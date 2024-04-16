Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
86-дюймовый телевизор Smart TV LG NanoCell NANO80 4K 2024

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Где купить

86-дюймовый телевизор Smart TV LG NanoCell NANO80 4K 2024

86NANO80T6A

86-дюймовый телевизор Smart TV LG NanoCell NANO80 4K 2024

Вид спереди на телевизор LG NanoCell, NANO80 с текстом LG NanoCell, 2024 и логотипом webOS Re:New Program на экране

На телевизоре LG NanoCell отображаются текстуры переливающихся радужных цветов.

Почувствуйте суть чистоты цветов

Откройте для себя царство насыщенных цветов и четкости благодаря технологии LG NanoCell.

*Изображение экрана является имитацией.

Печать

Характеристики

  • Тип дисплея

    4K NanoCell

  • Частота обновления

    120Гц

  • Широкая цветовая гамма

    Nano Цвет

  • Процессор

    Интеллектуальный процессор α8 4K

  • HDR (Расширенный динамический диапазон))

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Совместимость с FreeSync (AMD)

    Да

Все характеристики

ДОСТУПНОСТЬ

  • Оттенки серого

    Да

  • Высокая контрастность

    Да

  • Инвертировать цвета

    Да

АКСЕССУАРЫ В КОМПЛЕКТЕ

  • Кабель питания

    Да (Прикрепленный к)

  • Пульт

    Пульт Magic Remote (MR24)

  • Батарейки для пульта дистанционного управления

    Да (AA x 2ШТ)

АУДИО

  • AI Звук (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Виртуальный 9.1.2-апмиксинг)

  • AI Акустическая настройка (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

    Да

  • Аудио кодек

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (См. руководство)

  • Аудио выход

    20Вт

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Да (2-стороннее воспроизведение)

  • Чистый голос Pro

    Да (авто настройка громкости)

  • LG Синхронизация звука

    Да

  • Одновременный вывод звука

    Да

  • Звуковой режим

    Да

  • Направление динамика

    Вниз

  • Акустическая система

    2.0 Канал

  • Поддержка WiSA

    Да (увеличение до 2.1 канала)

ПОДКЛЮЧЕНИЕ

  • Поддержка Bluetooth

    Да (v 5.0)

  • CI-слот

    1шт

  • Ethernet- вход

    1шт

  • HDMI Обратный звуковой канал

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • HDMI-вход

    4 шт.: поддержка 4K 120 Гц, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 порта)

  • RF вход (антенна/кабель)

    2шт

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Да

  • SPDIF (Оптический цифровой аудио выход)

    1шт

  • USB-вход

    2шт (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Да (Wi-Fi 5)

ГАБАРИТЫ И ВЕС

  • Размеры упаковки (ШхВхГ)

    2115 x 1215 x 228

  • Вес упаковки

    58.4

  • Размеры телевизора без подставки (ШхВхГ)

    1927 x 1104 x 59.9

  • Размеры телевизора с подставкой (ШхВхГ)

    1927 x 1167 x 362

  • Тумба под ТВ (ШхГ)

    1532 x 362

  • Вес телевизора без подставки

    45.2

  • Вес телевизора с подставкой

    45.9

  • Крепление VESA (ШхВ)

    600 x 400

ИГРЫ

  • Оптимизатор игр

    Да (Игровая панель)

  • ALLM (Автоматический режим с низкой задержкой)

    Да

  • Совместимость с FreeSync (AMD)

    Да

  • Режим HGIG

    Да

  • VRR (Переменная частота обновления)

    Да

ИЗОБРАЖЕНИЕ (ДИСПЛЕЙ)

  • Тип подсветки

    Direct

  • Разрешение экрана

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Тип дисплея

    4K NanoCell

  • Частота обновления

    120Гц

  • Широкая цветовая гамма

    Nano Цвет

ИЗОБРАЖЕНИЕ (ОБРАБОТКА)

  • AI Управление яркостью (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

    Да

  • AI Выбор жанра (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

    Да (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Масштабирование ( *AI - искусственный интеллект)

    Интеллектуальное масштабирование α8 4K

  • Динамическое отображение тонов

    Да (Динамическое отображение тонов Pro)

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Да

  • HDR (Расширенный динамический диапазон))

    HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (Высокая частота кадров)

    4K 120 кадров в секунду (HDMI)

  • Режим изображения

    10 режимов: Мастер персонализированного изображения, Яркий, Стандартный, Автоматическое энергосбережение(APS), Кино, Спорт, Игра, Режиссерский, Светлая комната Эксперт (ISF), Темная комната Эксперт (ISF)

  • Процессор

    Интеллектуальный процессор α8 4K

ИСТОЧНИК ПИТАНИЯ

  • Источник питания ( напряжение, Гц)

    Переменного тока 100~240В 50-60Гц

  • Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания

    Менее 0.5Вт

SMART TV

  • Семейные настройки

    Да

  • Всегда готов

    Да

  • Веб-браузер

    Да

  • Интеллектуальное распознавание голоса

    Да

  • Пульт Magic Remote

    В комплекте

  • Мультипросмотр

    Да

  • Операционная система (ОС)

    webOS 24

  • Передача из Комнаты в комнату

    Да (Получатель)

  • Приложение для удаленного управления смартфоном

    Да (LG ThinQ)

  • ThinQ

    Да

  • Совместимость с USB-камерой

    Да

  • Работает с Apple AirPlay 2

    Да

Нужна дополнительная помощь с вашим продуктом?

Получить помощь

Свяжитесь с нами