окунитесь в яркий мир 4K, где яркие цвета и великолепная четкость создают потрясающую визуальную симфонию.

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

ИИ-процессор alpha 5 4K 7-го поколения

Наслаждайтесь превосходными развлечениями изнутри

Интеллектуальный ИИ-процессор alpha 5 4K 7-го поколения автоматически оптимизирует аудио и яркость, обеспечивая полное погружение в действие.

Интеллектуальный ИИ-процессор alpha 5 4K 7-го поколения автоматически оптимизирует аудио и яркость, обеспечивая полное погружение в действие.

*Изображение экрана является имитацией.

Настройка с помощью ИИ

Синхронизируется с настройками просмотра

На стене в гостиной установлен телевизор LG TV, на экране которого изображен гитарист. Графика в виде концентрических кругов, представляющих собой звуковые волны.

Акустический тюнинг ИИ

Оптимальное аудио подходит к вашему пространству

Акустическая система определяет планировку комнаты и место, где вы сидите, чтобы создать вокруг вас звуковой купол, идеально подходящий к уникальной акустике вашей комнаты.

Телевизор LG TV и звуковая панель LG Soundbar в современном жилом пространстве в ночное время. Изображение северного сияния на экране отображается с идеальным уровнем яркости.

Ночь

Телевизор LG TV и звуковая панель LG Soundbar в современном жилом пространстве в дневное время. Изображение северного сияния на экране отображается с идеальным уровнем яркости.

День

Интеллект, при котором изображение выглядит ярко при любом свете

Днем или ночью функция Brightness Control обнаруживает свет в помещении и соответствующим образом балансирует изображение, обеспечивая четкость и ясность визуального восприятия.

AI Sound Pro

Слышите каждую деталь звукового ландшафта

Телевизор LG TV, от экрана которого исходят звуковые пузыри и волны, заполняющие пространство.

Живой звук разносится по помещению

Услышьте каждый вздох и удар, ведь виртуальная система объемного звучания 9.1.2 наполнит ваше пространство насыщенным аудио высокого качества.

Мужчина едет на мотоцикле по грунтовой дороге с яркой круговой графикой вокруг мотоцикла.

Впечатляющий звук резонирует

Благодаря усовершенствованиям ИИ-процессора звук приобретает динамическое усиление и мощность.

На экране телевизора LG TV демонстрируется выступление музыкантов с яркой круговой графикой вокруг пространства.

Звук подходит, что бы вы ни смотрели

Адаптивный контроль звука балансирует аудио в зависимости от жанра в режиме реального времени, обеспечивая насыщенную чистоту.

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

**Включается через меню режима звука.

***Звук может отличаться в зависимости от условий прослушивания.

Логотип программы webOS Re:New Program на черном фоне с желто-оранжево-фиолетовой круглой сферой внизу.

Программа webOS Re:New Program

Каждый год новый телевизор в течение 5 лет

Оставайтесь в курсе удобных функций и технологий благодаря 4 обещанным обновлениям операционной системы webOS в течение 5 лет.

*Программа webOS Re:New Program поддерживает всего 4 обновления webOS в течение пяти лет.

**Пятилетний порог обновления для программы webOS Re:New Program предусматривает глобальный запуск нового изделия.

***Первое обновление операционной системы webOS произойдет через два года с момента покупки.

****Клиенты получают 5 версий операционной системы webOS, включая текущую версию на момент покупки.

*****Обновления доступны для моделей, выпущенных в 2022 году, включая все OLED и 8K QNED, а также для моделей, выпущенных после 2023 года, включая UHD, NanoCell, QNED и OLED.

******Функции могут быть изменены, а некоторые функции, приложения и обновления услуг могут отличаться в зависимости от модели.

Операционная система webOS 24

Сделайте свой опыт просмотра телевизора уникальным

Наслаждайтесь телевизором, созданным специально для вас, с помощью функций «Мой профиль», AI Concierge и Quick Cards.

Главный экран операционной системы webOS 24 с категориями «Домашний офис», «Игра», «Музыка», «Домашний хаб» и «Спорт». В нижней части экрана отображаются персональные рекомендации в разделе «Лучшие рекомендации для вас».

*Поддерживаемые меню и приложения могут отличаться в зависимости от страны и могут измениться при выпуске.

