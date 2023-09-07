About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG QNED 4K SMART 65QNED816

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Отзывы

Поддержка

Где купить

LG QNED 4K SMART 65QNED816

65QNED816RA

QNED81

LG QNED 4K SMART 65QNED816
(4)

Сочетание NanoCell и Quantum Dot

Поверх экрана показано изображение взрывающейся разноцветной пудры.
Яркость и масштабирование QNED

Наслаждайтесь богатством
и чистотой цвета

Наслаждайтесь потрясающими цветами 

благодаря возможностям QNED Color, 

сочетающим технологии Quantum Dot и NanoCell.

*QNED85 с функцией QNED Color Pro.

*QNED80/75 с функцией QNED Color.

Затемнение Dimming pro и ультраконтраст

Потрясающий цвет

Благодаря алгоритмам глубокого обучения LG QNED позволяет повысить контраст и яркость, обеспечивая четкое и естественное изображение со снижением эффекта ореола.

Слева и справа два телевизора. На каждом телевизоре одинаковые изображения цветного кристалла. Изображение слева немного бледное, а изображение справа очень яркое. На изображении справа в левом нижнем углу телевизора показана микросхема процессора.

*QNED85/80(86") оснащается технологией точного затемнения Precision Dimming.

*QNED80/75 оснащается функцией затемнения Dimming pro.

*Изображения смоделированы для демонстрации возможностей технологии.

Процессор α7 AI 4K Gen 6 

Забота о качестве

Наш передовой процессор α7 AI 4K Gen6 обеспечивает потрясающий опыт использования, адаптированный под ваши индивидуальные предпочтения.

*QNED85/80 оснащается процессором α7 AI 4K Gen6.

*QNED75 оснащается процессором α5 AI 4K Gen6.

Технология AI Picture Pro

Идеальное изображение благодаря технологии AI Picture Pro. Улучшенная технология масштабирования на базе искусственного интеллекта AI Super Upscaling анализирует и восстанавливает потерянную информацию из изображения низкого разрешения и воссоздает его с наилучшим возможным качеством.

На разделенном на две части экране показано изображение подсолнуха. В правой части изображения с включенной технологией AI Picture Pro изображение выглядит более светлым и четким.

AI Sound Pro

Используя глубокое обучение на основе аудиоданных, процессор распознает голоса, звуковые эффекты и звуковые частоты, позволяя оптимизировать звук в зависимости от типа просматриваемого контента для более захватывающего пространственного звучания.

Слева и справа крупным планом изображено лицо женщины. Слева - более темное и менее четкое изображение, справа - более светлое и четкое изображение лица.

AI Brightness Control

Автоматически регулирует яркость экрана в соответствии с уровнем окружающего освещения, обеспечивая оптимальный просмотр в любой обстановке.

Изображение подсолнуха выводится через левый и правый разделенные экраны. Изображение справа с активированной функцией AI Picture Pro выглядит ярче и четче.

*QNED85/80 оснащается технологией AI Picture Pro.

*QNED85/80 оснащается технологией AI Super Upscaling.

* Функция AI Picture Pro не будет работать с каким-либо контентом из состава услуг ОТТ, защищенным авторским правом.

*В качестве обычного телевизора используются телевизоры LG UHD без технологии NanoCell.

*Качество изображения масштабированного изображения может отличаться в зависимости от разрешения исходного изображения.

*Изображения смоделированы для демонстрации возможностей технологии.

*QNED85/80/75 оснащается технологией виртуального микширования в звук 5.1.2.

*QNED75 оснащен функцией AI Brightness Control.

*Обычный режим используется в телевизорах LG UHD без технологии NanoCell.

*Качество изображения при повышении разрешения зависит от исходного разрешения.

*Изображения смоделированы для демонстрации возможностей функции.

Супертонкий дизайн

Супертонкий дизайн QNED обеспечивает максимальную эффективность использования пространства.

Крупный план угла дисплея, демонстрирующий тонкий дизайн.

*QNED80(75/65/55/50") имеет супертонкий дизайн.

