55-дюймовый телевизор Smart TV LG OLED evo B4 4K OLED55B4

OLED55B4RLA

55-дюймовый телевизор Smart TV LG OLED evo B4 4K OLED55B4

Front view of LG OLED OLED55B46LA TV with world’s number 1 OLED TV for 11 years emblem written in gold

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.

Шедевр, совершенный благодаря опыту, отточенному временем

Многолетнее стремление к инновациям нельзя имитировать в одночасье. Уникальный набор микросхем alpha для телевизора OLED без мировых аналогов поднимает впечатления от просмотра на новую высоту.

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Золотая эмблема телевизора OLED «№ 1 в мире в течение 11 лет» на черном фоне. Прожектор освещает эмблему, а небо над ней усыпано золотыми абстрактными звездами.

№ 1 в мире

11 лет спустя
все еще на вершине

Мы продолжаем оставаться лидером на мировом рынке телевизоров OLED.

*Omdia. 11 лет подряд занимает первое место по количеству проданных единиц в период с 2013 по 2023 год. Этот результат не является одобрением компании LGE или ее изделий. Узнать больше можно по адресу https://www.omdia.com/.

Что отличает LG OLED от других?

ИИ-процессор alpha 8 от компании LG, расположенный на материнской плате, излучает оранжевые вспышки света. Изящный дизайн при просмотре сбоку, когда телевизор установлен плоско на стену в современном жилом пространстве.

ИИ-процессор alpha 8

Исключительный интеллект в основе

Чип ИИ-процессора alpha 8 переосмысливает технологию OLED, добавляя улучшения, придающие изображению трансформационную, но при этом живописную детализацию.

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.

1.5x

Более производительный ИИ

2.3x

Улучшенная графика

1.8x

Скорость обработки

*Сравнение проводится на основе обычного телевизора с ИИ-процессором alpha 5. 

**Изображения экрана являются имитацией. 

Интеллект, который совершенствует опыт использования OLED

LG OLED в современном жилом пространстве, на экране которого демонстрируется музыкальный спектакль. Синие круговые волны, изображающие персонализацию, окружают телевизор и пространство. Женщина с пронзительными голубыми глазами и в ярко оранжевой кофте в темном пространстве. Красные линии, изображающие усовершенствования ИИ, покрывают часть ее лица, которая выглядит яркой и детализированной, в то время как остальная часть изображения выглядит тусклой. Телевизор LG OLED TV, от экрана которого исходят звуковые пузыри и волны, заполняющие пространство.

Настройка с помощью ИИ

Синхронизируется с настройками просмотра

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.

Изображение, соответствующее вашему вкусу

Выберите любимые фотографии, и функция AI Picture Wizard создаст из 85 миллионов вариантов изображение, точно соответствующее вашему уникальному вкусу, а затем сохранит его в вашем профиле.

Телевизор LG OLED TV в современной городской квартире. Поверх изображения появляется наложение в виде сетки, как при сканировании пространства, а затем из экрана проецируются синие звуковые волны, идеально заполняющие комнату звуком.

Акустическая настройка с помощью ИИ

Оптимальное аудио
подходит к вашему пространству

Акустическая система определяет планировку комнаты и место, где вы сидите, чтобы создать вокруг вас звуковой купол, идеально подходящий к уникальной акустике вашей комнаты.

Телевизор LG OLED TV в современном жилом пространстве в ночное время. Изображение северного сияния на экране отображается с идеальным уровнем яркости.

ночь

Телевизор LG OLED TV в современном жилом пространстве в дневное время. Изображение северного сияния на экране отображается с идеальным уровнем яркости.

день

Интеллект, при котором изображение выглядит ярко при любом свете

Днем или ночью функция Brightness Control обнаруживает свет в помещении и соответствующим образом балансирует изображение, обеспечивая четкость и ясность визуального восприятия.

AI Picture Pro

Невероятная реалистичность с
подлинным очарованием

Супермасштабирование с помощью ИИAI Super Upscaling

ИИ точно настраивает разрешение

После классификации кадра функции AI Noise Reduction и AI Super Resolution реалистично улучшают сцены.

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

AI Sound Pro

Услышьте каждую деталь
звукового ландшафта

Телевизор LG OLED TV, от экрана которого исходят звуковые пузыри и волны, заполняющие пространство.