**Рекомендации ключевых слов меняются в зависимости от приложения и времени суток, и предоставляются только в странах, поддерживающих NLP на их родном языке. 

***Применяется к моделям OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD, произведенным в 2023 году и позднее.

****В течение 5-летнего периода будет предоставлено всего 4 обновления, и график может варьироваться в зависимости от региона или страны.

*****Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

В гостиной, окруженной модульной мебелью кремового цвета, на коричневой стене установлен сверхбольшой телевизор LG TV с изображением носорога в обстановке сафари.

Сверхбольшой экран

Повышение остроты ощущений

Сверхбольшой дисплей преобразует все ваши развлечения в масштабы и четкость блокбастера.

Ваш дом превращается в кинотеатр и игровую арену

Режим FILMMAKER Mode

Смотрите фильмы в соответствии с режиссерскими замыслами

Насладитесь подлинным монтажом. Режим FILMMAKER Mode позволяет смотреть фильмы в соответствии с замыслом режиссера с использованием точных настроек.

Мужчина в темной монтажной студии смотрит на телевизор LG TV, на экране которого изображен закат. В правой нижней части изображения находится логотип FILMMAKER Mode.

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

**FILMMAKER Mode является товарным знаком UHD Alliance, Inc.

Ощущение домашнего кинотеатра

Магия кино, не выходя из дома

Атмосфера кинотеатра, воссозданная в домашних условиях. HDR10 Pro гарантирует, что каждый фильм будет представлен в истинном великолепии, с исключительно точными цветами и контрастностью для более захватывающего кинопросмотра.

Семья сидела на полу в слабо освещенной гостиной за небольшим столом и смотрела на телевизор LG TV, установленный на стене, на экране которого показывалась Земля из космоса.

*HDR10 Pro — это технология, разработанная компанией LG Electronics на основе стандартизированного качества изображения стандарта «HDR10». 

Мощный игровой процесс

Погрузитесь в действие на полной скорости

Благодаря ALLM захватывающая игра HGiG остается плавной на высоких скоростях, а eARC обеспечивает потрясающий звук.

Гоночная игра с автомобилем на финишной прямой с надписью «ПОБЕДА», когда игрок сжимает игровой джойстик. Логотипы ALLM, eARC, HGiG расположены в левом нижнем углу.

*HGiG — это независимая группа компаний, представляющих производителей игр и телевизионных дисплеев, проводящая встречи с целью разработки и предоставления общественности рекомендаций по улучшению игрового опыта потребителей в HDR.

**Поддержка HGiG может отличаться в зависимости от страны.

Элементы управления прямо там, где они нужны

Не забывайте использовать меню Game Optimizer и Game Dashboard.

Сцена игры в жанре FPS с появлением меню Game Dashboard поверх экрана во время игрового процесса. Темная зимняя сцена с меню Game Optimizer, появляющимся поверх игры.

*Меню Game Dashboard активируется только в том случае, если одновременно включены меню «Game Optimizer» и «Game Dashboard». 

**Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Доступ ко всем вашим любимым играм

Тысячи игровых вселенных прямо у вас под рукой. Ознакомьтесь с огромной библиотекой облачных игр и запускайте их немедленно, не тратя игровое время на загрузку или обновление.

Изображение главного экрана платформы Boosteroid с игрой «Trine 4: The Nightmare Price». Главный экран GeForce NOW с пятью различными миниатюрами игр справа.

*Поддерживаемые партнерства могут различаться в зависимости от страны.

**Может потребоваться подписка GeForce NOW.

***Может потребоваться подписка Boosteroid.

Устойчивое развитие

Узнайте о видении LG NanoCell завтрашнего дня

Выбирайте то, что полезно для планеты, благодаря легкой, биоразлагаемой упаковке и глобальным показателям устойчивости.

Упаковка телевизора LG NanoCell на бежевом фоне с иллюстрированными деревьями.

*Поддерживаемые партнерства могут различаться в зависимости от страны.