*Модели могут зависеть от региона.

Потрясающий интерфейс

Разнообразие настроек

При подключении к телевизору LG ваш саундбар автоматически переключается в режим звука саундбара. Помимо этого, вы можете наслаждаться 3 дополнительными режимами для наилучшего звука.

 

На экране телевизора показан интерфейс изменения настроек.

*Данная функция поддерживается только на моделях телевизоров 2023 года. Поддержка зависит от модели.

*Поддерживаемые функции зависят от модели саундбара LG.

ThinQ AI и webOS

Смарт-функции для вас

Дополнительный комфорт использования телевизора благодаря персонализированным предупреждениям, индивидуальным рекомендациям и другим функциям. Смарт-функции, такие как полностью обновленный главный экран, позволяют вам наслаждаться более быстрым и интуитивным просмотром.

Camera moves from a close-up of top of TV down to a close-up of front of TV. TV screen shows green aurora. Camera zooms out to show very wide living room area. The living room is gray overall and there shows a forest through window outside.

*Список доступных сервисов зависит от региона или страны.

*Для сервисов OTT требуется отдельная подписка.

Мой профиль

Смотрите только то, что вы хотите, благодаря настраиваемому профилю для каждого члена семьи. Получайте индивидуальные рекомендации и быстрый доступ к наиболее часто используемым приложениям.
На экране телевизора показана сцена активации функции «Мой профиль».

Быстрая карточка

Быстро и легко переходите к вашим любимым приложениям и контенту. Вы также можете изменить карточки быстрого доступа для разных профилей пользователей, чтобы ваш любимый контент всегда находился у вас под рукой.
На экране телевизора показана сцена активации функции быстрых карточек.

*В зависимости от региона и подключения к сети может быть показан сокращенный или ограниченный контент.

*Можно создать неограниченное количество профилей, однако на главном экране будет отображаться не более 10 профилей.

AI Picture Wizard

Изображение, настроенное согласно вашим предпочтениям

Для подбора лучших персонализированных настроек AI Picture Wizard анализирует 85 миллионов потенциальных параметров и определяет цветовые предпочтения зрителя.

*QNED85/80 оснащается технологией AI Picture Wizard.

Консьерж на базе искусственного интеллекта

Ваш персональный помощник по выбору контента

Получайте индивидуальные рекомендации. Консьерж на базе искусственного интеллекта дает рекомендации по связанным или популярным ключевым словам, используя вашу историю голосового поиска, чтобы вы могли смотреть то, что вам нравится.

На экране телевизора показано лицо мужчины и рекомендованные ключевые слова.

*Доступность сервиса может отличаться в зависимости от региона и серии.

*Функция 'For you keyword' может работать только в странах, которые поддерживают NLP на языке этого региона.

AirPlay и HomeKit

Наслаждайтесь беспрепятственным подключением и легким управлением телевизором LG благодаря поддержке таких сервисов, как Apple Airplay и HomeKit, а также Matter. 

Логотип «Hey Google» Логотип встроенного ассистента Alexa Логотип «Работает с Apple AirPlay» Логотип «Работает с Apple Home»

* Поддерживаемые сервисы и функции 'Matter' могут отличаться в зависимости от подключенных устройств. Первоначальное подключение ThinQ и Matter должно осуществляться через мобильное приложение ThinQ.

*Apple, логотип Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay и HomeKit являются товарными знаками Apple Inc. и зарегистрированы в США и других странах.

*Поддерживаемые меню и приложения могут отличаться в зависимости от страны.

*Доступность Voice Command может отличаться в зависимости от продукта и страны.

*Представленные меню могут быть иными на момент выпуска.

*Поддержка AirPlay 2 и HomeKit может отличаться в зависимости от региона.

Мультипросмотр 

Side By Side

Картинка в Картинке

Dual Monitor

Side By Side

Разнообразьте свой экран. Благодаря функции Side by Side вы можете наслаждаться широким спектром контента сразу на двух экранах и получать доступ к более интерактивным сервисам с помощью LG Smart Cam.