Виртуальный 9.1.2-канальный объемный звук

Реалистичный звук пронизывает ваше пространство

Ощутите безумное погружение в систему всеохватывающего 9.1.2-канального виртуального объемного звука.

Мужчина едет на мотоцикле по грунтовой дороге с яркой круговой графикой вокруг мотоцикла.

Динамический усилитель звука

Впечатляющий звук резонирует

Благодаря усовершенствованиям ИИ-процессора звук приобретает динамическое усиление и мощность.AI processor refinements give your sound a dynamic boost packed with power.

На экране телевизора LG OLED TV демонстрируется выступление музыкантов с яркой круговой графикой вокруг микрофонов и инструментов.

Адаптивный контроль звука

Звук подходит ко всему, что вы смотрите

Адаптивный контроль звука балансирует аудио в зависимости от жанра в режиме реального времени, обеспечивая насыщенную чистоту.

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

**Включается через меню режима звука.

***Звук может отличаться в зависимости от условий прослушивания. 

ТЕЛЕВИЗОР OLED 4K C САМОПОДСВЕТКОЙ

Отсутствие подсветки

обеспечивает безграничную красоту

A video shows an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.

Вместо использования дополнительной подсветки самоподсвечивающиеся пиксели телевизора LG OLED загораются самостоятельно. В результате вы получаете реалистичные оттенки, идеальные черные цвета, никогда не становящиеся серыми, и превосходное изображение. Благодаря технологии Eye Comfort с низким уровнем синего света, отсутствием мерцания и дискомфортных бликов вы сможете смотреть телевизор дольше, не напрягая глаза.

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

A video shows an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.

Безграничный контраст создает бесконечное воздействие

Смело оживают сцены, в которых переплетаются самые темные тени и самые яркие огни.

Сцена оживленного города ранним вечером с яркими цветами и контрастностью.

100% точность цветопередачи и цветовой объем

Сцены переливаются реалистичными цветами

100% цветовой объем усиливает насыщенные оттенки, а 100% точность цветопередачи сохраняет оттенки без искажения.

*Панель LG OLED сертифицирована компанией Intertek на предмет 100% точности цветопередачи, измеренной по стандарту CIE DE2000 с использованием 125 цветовых шаблонов.

**Объем цветовой гаммы дисплея (CGV) эквивалентен или превышает CGV цветового пространства DCI-P3, что подтверждено независимой компанией Intertek. 

Телевизор LG OLED TV, OLED B4 на стене нейтрального жилого пространства, на экране которого демонстрируется красочная фотография заката над океаном.

Изящный дизайн

Чистые линии создают впечатление элегантности

Нижний угол подставки для телевизора LG OLED TV, OLED B4 на мраморной поверхности. На экране появляется бледно-голубая волна. Телевизор LG OLED TV, OLED B4 на подставке в минималистичном пространстве.

Максимально близко

Невероятно тонкие линии позволяют сосредоточить внимание на всем экране, не отвлекаясь на посторонние детали, и прекрасно вписываются в интерьер вашего дома.

*Размер рамки различается в зависимости от серии и размера.

Широкий диапазон размеров

Размеры, подходящие для любой обстановки

В модельном ряду от 48" до 77" вы найдете размер на любой вкус и пространство.

Сравнение различных размеров телевизора LG OLED TV, OLED B4, где демонстрируются телевизоры OLED B4 48", OLED B4 55", OLED B4 65", OLED B4 77".

Logo программы webOS Re:New на черном фоне с желто-оранжевой и фиолетовой круглой сферой внизу.

Программа webOS Re:New

Каждый год новый телевизор в течение 5 лет

Оставайтесь в курсе удобных функций и технологий благодаря 4 обещанным обновлениям операционной системы webOS в течение 5 лет.

*Программа webOS Re:New поддерживает в общей сложности 4 обновления операционной системы webOS в течение пяти лет.

**Пятилетний порог обновления для программы webOS Re:New предусматривает глобальный запуск нового изделия.

***Первое обновление операционной системы webOS произойдет через два года с момента покупки.

****Клиенты получают 5 версий операционной системы webOS, включая текущую версию на момент покупки.

*****Обновления доступны для моделей, выпущенных в 2022 году, включая все OLED и 8K QNED, а также для моделей, выпущенных после 2023 года, включая UHD, NanoCell, QNED и OLED.

******Функции могут быть изменены, а некоторые функции, приложения и обновления услуг могут отличаться в зависимости от модели.