**Нижний кронштейн для NANO80 изготовлен из переработанного пластика.

Печать

Характеристики

  • Тип дисплея

    4K NanoCell

  • Частота обновления

    60Гц

  • Широкая цветовая гамма

    Nano Цвет

  • Процессор

    Интеллектуальный процессор α5 Gen7 4K

  • HDR (Расширенный динамический диапазон))

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Размеры телевизора без подставки (ШхВхГ)

    1678 x 964 x 59.9

  • Вес телевизора без подставки

    31.4

Все характеристики

ДОСТУПНОСТЬ

  • Оттенки серого

    Да

  • Высокая контрастность

    Да

  • Инвертировать цвета

    Да

АКСЕССУАРЫ В КОМПЛЕКТЕ

  • Кабель питания

    Да (Прикрепленный к)

  • Пульт

    Пульт Magic Remote (MR24)

  • Батарейки для пульта дистанционного управления

    Да (AA x 2ШТ)

АУДИО

  • AI Звук (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

    AI Sound Pro (Виртуальный 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Акустическая настройка (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

    Да

  • Аудио кодек

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (См. руководство)

  • Аудио выход

    20Вт

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Да (2-стороннее воспроизведение)

  • Чистый голос Pro

    Да (авто настройка громкости)

  • LG Синхронизация звука

    Да

  • Одновременный вывод звука

    Да

  • Звуковой режим

    Да

  • Направление динамика

    Вниз

  • Акустическая система

    2.0 Канал

ПОДКЛЮЧЕНИЕ

  • Поддержка Bluetooth

    Да (5.1)

  • CI-слот

    1шт

  • Ethernet- вход

    1шт

  • HDMI Обратный звуковой канал

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • HDMI-вход

    3 шт.: поддержка eARC, ALLM

  • RF вход (антенна/кабель)

    2шт

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Да

  • SPDIF (Оптический цифровой аудио выход)

    1шт

  • USB-вход

    2шт (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Да (Wi-Fi 5)

ГАБАРИТЫ И ВЕС

  • Размеры упаковки (ШхВхГ)

    1820 x 1115 x 200

  • Вес упаковки

    40.7

  • Размеры телевизора без подставки (ШхВхГ)

    1678 x 964 x 59.9

  • Размеры телевизора с подставкой (ШхВхГ)

    1678 x 1027 x 361

  • Тумба под ТВ (ШхГ)

    1344 x 361

  • Вес телевизора без подставки

    31.4

  • Вес телевизора с подставкой

    31.8

  • Крепление VESA (ШхВ)

    400 x 400

ИГРЫ

  • Оптимизатор игр

    Да (Игровая панель)

  • ALLM (Автоматический режим с низкой задержкой)

    Да

  • Режим HGIG

    Да

ИЗОБРАЖЕНИЕ (ДИСПЛЕЙ)

  • Тип подсветки

    Direct

  • Разрешение экрана

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Тип дисплея

    4K NanoCell

  • Частота обновления

    60Гц

  • Широкая цветовая гамма

    Nano Цвет

ИЗОБРАЖЕНИЕ (ОБРАБОТКА)

  • AI Управление яркостью (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

    Да

  • AI Масштабирование ( *AI - искусственный интеллект)

    4K Масштабирование

  • Динамическое отображение тонов

    Да

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Да

  • HDR (Расширенный динамический диапазон))

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Режим изображения

    9 режимов: Яркий, Стандартный, Автоматическое энергосбережение(APS), Кино, Спорт, Игра, Режиссерский, Светлая комната (ISF), Темная комната (ISF)

  • Процессор

    Интеллектуальный процессор α5 Gen7 4K

ИСТОЧНИК ПИТАНИЯ

  • Источник питания ( напряжение, Гц)

    Переменного тока 100~240В 50-60Гц

  • Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания

    Менее 0.5Вт

SMART TV

  • Семейные настройки

    Да

  • Веб-браузер

    Да

  • Интеллектуальное распознавание голоса

    Да

  • Пульт Magic Remote

    В комплекте

  • Операционная система (ОС)

    webOS 24

  • Передача из Комнаты в комнату

    Да (Отправитель/Получатель)

  • Приложение для удаленного управления смартфоном

    Да (LG ThinQ)

  • ThinQ

    Да

  • Совместимость с USB-камерой

    Да

  • Работает с Apple AirPlay 2

    Да

75NANO80T6A

75-дюймовый телевизор Smart TV LG NanoCell NANO80 4K 2024

75NANO80T6A

75-дюймовый телевизор Smart TV LG NanoCell NANO80 4K 2024