Picture in Picture

С помощью функции Picture in Picture вы можете следить за собой и своим контентом. Просто подключитесь через Smart Cam и легко проверяйте свою форму во время домашних тренировок.

Dual Monitor

Откройте для себя дополнительные возможности работы с режимом Double Input. Удобство обращения и доступа к материалам с двух входов HDMI одновременно позволяет создать оптимальную рабочую конфигурацию.

*Доступность комбинации приложений/входов может отличаться в зависимости от сервиса.

*Настройки изображения/звука на обоих экранах одинаковы.

*В приложении «LG Fitness» реализована функция режима «Picture In Picture» с USB-камерой.

*Вывод изображения ограничен одним экраном.

Смарт-камера LG

Благодаря простой установке телевизора и тонкому дизайну смарт-камера LG позволяет проводить дистанционные совещания на большом экране.

Женщина, сидящая на краю дивана, держит в руках ноутбук и смотрит телевизор. На экране телевизора вы можете видеть четырех человек, участвующих в видеоконференции.

*Смарт-камера LG Smart продается отдельно.
Мужчина смотрит на улицу с недовольным видом. Изображение делится на две части. Левая половина изображения кажется тусклой и менее яркой, в то время как правая половина изображения выглядит более яркой, с большим количеством цветов. В левом верхнем углу написано «обычный», в правом верхнем углу написано «HDR 10 PRO».

Потрясающее качество изображения

HDR10 Pro использует технологию Dynamic Tone Mapping для автоматического улучшения контрастности и повышения качества каждого кадра.

*Изображения смоделированы для демонстрации возможностей технологии.

*В качестве обычного телевизора используются телевизоры LG UHD без технологии NanoCell.

РЕЖИССЕРСКИЙ РЕЖИМ

С РЕЖИССЕРСКИМ РЕЖИМОМ™ смотрите фильмы так, как задумывал режиссер. Этот режим позволяет сохранить оригинальную цветопередачу, настройки и частоту кадров максимально близко к тому, как было задумано режиссером.

Кинорежиссер смотрит на большой телевизионный монитор, что-то монтируя. На экране телевизора виден башенный кран на фоне фиолетового неба. Логотип режиссерского режима расположен в правом нижнем углу.

Поддержка режиссерского режима может отличаться в зависимости от страны.

Показаны логотипы стриминговых сервисов с их фильмами справа от каждого логотипа. Показаны изображения «Уэнсдей» от Netflix и «Кольца власти» от PRIME VIDEO.

Развлечения

Бесконечный контент по запросу

Легко наслаждайтесь контентом самых крупных стриминговых платформ непосредственно на экране LG QNED.

*Требуется подписка на Netflix.

*Amazon, Prime Video и другие связанные логотипы являются торговыми марками Amazon.com, Inc. или ее филиалами. Применяются тарифы Amazon Prime и/или Prime Video. Подробную информацию смотрите на сайте primevideo.com/terms.

*Поддерживаемые услуги могут отличаться в зависимости от страны.

На стене закреплен большой телевизор, на экране которого видна гоночная игра. Перед телевизором вы можете видеть руки и контроллеры человека, сосредоточенного на игре.

Расширенные игровые возможности

Используйте все потрясающие игровые возможности

Усовершенствуйте свой игровой сетап с помощью телевизора нового уровня, предназначенного для игр нового поколения.

Оптимизатор игр и панель управления

Оптимизатор игр сохраняет все ваши игровые настройки в одном удобном меню, а новая панель управления обеспечивает быстрый доступ к текущим настройкам.

На экране игры показана панель управления: статус игры, темная тема, App on App, оптимизатор игр, все настройки и руководство пользователя.

4K 120 Гц, ALLM и eARC

Новый уровень геймплея благодаря качественной и синхронной графике. Размытие от движения и эффект ореола значительно снижаются благодаря Dolby Vision® HDR при 4K 120Гц, а также ALLM и eARC с последними спецификациями HDMI 2.1.