Операционная система webOS 24

Сделайте свой опыт просмотра телевизора уникальным

Наслаждайтесь телевизором, созданным специально для вас, с помощью функций «Мой профиль», AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge и Quick Cards.

Главный экран операционной системы webOS 24 с категориями «Домашний офис», «Игра», «Музыка», «Домашний хаб» и «Спорт». В нижней части экрана отображаются персональные рекомендации в разделе «Лучшие рекомендации для вас».

*Поддерживаемые меню и приложения могут отличаться в зависимости от страны и могут измениться при выпуске.

**Рекомендации по ключевым словам зависят от приложения и времени суток и предоставляются только в странах, поддерживающих технологию обработки естественного языка на родном языке. 

***Применяется к OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.

****В течение 5-летнего периода будет предоставлено всего 4 обновления, и график может варьироваться в зависимости от региона или страны.

*****Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Кинематографические
чудеса и аркадные развлечения

Технология Dolby Vision и режим FILMMAKER MODE

Аутентичные сцены из фильмов оживают

Преобразите вечер просмотра фильмов. Ультраяркое изображение с помощью технологии Dolby Vision и при поддержке режима FILMMAKER MODE™ сохраняет замысел режиссера, оптимизируя качество изображения и не допуская искажений и чрезмерной обработки.

Режиссер перед панелью управления монтирует фильм «Убийцы цветочной луны» на телевизоре LG OLED TV. Цитата Мартина Скорсезе: «В случае домашнего просмотра каждый фильм следует смотреть в режиме режиссера», — гласит изображение с logo фильма «Убийцы цветочной луны», logo Apple TV+ и logo «Скоро на экранах». Logo технологии Dolby Vision Logo FILMMAKER MODE™

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

**FILMMAKER MODE™ является товарным знаком UHD Alliance, Inc.

Технология Dolby Atmos

Вас окружают завораживающие звуковые ландшафты

Услышьте, как действие окружает вас благодаря непревзойденной четкости, проработанности деталей и пространственной глубине благодаря технологии Dolby Atmos.

Уютное, слегка освещенное жилое пространство, на экране телевизора LG OLED TV демонстрируется пара, использующая зонт, а яркая графика в виде кругов окружает комнату. Logo технологии Dolby Atmos в левом нижнем углу.

*Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Превосходный игровой процесс

Здесь быстрое действие никогда не прерывается

Настройтесь на победу благодаря технологии AMD FreeSync Premium, совместимости с G-SYNC, режиму 120 Гц и VRR.

A video shows an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.

Элементы управления прямо там, где они нужны

Не забывайте использовать меню Game Optimizer и Game Dashboard.

Сцена игры в жанре FPS с появлением меню Game Dashboard поверх экрана во время игрового процесса. Темная зимняя сцена с меню Game Optimizer, появляющимся поверх игры.

*Меню Game Dashboard активируется только в том случае, если одновременно включены меню «Game Optimizer» и «Game Dashboard». 

**Изображения экрана являются имитацией.

Доступ ко всем вашим любимым играм

Тысячи игровых вселенных прямо у вас под рукой. Ознакомьтесь с огромной библиотекой облачных игр и запускайте их немедленно, не тратя игровое время на загрузку или обновление.

Изображение главного экрана платформы Boosteroid с игрой «Trine 4: The Nightmare Price». Главный экран GeForce NOW с пятью различными миниатюрами игр справа.

*Поддерживаемые партнерства могут различаться в зависимости от страны.

**Может потребоваться подписка GeForce NOW.

***Может потребоваться подписка Boosteroid.

Устойчивое развитие

Узнайте о видении LG OLED завтрашнего дня

Выбирайте то, что полезно для планеты, благодаря легкой, биоразлагаемой упаковке и глобальным показателям устойчивости.

Упаковка телевизора LG OLED представлена на бежевом фоне с иллюстрированными деревьями.

*Все модели телевизора LG OLED 2024 года поставляются в экологичной упаковке.