На экране красный истребитель, а изображение делится на две части: левая половина изображения кажется менее красочной и немного темнее, в то время как правая половина изображения ярче и насыщеннее. В левом верхнем углу изображения написано «Обычный», а в правом верхнем углу - логотип LG QNED.

*Доступность обновлений программного обеспечения может зависеть от модели и региона.

* Параметры меню оптимизатора игр могут отличаться в зависимости от серии.

*'Игровая панель' активируется только при одновременном включении «Оптимизатора игр» и «Игровой панели»

*В качестве обычного телевизора используются телевизоры LG UHD без технологии NanoCell.

*Изображения смоделированы для демонстрации возможностей технологии.

Два телевизора напротив друг друга. На телевизоре слева - смазанное изображение быстро движущегося гоночного автомобиля, а на телевизоре справа - очень четкое изображение того же автомобиля.

Премиальная производительность игр

AMD FreeSync Premium улучшает ваш игровой опыт благодаря уменьшению задержек и разрывов.

Телевизор QNED стоит напротив красной стены – на экране изображено два человека, играющих в баскетбол. Внизу два изображения. Слева изображение смазано и присутствует надпись «VRR откл.», а справа изображение четкое и имеется надпись «VRR вкл.».

Забудьте о задержках

Наслаждайтесь быстрым и качественным геймплеем с меньшей задержкой входа благодаря VRR.

*QNED85/80 оснащается технологией AMD FreeSync™.

*QNED85/80 оснащается технологией VRR.

*Изображения смоделированы для демонстрации возможностей технологии.

HGiG

LG сотрудничает с крупнейшими представителями игровой индустрии, чтобы предложить вам новейшие HDR-игры для максимального погружения.

На снимке изображена женщина с оружием в полностью закрывающей лицо маске. Левая половина изображения бледная с меньшим количеством цветов, а правая половина изображения относительно более красочная.

*HGiG — это добровольная группа компаний игровой и телеиндустрии, которые создают публичные нормативные документы с целью улучшения качества игр в HDR для пользователей.

*Поддержка HGiG может отличаться в зависимости от страны.

*Изображения смоделированы для демонстрации возможностей технологии.

Вокруг телевизора, на экране которого показана игра Cyberpunk, видны языки пламени. Сверху телевизора показан логотип Geforce now.

Облачные игры

Улучшение игрового опыта

LG QNED позволит вам играть в новые игры благодаря GeForce NOW.

*Поддерживаемые партнерские сервисы могут отличаться в зависимости от страны.

Упаковочная коробка QNED расположена на розовом и зеленом фоне, внутри нее растет трава и вылетают бабочки.

Экологически безопасный QNED

Новая упаковка

В измененной упаковке LG QNED используется одноцветная печать и коробка, пригодная для вторичной переработки.

*Содержимое упаковки может отличаться в зависимости от модели или страны. 

LG OLED G3 evo ярко светится в темном пространстве. В верхнем правом углу показан логотип 10-летия OLED.

 

 

Экологически безопасный QNED

Новая упаковка

В измененной упаковке LG QNED используется одноцветная печать и коробка, пригодная для вторичной переработки.

*Источник: Omdia. Количество проданных устройств, 2013-2022. Результаты подготовлены не компанией LG Electronics. Третьи стороны могут опираться на эти данные только под свою ответственность. Подробную информацию см. на https://www.omdia.com/.
Печать

Характеристики

Тип дисплея

4K QNED

Частота обновления

120Гц

Широкая цветовая гамма

QNED Цвет

Процессор

Интеллектуальный процессор α7 6-го поколения 4К

HDR (Расширенный динамический диапазон))

HDR10 / HLG

Совместимость с FreeSync (AMD)

Да

Все характеристики

ДОСТУПНОСТЬ

Оттенки серого

Да

Высокая контрастность

Да

Инвертировать цвета

Да

АКСЕССУАРЫ В КОМПЛЕКТЕ

Кабель питания

Да (Съемный)

Пульт

Magic Remote

Батарейки для пульта дистанционного управления

Да (AA x 2ШТ)

АУДИО

AI Звук (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

AI Звук Pro (Виртуальный 5.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Акустическая настройка (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

Да

Аудио кодек

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (См. руководство)

Аудио выход

20Вт

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Да (2-стороннее воспроизведение)

Чистый голос Pro

Да

LG Синхронизация звука

Да

Одновременный вывод звука

Да

Звуковой режим

Да

Направление динамика

Вниз

Акустическая система

2.0 Канал

Поддержка WiSA

Да (увеличение до 2.1 канала)

ПОДКЛЮЧЕНИЕ

Поддержка Bluetooth

Да (v 5.0)

CI-слот

1шт

Ethernet- вход

1шт

HDMI Обратный звуковой канал

eARC (HDMI 3)

HDMI-вход

4шт (поддерживает 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS в соответствии с HDMI 2.1 (2 порта))

RF вход (антенна/кабель)

2шт

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Да

SPDIF (Оптический цифровой аудио выход)

1шт

USB-вход

2шт (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Да (Wi-Fi 5)

ГАБАРИТЫ И ВЕС

Размеры упаковки (ШхВхГ)

1600x1070x203

Вес упаковки

33.3

Размеры телевизора без подставки (ШхВхГ)

1452x839x44.3

Размеры телевизора с подставкой (ШхВхГ)

1452x911x336

Тумба под ТВ (ШхГ)

831x336

Вес телевизора без подставки

24.5

Вес телевизора с подставкой

26.2

Крепление VESA (ШхВ)

300x300

ИГРЫ

Оптимизатор игр

Да (Игровая панель)

ALLM (Автоматический режим с низкой задержкой)

Да

Совместимость с FreeSync (AMD)

Да

Режим HGIG

Да

VRR (Переменная частота обновления)

Да

ИЗОБРАЖЕНИЕ (ДИСПЛЕЙ)

Тип подсветки

Edge

Разрешение экрана

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Тип дисплея

4K QNED

Частота обновления

120Гц

Широкая цветовая гамма

QNED Цвет

ИЗОБРАЖЕНИЕ (ОБРАБОТКА)

AI Управление яркостью (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

Да

AI Выбор жанра (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

Да (SDR/HDR)

AI Изображение ( *AI - искусственный интеллект)

AI Изображение Pro

AI Масштабирование ( *AI - искусственный интеллект)

AI Супер Масштабирование 4K (*AI - искусственный интеллект)

Технология затемнения

Локальное затемнение

Динамическое отображение тонов

Да

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Да

HDR (Расширенный динамический диапазон))

HDR10 / HLG

HFR (Высокая частота кадров)

4K 120 кадров в секунду (HDMI)

Motion (Технология обработки движений)

Motion Pro

Режим изображения

10 режимов (Мастер индивидуальной настройки изображения, Яркий, Стандартный, Эко, Кино, Спорт, Игра, Filmmaker, (ISF)Эксперт (светлая комната), (ISF)Эксперт (темная комната))

Процессор

Интеллектуальный процессор α7 6-го поколения 4К

ИСТОЧНИК ПИТАНИЯ

Источник питания ( напряжение, Гц)

Переменного тока 100~240В 50-60Гц

Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания

Менее 0.5Вт

SMART TV

Семейные настройки

Да

Художественная галерея

Да

Веб-браузер

Да

Интеллектуальное распознавание голоса

Да

Пульт Magic Remote

В комплекте

Мультипросмотр

Да

Операционная система (ОС)

webOS 23

Передача из Комнаты в комнату

Да (Получатель)

Приложение для удаленного управления смартфоном

Да (LG ThinQ)

Спортивное оповещение

Да

ThinQ

Да

Совместимость с USB-камерой

Да

Работает с Apple AirPlay 2

Да

Нужна дополнительная помощь с вашим продуктом?

Получить помощь

Свяжитесь с нами

Купить напрямую

65QNED816RA

LG QNED 4K SMART 65QNED816