Печать

Характеристики

  • Тип дисплея

    4K OLED

  • Частота обновления

    120Гц

  • Широкая цветовая гамма

    OLED Цвет

  • Процессор

    Интеллектуальный процессор α8 4K

  • HDR (Расширенный динамический диапазон))

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Совместимость с G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Да

  • Совместимость с FreeSync (AMD)

    Да

  • Dolby Atmos

    Да

Все характеристики

ДОСТУПНОСТЬ

  • Оттенки серого

    Да

  • Высокая контрастность

    Да

  • Инвертировать цвета

    Да

АКСЕССУАРЫ В КОМПЛЕКТЕ

  • Кабель питания

    Да (Прикрепленный к)

  • Пульт

    Пульт Magic Remote (MR24)

  • Батарейки для пульта дистанционного управления

    Да (AA x 2ШТ)

АУДИО

  • AI Звук (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Виртуальный 9.1.2-апмиксинг)

  • AI Акустическая настройка (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

    Да

  • Аудио кодек

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (См. руководство)

  • Аудио выход

    20Вт

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Да (2-стороннее воспроизведение)

  • Чистый голос Pro

    Да (авто настройка громкости)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Да

  • LG Синхронизация звука

    Да

  • Одновременный вывод звука

    Да

  • Звуковой режим

    Да

  • Направление динамика

    Вниз

  • Акустическая система

    2.0 Канал

  • Поддержка WiSA

    Да (увеличение до 2.1 канала)

ПОДКЛЮЧЕНИЕ

  • Поддержка Bluetooth

    Да (5.1)

  • CI-слот

    1шт

  • Ethernet- вход

    1шт

  • HDMI Обратный звуковой канал

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • HDMI-вход

    4 шт.: поддержка 4K 120 Гц, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 порта)

  • RF вход (антенна/кабель)

    2шт

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Да

  • SPDIF (Оптический цифровой аудио выход)

    1шт

  • USB-вход

    2шт (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Да (Wi-Fi 5)

ГАБАРИТЫ И ВЕС

  • Размеры упаковки (ШхВхГ)

    1360 x 810 x 172

  • Вес упаковки

    19.5

  • Размеры телевизора без подставки (ШхВхГ)

    1228 x 708 x 45.9

  • Размеры телевизора с подставкой (ШхВхГ)

    1228 x 772 x 235

  • Тумба под ТВ (ШхГ)

    1057 x 235

  • Вес телевизора без подставки

    14.3

  • Вес телевизора с подставкой

    14.5

  • Крепление VESA (ШхВ)

    300 x 200

ИГРЫ

  • Оптимизатор игр

    Да (Игровая панель)

  • ALLM (Автоматический режим с низкой задержкой)

    Да

  • Совместимость с FreeSync (AMD)

    Да

  • Совместимость с G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Да

  • Режим HGIG

    Да

  • VRR (Переменная частота обновления)

    Да

ИЗОБРАЖЕНИЕ (ДИСПЛЕЙ)

  • Разрешение экрана

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Тип дисплея

    4K OLED

  • Частота обновления

    120Гц

  • Широкая цветовая гамма

    OLED Цвет

ИЗОБРАЖЕНИЕ (ОБРАБОТКА)

  • AI Управление яркостью (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

    Да

  • AI Выбор жанра (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

    Да (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Масштабирование ( *AI - искусственный интеллект)

    Интеллектуальное масштабирование α8 4K

  • Технология затемнения

    Самосветящиеся пиксели

  • Динамическое отображение тонов

    Да (Динамическое отображение тонов Pro)

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Да

  • HDR (Расширенный динамический диапазон))

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (Высокая частота кадров)

    4K 120 кадров в секунду (HDMI)

  • Motion (Технология обработки движений)

    OLED Motion

  • Режим изображения

    10 режимов: Мастер персонализированного изображения, Яркий, Стандартный, Автоматическое энергосбережение(APS), Кино, Спорт, Игра, Режиссерский, Светлая комната Эксперт (ISF), Темная комната Эксперт (ISF)

  • Процессор

    Интеллектуальный процессор α8 4K

ИСТОЧНИК ПИТАНИЯ

  • Источник питания ( напряжение, Гц)

    Переменного тока 100~240В 50-60Гц

  • Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания

    Менее 0.5Вт

SMART TV

  • Семейные настройки

    Да

  • Всегда готов

    Да

  • Веб-браузер

    Да

  • Интеллектуальное распознавание голоса

    Да

  • Пульт Magic Remote

    В комплекте

  • Мультипросмотр

    Да

  • Операционная система (ОС)

    webOS 24

  • Передача из Комнаты в комнату

    Да (Отправитель/Получатель)

  • Приложение для удаленного управления смартфоном

    Да (LG ThinQ)

  • ThinQ

    Да

  • Совместимость с USB-камерой

    Да

  • Работает с Apple AirPlay 2

    Да

